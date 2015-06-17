â€œEspÃ³same, pero te vas a cagar en todo Chileâ€ | VIDEO

Police stand next to Chile's Arturo Vidal's wrecked vehicle after he crashed near Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, June 16, 2015. Chilean media says star the midfielder escaped serious injury after crashing the red Ferrari in the outskirts of Santiago. Local media said Vidal sustained minor injuries. (AGENCIA UNO/ Felipe Fredes via AP) CHILE OUT - NO USAR EN CHILE

El jugador Arturo Vidal mantuvo un intercambio de palabras con un policÃ­a que lo iba a detener tras un accidente de trÃ¡fico anoche mientras conducÃ­a en estado de embriaguez cerca de Santiago y al que le dijo: â€œEspÃ³same, pero te vas a cagar a todo Chileâ€.

â€œÂ¿Me vas a esposar a mÃ­?â€, le preguntÃ³ Vidal al carabinero, segÃºn un video grabado por un testigo y que fue difundido posteriormente por la radio BÃ­o BÃ­o.

â€œNo ponga las cosas mÃ¡s difÃ­cilesâ€, le contestÃ³ el agente, a lo que Vidal replicÃ³: â€œEspÃ³same, pero te vas a cagar a todo Chileâ€

El tambiÃ©n jugador del Juventus de Italia corrÃ­a a 160 kilÃ³metros por hora en direcciÃ³n a Santiago, tras pasar algunas horas en un casino, cuando chocÃ³ a otro vehÃ­culo que volcÃ³, tras lo cual se saliÃ³ de la calzada y por milagro no cayÃ³ a una profunda zanja que habÃ­a en el lugar.

Su Ferrari rojo, valorado en unos 300 mil dÃ³lares, quedÃ³ semidestruido.

SegÃºn dijo un testigo a radio Cooperativa, Vidal estaba bebido y tras el choque, que lo dejÃ³ con lesiones leves, lo mismo que a su esposa, que le acompaÃ±aba, se acercÃ³ al otro automÃ³vil y le reprochÃ³ al conductor, que tambiÃ©n sufriÃ³ lesiones leves, porque a su juicio â€œiba muy despacioâ€.

â€œÂ¿CÃ³mo voy a venir manejando esa hueÃ¡, cÃ³mo soi tan tonto, no pensÃ¡i?â€ (â€œÂ¿CÃ³mo voy a venir manejando esa huevada, cÃ³mo eres tan tonto, no piensas?â€), le dijo el jugador al carabinero, intentando negar que era quien conducÃ­a el Ferrari.

â€œSi la cagÃ³ la cagÃ³, caballeroâ€, le contestÃ³ el policÃ­a.

â€œÂ¿CÃ³mo, yo la caguÃ©? Deja de hablar hueÃ¡s, dÃ³nde estÃ¡n los heridos, a ver’â€œ, replicÃ³ Vidal quien, a renglÃ³n seguido, preguntÃ³: â€œÂ¿Me vas a esposar a mÃ­?â€

â€œNo ponga las cosas mÃ¡s difÃ­cilesâ€, dijo el carabinero. â€œEspÃ³same, pero te vas a cagar a todo Chileâ€, replicÃ³ Vidal, que tras el accidente fue llevado a un hospital para constatar sus lesiones y para pasar un control de la alcoholemia antes de pasar la noche en una comisarÃ­a.

Este miÃ©rcoles, el juez de GarantÃ­a de San Bernardo, una localidad vecina a Santiago, dejÃ³ en libertad a Vidal, tras decidir solamente retener su licencia de conducir al futbolista y dejarlo con control de firma mensual durante los 120 dÃ­as que dio de plazo a la FiscalÃ­a para completar la investigaciÃ³n.

Esa firma la podrÃ¡ estampar una vez al mes en el Consulado de Chile en la ciudad italiana de MilÃ¡n, el mÃ¡s cercano a TurÃ­n, donde el jugador vive y juega con el Juventus, actual campeÃ³n de Italia.

 

EFE / Santiago de Chile

