Escasez de trigo podrÃ­a paralizar los molinos

Escasez de trigo podrÃ­a paralizar los molinos

Por biendateao -
6315
560
COMPARTIR
Juan Crespo, presidente de la FederaciÃ³n de trabajadores de la harina, solicitÃ³ al ministro de AlimentaciÃ³n, Carlos Osorio, que visite los molinos y constate el inventario en los silos
Sonia Pomenta LlaÃ±a/UniÃ³n Radio

Este miÃ©rcoles Crespo alertÃ³ sobre laÂ situaciÃ³n que se vive en las empresas molineras, pastifÃ­cios, panificadoras e industriales ante la escasez de trigo.Â 

ReiterÃ³ su llamado de emergencia al gobierno ante una posible paralizaciÃ³n de los molinos. â€œSi el gobierno no liquida las divisas a tiempo se van a paralizar los molinos, ya hay tres parados, incluso estÃ¡ parado el de Catia La Mar que da 705 de la pasta regulada que va a Pdval y Mercal. En la planta de Turmero de tres turnos estÃ¡n laborando en un solo, lo que significa que los trabajadores van a salir a protestarâ€.

AdvirtiÃ³ que los sindicatos se reunirÃ¡n la prÃ³xima semana en asamblea para definir acciones. â€œHacemos un llamado de atenciÃ³n de nuevo al estado para que nosotros, como protagonistas, atendamos a los funcionarios para que vean quÃ© cantidad de inventario tenemos en los silosâ€.

â€œSe estÃ¡ jugando al caos y queremos salvar el voto como federaciÃ³n porque no queremos manifestaciones que generen inconvenientes con el desabastecimientoâ€,apuntÃ³.

DestacÃ³ que en la reuniÃ³n que sostendrÃ¡n en las prÃ³ximas horas le propondrÃ¡n al ministro de AlimentaciÃ³n Carlos Osorio, crear mesas de trabajo y solicitarÃ¡n que vaya a los molinos y constate que no hay inventario. â€œLo que queremos es que se regularice el abastecimiento porque son 77 mil toneladas mensuales que se consumen, para que eso sea periÃ³dico y permanenteâ€.

 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

560 COMENTARIOS

  1. Wow, Youtube. That's something that you should have already fixed. Some things around here need fixing. Such as that beta viec-owatdhing page. Ewwww. Or the view count on videos. Or channel tags.

  2. I wouldn’t be surprised if Sonic doesn’t have the ability to run on water, but it’s not a bad thing either, knowing that Sonic can’t swim in the games. Even fictional characters have disabilities, and they need to overcome them.On the other hand, I hope Blaze or Marine makes a cameo appearance in addition to Tails (They were awesome, too).

  3. Mosu .. acum sincer eu unu stiu ceva tipi care sunt textieri .. desi nu bag mana in foc pentru romania .. e vorba despre freelanceri care sunt platiti sa faca conturi si sa deschida subiecte pe toate temele sa stie sa creeze un adevarat scenariu .. dar asta in engleza pentru forumurile care cer .. Deci nu m-ar mira sa fie ceva facut .. dar cum e romania .. trebuie sa revenim cu picioarele pe pamant si sa ne dam seama ca asta e noua generatie .. si e reala .. trist ..

  4. Hi Will,do you know if this is executed asynchronously? I’m updating tags in a behaviour javascript onUpdateProperties, and tags often get of of sync. Calling this method after update in my script would solve this, but if you have a large number of documents it would stall the saving of document properties.Thanks.

  7. Auch ich schÃ¤tze Hundertwasser quasi frÃ¼en architektonischen Arm der Umweltbewegung in Deutschland sehr. Was ich nicht verstehe ist, die zurÃ¼ckhaltung inEuropa/den USA wenn es um Autos in StÃ¤dten geht. Bei HÃ¤usern wird versucht alles zu optimieren – bei Autos wird sich nicht mal getraut Umweltzonen konsequent umzusetzen oder Leichtkraftfahrzeuge (siehe z.B. leichtkraftfahrzeuge.net) zu puschen. Ich verstehs nicht

  10. / True, Columbus DID undertake the voyage in the hopes of meeting folk from distant lands with whom to share the gospel. But Columbus was hardly responsible for the Spanish pillage, etc. If the slaughter of the natives in the western hemisphere was the result of Christianity, then the millions slaughtered by Stalin, Mao, etc HAVE to be laid at the feet of atheism.

  13. Thank you Alastair for the link to this site. I had little knowledge and have tried to search more facts and real stories of what is going on. I have been a staunch supporter of Israel and it’s right to protect itself, but this story and other accounts are changing my mind on “how” they are securing their identity and “their land.” And yes, Jesus would never do what is happening to these defenseless families.

