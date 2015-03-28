Escasez, inseguridad y exilio irrumpen en la escena teatral venezolana

La escasez, la inseguridad y el exilio que afectan a la sociedad venezolana desde hace unos aÃ±os irrumpen en la escena teatral con obras que abordan, a veces con una dosis de humor negro, esta problemÃ¡tica que afecta a todos sin distingo de clases.
â€œLa gente que hace teatro empieza a tomar conciencia no sÃ³lo de lo comercial sino que busca conmover, sacudir conciencias, hacer reflexionar al espectadorâ€, comenta a la AFP Juan Antonio GonzÃ¡lez, crÃtico de teatro.
En el teatro comercial venezolano, montado en pequeÃ±os espacios porque los principales recintos estÃ¡ en manos del gobierno, predominan comedias de corte ligero, pero desde hace unos aÃ±os ganan terreno piezas que reflejan la complicada vida del venezolano comÃºn.
â€œLas crÃticas directas no existen en teatro, hay una poÃ©tica de la situaciÃ³n polÃtica, que es la que hace el arte. Ese teatro se hace desde la catacumba de alguna manera, pero no ha sido censurado, (aunque) no recibe ningÃºn apoyo del Estadoâ€, aÃ±ade GonzÃ¡lez.
Este rico paÃs petrolero, que ha vivido entre la bonanza y la crisis, es golpeado por una inflaciÃ³n de 68.5% anualizada, una escasez generalizada y la criminalidad que lo hace la segunda naciÃ³n con mÃ¡s homicidios del mundo.
â€œVenezuela vive en un absurdo, cambiamos cafÃ© por champÃºâ€, dice Virginia Urdaneta, autora y protagonista de â€œPaâ€™lanteâ€ que se presenta en un circuito de micro-teatro (piezas de 15 minutos) montado en un centro comercial del este de Caracas junto a una veintena de obras, de las cuales al menos cinco evocan la complicada realidad venezolana.
â€œPaâ€™lanteâ€, mantra venezolano ante la adversidad, presenta a dos amas de casa: SofÃa, de clase acomodada venida a menos, de modales â€œsifrinosâ€ (ostentosos) y vestir impecable, y Josefina, de un barrio popular, brusca en su hablar, con ropa ceÃ±ida y estridente peluca.
Las protagonistas pasan horas en las â€œcolasâ€ (filas) que a diario se hacen en los supermercados en busca de cafÃ©, leche, azÃºcar, aceite, champÃº o desodorante. SofÃa compra para su reserva familiar o para â€œtruequearâ€ entre conocidos, y Josefina para su puesto de reventa callejera. Sus anÃ©cdotas doblan de risa al espectador.
â€œEl ir al supermercado se ha convertido en un trauma, marca nuestra vida. Oficinas se paran porque la recepcionista fue a buscar azÃºcar que llegÃ³. Es tan deprimente, tan angustiante, y es tan absurdo que eso pase, que eso tiene intrÃnseco un humorâ€, comenta Urdaneta, quien sin embargo estÃ¡ al borde del llanto.
El punto en comÃºn de SofÃa y Josefina es la maternidad, la constante preocupaciÃ³n por sus hijos, rezan para que no sean vÃctimas del crimen y salgan adelante. Al final de la obra, una sorpresiva llamada telefÃ³nica deja congeladas a las protagonistas y acalla la risa del espectador.
Las escasas expectativas econÃ³micas y la creciente inseguridad han resultado en la multiplicaciÃ³n del nÃºmero de venezolanos, principalmente jÃ³venes profesionales, que optan por el exilio en busca de una mejor vida.
En otra micro-obra, â€œOn lineâ€, cuatro jÃ³venes venezolanos, separados por el AtlÃ¡ntico y los husos horarios, conviven gracias al ciberespacio.
El novio desayuna en Madrid entre reclamos en la pantalla del computador de su novia, a punto de dormir en Caracas, y de su hermano, que estÃ¡ tambiÃ©n en Venezuela y que de paso â€œciber-coqueteaâ€ con una venezolana que se fue a EspaÃ±a.
â€œEsto es un reflejo de lo que estÃ¡n viviendo las familias debido al Ã©xodo. Todos tenemos a un familiar, a un mejor amigo fuera y ahora las tradiciones (fiestas familiares) o las reuniones de amigos han tenido que migrar a las computadorasâ€, comenta Jorge Roig Graterol, actor de â€œOn lineâ€.
â€œTequila o ronâ€, sobre una pareja exiliada ante la encrucijada de permanecer en MÃ©xico o regresar a su paÃs, â€œVenezolanos desesperadosâ€, tambiÃ©n centrada en el exilio, y â€œJazmines en el LÃdiceâ€, sobre mujeres que han perdido a familiares por la inseguridad, son otras obras â€”de larga duraciÃ³nâ€” en la cartelera.
KarÃn Valecillos, autora de â€œJazmines en el LÃdiceâ€ y â€œOn lineâ€, rechaza toda intencionalidad polÃtica en sus obras y explica que busca exponer estos problemas â€œdesde lo mÃ¡s humano, profundo y sinceroâ€.
â€œEn el caso de â€˜Jazminesâ€™ es quizÃ¡ ver cÃ³mo a pesar de lo doloroso y de lo fuerte que es la pÃ©rdida de un hijo, estas madres siguen adelante. Es un gran ejemplo de cÃ³mo un paÃs herido puede sanarse. El teatro no estÃ¡ para decirte quÃ© pensar, si no para dejarte las preguntasâ€, comenta.
