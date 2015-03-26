Esta es la carta de Henri FalcÃ³n al presidente Obama

A continuaciÃ³n reproducimos la carta pÃºblica enviada por el gobernador del estado LAra y miembro de la Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica, Henri FalcÃ³n, al presidente de los Estados Unidos Barack Obama.

Sr.Â Barack Obama

Â Presidente de los Estados Unidos de NorteamÃ©rica

Lo saludo con respeto y consideraciÃ³n,Â en mi condiciÃ³n de Gobernador del Estado Lara,Â con el objeto de referirnos al decreto ejecutivo firmado por usted mediante el cual se califica a nuestro paÃ­s, Venezuela, como una amenazaÂ para la seguridad de los Estados Unidos de NorteamÃ©rica, cosa que rechazamos contundentemente.

En primer lugar quieroÂ decirleÂ que Venezuela es un paÃ­s pacÃ­fico, de hombres y mujeres que no quieren confrontaciÃ³n con ninguna naciÃ³n, que apostamos a la paz y la soluciÃ³nÂ de los conflictos por la vÃ­a del diÃ¡logo constructivo,Â yÂ los instrumentos y espacios que nos ofrece la diplomacia, que no nos anima otra cosa que la bÃºsqueda de un destino mejor para nuestra patria, siempre en medio de las mejores relaciones con nuestros vecinos, y en lo particular con la naciÃ³n que usted preside.

Por ello le manifiestoÂ claramente que Venezuela no puede ser considerada una amenaza para ninguna otra naciÃ³n del planeta. Tenemos serios problemas internosÂ que vamos a solucionarlos entre los venezolanos, en el marco de nuestra constituciÃ³n y del principio de autodeterminaciÃ³n de los pueblos.

En mi caso mantengoÂ Â clarasÂ y profundas diferencias con el gobierno del Presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro y su partido. De hecho la organizaciÃ³n que presidoÂ forma parte de la Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica, instancia que agrupa a la mÃ¡s variada gama de partidos, movimientos y sectores que adversamos al oficialismo. Pero por encima de esas diferencias, existe un interÃ©s nacional que es el que nos mueveÂ a escribirle esta misiva con la intenciÃ³n de solicitarle la derogatoria de ese decreto queÂ seguramente va a traer consecuencias negativas no sÃ³lo para el gobierno sino para todos los venezolanos.

Somos partidariosÂ de que nuestro paÃ­s mantenga excelentes y constructivas relaciones con los Estados Unidos de NorteamÃ©rica, sobre la base de la igualdad de condiciones, la reciprocidad, el respeto mutuo, la cooperaciÃ³n y la autodeterminaciÃ³n. Un paso en la direcciÃ³n de rectificar esa medida ejecutiva contribuirÃ­a sensiblemente a allanar el camino para que, sobre la base delÂ diÃ¡logo franco y un procesamiento adecuado de las diferencias con el actual gobierno de Venezuela, se puedaÂ iniciar una nueva etapa en las relaciones tanto con nuestro paÃ­s como con una AmÃ©rica Latina que hoy en dÃ­a vive un promisorio proceso de integraciÃ³n, inspirado en los ideales de nuestro Libertador SimÃ³n BolÃ­var.

La normalizaciÃ³n de las relaciones entre Estados Unidos y Cuba es un paso que habla positivamente sobre la madurez polÃ­tica de sus gobiernos, y envÃ­a seÃ±ales sumamente optimistas para el resto de la regiÃ³n y el mundo, y para lo cual fue clave el apoyo y el aliento de Su Santidad el Papa Francisco, con quien recientemente sostuve un encuentro en la Ciudad de El Vaticano, con la finalidad de buscar caminos de entendimiento para resolver los grandes problemas que tiene nuestro paÃ­s.Â Por ello tantoÂ usted como el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro darÃ­an un paso favorable a consolidar un clima de entendimiento y comprensiÃ³n mutuos si, aprovechando la prÃ³ximaÂ cumbre de las AmÃ©ricas a realizarse en PanamÃ¡, abren una ventana al diÃ¡logo directo y franco para discutir sus diferencias y buscar soluciones prÃ¡cticas que vayan en beneficio de los dos paÃ­ses.

Apelo a su buena voluntad, a su condiciÃ³n de demÃ³crata convencido a que tome un momento de su tiempo para escuchar el clamor de los venezolanos y del resto de AmÃ©rica Latina,Â que hoy se pronuncian en favor de que sea dejada sin efecto la orden ejecutiva firmada por usted.

Atentamente,

Henri FalcÃ³n

Gobernador del Estado Lara