  17. “He will criticize your drawings personally!”He will berate you. He will insult you. He will make you wish you were dead.Lariar knows no mercy. Join his school and know pain.(OK, gotta go get that coffee now…)

  48. (Jo, te comentÃ© ayer el primer, a las 2 de la maÃ±ana, pero no se me publicÃ³, y al final me cansÃ© y me fuÃ­ a la cama … y ahora no me acuerdo de lo que te decÃ­a, pero era algo asÃ­ …)Totalmente de acuerdo con lo de “esa gente” tan snob :-pYa comentÃ© en un post hace tiempo que a mÃ­ me ha dado por la colonia ultimamente. TambiÃ©n soy muy especialito … pero bueno. Las que uso ahora son de CK (Man y Truth) y Man de YSL que me chifla. Tb me gustan mucho Ultraviolet de PR y una de kenzo superrara que no recuerdo el nombre (porque obviamente no me la comprÃ©)Besicos!

  50. Amorcito,More great freaking finds! I could of used those cute kitty today. Gorgeous green paisly frock, loving your fringe vest. I need a cowboy fringe shirt for my cowgirl fotos.No! dont clean the leaves up, I love how your fotos look all Autumnly with the leaves. I was looking for stacks of leaves here today but Buddy was too tired to take me anywhere.luv ya

  53. Greetings, Paul & Blaze. How is everybody?Thanks for sharing this cool interview. Wow! The most I have ever ran is about 5 miles. I can’t believe you’d run for 24 hrs or 7 days, Blaze. Next time, Paul and I will just come pick you up and we’ll take a roadtrip. I’ve got my fully charged Kindle ready to go!Happy New Year, my friends.-Jimmy

  59. , Eh sÃ¬, staremo a vedere. Qui Ã¨ come guardare piÃ¹ partire contemporaneamente: banche vs stati, USA vs Europa, Cina vs tutti, il “tag team” Germania+Francia vs UK+USA, poi ancora Nord Europa vs Sud Europa (con la Francia che sta tradendo i vecchi compagni di squadra), e infine ci sono i “panchinari”, il popolo, che vorrebbe giocare contro i potenti ma non ne ha la possibilitÃ .Certo che stare in mezzo a tutti questi che si tirano colpi in continuazione non Ã¨ bello…

  60. a515613e“la dÃƒÂ©localisation. On remplace plus les ouvriers, on remplace lÃ¢Â€Â™usine.”Ã‚Â Y’a des boulots que l’on ne peut pas dÃƒÂ©localiser: le batiment, le BTP, la restauration… Des boulots pour lesquels il faut trouver d’autres moyens de pressions sur les salaires…34745

  73. I don't know why you're saying it's a waste of time when TheMaverick took his own time to create it. It's actually really helpful and most of us wouldn't notice the a lot of the superior parts of the chu/zol/Big red blob we would look at it as another enemy placed into the game that we can fight. I think that the next time you decide to insult take some time to think about how other people would look at it and how much time it would take to create it.

  74. ÃÂšÃ‘ÂƒÃÂ¿ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŽ ÃÂ¸ÃÂ»ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼Ã‘Âƒ ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‡ÃÂµÃ‘Â€ÃÂµÃÂ´Ã‘ÂŒ ÃÂ½ÃÂ° VW Polo ÃÂ¡ÃÂµÃÂ´ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ ÃÂ² ÃÂ£Ã‘Â„ÃÂµ ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¿ÃÂ»ÃÂµÃÂºÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ°Ã‘Â†ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â Trendline ÃÂ±ÃÂµÃÂ· ÃÂ´ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¿.ÃÂ¾ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ´ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â .ÃÂÃÂ° Ã‘Â„ÃÂµÃÂ²Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒ, ÃÂ¼ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€Ã‘Â‚. 89272324131

  84. Thanks for your reply Mike – different line now:Fatal error: Call to undefined function wpsc_ce_template_header() in /home/headsets/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wp-e-commerce-exporter/exporter.php on line 124WP Version: 3.4.2Store Export: 1.3.7WP-Commerce: 3.8.9.2 I noticed when I extracted the ZIP that the archive: wp-e-commerce-exporter packaged: Mon, 12 Nov 2012 21:47:53 +0000 – which is prior to your reply on the 19th.

  96. For words that don’t sound anything like what they mean:Estranged.It rolls off your tongue like it is warm-touchy-feely-exotic but it is really a cold standoffish word.And had to laugh at bucolic. So true! Sounds more like a nasty illness to me.Love the blog–thanks for the link!

