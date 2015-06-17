â€œEspÃ³same, pero te vas a cagar en todo Chileâ€ | VIDEO

El jugador Arturo Vidal mantuvo un intercambio de palabras con un policÃa que lo iba a detener tras un accidente de trÃ¡fico anoche mientras conducÃa en estado de embriaguez cerca de Santiago y al que le dijo: â€œEspÃ³same, pero te vas a cagar a todo Chileâ€.
â€œÂ¿Me vas a esposar a mÃ?â€, le preguntÃ³ Vidal al carabinero, segÃºn un video grabado por un testigo y que fue difundido posteriormente por la radio BÃo BÃo.
â€œNo ponga las cosas mÃ¡s difÃcilesâ€, le contestÃ³ el agente, a lo que Vidal replicÃ³: â€œEspÃ³same, pero te vas a cagar a todo Chileâ€
El tambiÃ©n jugador del Juventus de Italia corrÃa a 160 kilÃ³metros por hora en direcciÃ³n a Santiago, tras pasar algunas horas en un casino, cuando chocÃ³ a otro vehÃculo que volcÃ³, tras lo cual se saliÃ³ de la calzada y por milagro no cayÃ³ a una profunda zanja que habÃa en el lugar.
Su Ferrari rojo, valorado en unos 300 mil dÃ³lares, quedÃ³ semidestruido.
SegÃºn dijo un testigo a radio Cooperativa, Vidal estaba bebido y tras el choque, que lo dejÃ³ con lesiones leves, lo mismo que a su esposa, que le acompaÃ±aba, se acercÃ³ al otro automÃ³vil y le reprochÃ³ al conductor, que tambiÃ©n sufriÃ³ lesiones leves, porque a su juicio â€œiba muy despacioâ€.
â€œÂ¿CÃ³mo voy a venir manejando esa hueÃ¡, cÃ³mo soi tan tonto, no pensÃ¡i?â€ (â€œÂ¿CÃ³mo voy a venir manejando esa huevada, cÃ³mo eres tan tonto, no piensas?â€), le dijo el jugador al carabinero, intentando negar que era quien conducÃa el Ferrari.
â€œSi la cagÃ³ la cagÃ³, caballeroâ€, le contestÃ³ el policÃa.
â€œÂ¿CÃ³mo, yo la caguÃ©? Deja de hablar hueÃ¡s, dÃ³nde estÃ¡n los heridos, a ver’â€œ, replicÃ³ Vidal quien, a renglÃ³n seguido, preguntÃ³: â€œÂ¿Me vas a esposar a mÃ?â€
â€œNo ponga las cosas mÃ¡s difÃcilesâ€, dijo el carabinero. â€œEspÃ³same, pero te vas a cagar a todo Chileâ€, replicÃ³ Vidal, que tras el accidente fue llevado a un hospital para constatar sus lesiones y para pasar un control de la alcoholemia antes de pasar la noche en una comisarÃa.
Este miÃ©rcoles, el juez de GarantÃa de San Bernardo, una localidad vecina a Santiago, dejÃ³ en libertad a Vidal, tras decidir solamente retener su licencia de conducir al futbolista y dejarlo con control de firma mensual durante los 120 dÃas que dio de plazo a la FiscalÃa para completar la investigaciÃ³n.
Esa firma la podrÃ¡ estampar una vez al mes en el Consulado de Chile en la ciudad italiana de MilÃ¡n, el mÃ¡s cercano a TurÃn, donde el jugador vive y juega con el Juventus, actual campeÃ³n de Italia.
EFE / Santiago de Chile
