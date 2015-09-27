Esta noche serÃ¡ el gran eclipse

Se trata de un eclipse de Luna total (en el que la Luna queda completamente en sombras porque la Tierra se interpone entre Ã©sta y el Sol) que ademÃ¡s coincide con una superluna, reseÃ±Ã³ BBC de Londres.

Una superluna se produce cuando la Luna llena o nueva se encuentra en su punto mÃ¡s cercano a la Tierra.

La Ãºltima vez que este extraÃ±o posicionamiento de los tres cuerpos celestes tuvo lugar fue en 1982. Y el prÃ³ximo no ocurrirÃ¡ sino hasta 2033.

Pero mientras que para los amantes de la astronomÃ­a este espectÃ¡culo -en el que la Luna se torna de un color rojizo- puede ser simplemente hermoso o emocionante, para los expertos de la NASA es un pequeÃ±o dolor de cabeza.

Sin luz por tres horas

Â¿Por quÃ©? Porque temen que la falta luz solar pueda dejar sin energÃ­a a una de sus naves espaciales mÃ¡s importantes: el Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO, por sus siglas en inglÃ©s), cuya misiÃ³n consiste en explorar nuestro satÃ©lite natural.

â€œHay dos cosas que ocurren durante un eclipse: comienza a hacer frÃ­o y no hay sol para cargar las baterÃ­asâ€, le explica a la BBC Noah Petro, cientÃ­fico de la agencia espacial estadounidense.

El eclipse total durarÃ¡ mÃ¡s de una hora y â€œla nave se quedarÃ¡ sin luz directa del Sol por cerca de tres horasâ€.

TecnologÃ­as similares previas mostraron dificultades durante los eclipses, pero el LRO fue diseÃ±ado especÃ­ficamente con esto en mente.

Como un celular

Como la sonda recarga sus baterÃ­as con energÃ­a solar, durante el eclipse la NASA deberÃ¡ tomar una serie de precauciones.

â€œPrecalentamos la nave y luego apagamos los instrumentos para mantenerla seguraâ€.

â€œEs como con un telÃ©fono, cuando me llega una alerta que me indica que me queda un 20% de baterÃ­a: puedo apagar el wifi o ciertas aplicaciones que siguen abiertas en el fondoâ€, seÃ±ala Noah.

â€œAnticipamos que todo ocurrirÃ¡ sin problemas durante el eclipse y nos recuperaremos de sin inconvenientes. Estaremos preparados para ello y listos para resolver lo que sucedaâ€.

â€œVamos a estar pendientes de los niveles de las baterÃ­as y preparados para reaccionar si algo no sale de acuerdo a lo planificado. Vamos a hacer todo lo posible para que la sonda atraviese el momento del eclipse y salga en buena formaâ€, aÃ±adiÃ³ el experto.

Por su parte Dawn Myers, del centro de vuelos espaciales Goddard de la Nasa, dijo en un comunicado: â€œSiempre es estresante cuando estÃ¡ llegando el eclipse, pero seguimos los mismos procedimientos y no hemos tenido ningÃºn problemaâ€

TambiÃ©n hay que tomar en cuenta que el equipo de la NASA ya ha lidiado exitosamente con tres eclipses lunares en los Ãºltimos 17 meses.

Quienes se queden despiertos durante la noche del domingo o madrugada del lunes podrÃ¡n ver una Luna mÃ¡s grande de lo normal por el efecto de su cercanÃ­a.

En concreto, se verÃ¡ un 14% mÃ¡s grande y un 30% mÃ¡s brillante que la Luna llena normal.