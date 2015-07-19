Escasez disparÃ³ el precio de los huevos

Escasez disparÃ³ el precio de los huevos

Por biendateao -
274
30
COMPARTIR

 

La limitada adquisiciÃ³n de alimento para gallinas ponedoras por parte de los propietarios de las granjas, se traduce en escasez de huevos y, en consecuencia, en incremento acelerado de los precios por la poca oferta y la alta demanda.

Edwin Medina, dueÃ±o de un negocio de venta de huevos que funciona desde hace 10 aÃ±os frente al PerifÃ©rico La Candelaria, explicÃ³ que el precio sube porque los granjeros no tienen alimento para las gallinas y es importado .

El vendedor detallÃ³ que hace dÃ­as comprÃ³ la caja que trae 12 cartones de 30 unidades, en Bs. 4 mil 800, y en una semana la aumentaron a Bs. 5 mil, es por ello que subiÃ³ de Bs. 420 el cartÃ³n a Bs. 440. Dijo que se ve obligado a aumentar todas las semanas al menos Bs. 20. Medina aÃ±adiÃ³ que en este costo no estÃ¡ incluida la inversiÃ³n del pabilo y el cartÃ³n, cuyo aumento tambiÃ©n es imparable. El cartÃ³n, cuesta Bs. 7 y el pabilo Bs. 100, eso se compra a parte , detallÃ³. TambiÃ©n asegurÃ³ que en lo que va de aÃ±o las ventas han disminuido hasta en 50%.

Durante un recorrido realizado por pequeÃ±os negocios se observÃ³ que el cartÃ³n de huevos cuesta entre Bs. 400 y Bs. 500. Carmen Hurtado, quien se encontraba realizando sus compras del fin de semana, confesÃ³ que solo compra huevos para el dÃ­a a dÃ­a. He dejado de hacer quesillo y torta, y ahora lo compro para el diario, por lo caro que estÃ¡ , manifestÃ³.

Ana MarÃ­a Ramos/ Notitarde

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

30 COMENTARIOS

  2. Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.|

  6. buy kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  13. visit site

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless actually worth taking a appear, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got extra problerms as well […]

  20. AIR-CAP2702E-H-K9

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got extra problerms as well […]

  26. pet

    […]we prefer to honor quite a few other internet sites on the web, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

DEJA UN COMENTARIO