  105. – two words: rim light. you guys have NAILED that! you should copyright it NOW! but seriously, these are amazing. I love the hairspray shot, the black and white dancing shot, and the black and white back/reflection shot. stunning!

  111. ParabÃ©ns OBA!E a vocÃªs dois por tudo isso!Conheci e estou aqui hÃ¡ 1 ano, farÃ¡ agora em dezembro, (eu acho rs), e Ã© verdade, a atenÃ§Ã£o, o carinho, Ã© especial!Me sinto prÃ³xima, me sinto amiga, mesmo sendo uma amizade virtual. Sou grata a vocÃªs, principalmente ao Orlando por me acolher aqui nessa famÃ­lia E que venham muitos anos e muitas conquistas !!!!beijÃ£ozÃ£o â™¥

  118. I was one of those Stonecoast students in Dingle, and want to tell you how much we benefitted from your teachings and reading, as well as those of Theo and Paula. I felt honored to be in the presence of such luminaries, greatly appreciated your perspectives on writing, and felt strongly the so-rich literary tradition of Ireland passed down through all of you. Thanks for all the words!! I have taken inspiration home with me.

  121. Brilliant post Sonia :DI love the way you mentioned "So you know we Asian people like stronger taste, later we request for soy sauce to add into this healthy soup, but of course is organic soy sauce, hahaha.." ~ classic ;P

  122. Agreed. It’s a fascinating turn of events that has trumped-up scandal being called “unbecoming” by Republicans less than a decade after the political castration of a president for – what? Sex with another consenting adult. Further, the “politics” accusation is itself a political move. I suspect the irony isn’t lost on you. For what it’s worth, the hypocrisy isn’t lost on me.

  123. La comparaison avec la SLUC est inappropriÃ©e : il s’agit justement du seul club franÃ§ais qui possÃ¨de un « surnom » amÃ©ricanisÃ© et inscrit dans son ADN depuis trÃ¨s longtemps : les Couguars ! Je dirai qu’Antibes et ses Sharks suivent justement l’exemple du SLUC sur ce point. Bien sur le club nancÃ©ien a bien d’autres choses a se reprocher au niveau design, marketing et communication, mais le surnom Couguars fut incroyablement novateur 1  0

  125. Thanks so much for the tip on Jefferies… shall seek it out. Interesting that Wikipeida says:“Jefferies’ next novel, After London (1885), can be seen as an early example of “post-apocalyptic fiction”: after some sudden and unspecified catastrophe has depopulated England, the countryside reverts to nature, and the few survivors to a quasi-medieval way of life.”

  127. Barbara, I loved this! Thank you for sharing your experiences in a way that was real, and what many of us I’m sure have felt. Last night at a meetup a very strange thing happened with the page of swords, and a feeling that the weather this month is going to be bad… one of those this isn’t normal but ya gotta say what you see. Well see

  128. (first ed. 1557, this version 1689). This is the same year as the book in this entry so I wonder if it’s the original German version. I haven’t sampled from it too much but it has a lot of illustrations.(even if it’s not approx. the same book, the title does have ‘America’ in it and it’s listed among a travelogue bibliography so it’s safe to bet that it relates in some way to his time in Brazil and travels)

  131. Le nom officiel de Taiwan est « rÃ©publique de chine » le nom officiel de la chine est « rÃ©publique populaire de chine », ce n’est pas le mÃªme pays. De plus Lin est AmÃ©ricain d’origine TaÃ¯wanaise et non CorÃ©enne.Il n’ya donc aucun rapport avec Yao Ming, si voulez comparer des joueurs avec Yao Ming, vous pouvez citer nowitzki, gasol, etc…bref ceux qui ne sont pas amÃ©ricain.

  135. Press Club traansmission has just started in Q’ld.Puke making… “blah blah blah, ain’t I great… ” Wonder how long it will take till he gets to the poison pill.I didn’t think it would be more possible to be ashamed of our government than it was for the Howard mob. I was wrong, at least they didn’t pretend they weren’t gutless craven pricks.Weak as piss.

  148. Thank you a tremendous put up, would see your personal others posts. i appreciate your ideas with this, I soon became a lttle bit strike by this article. Merit again! You earn a great moment. Has wonderful data here. I think that in case more people considered it like this, they’d have got a better time frame have the suspend ofing the issue.

  152. Oh my goodness…. How this post struck a chord and this sentence very much so:“I believe all living beings are connected, energetically and spiritually, and that introverts tap into this energy in a very unique way.”So happy to have stumbled upon your blog. Thank you.

  162. cold outside? We LOVE it! I like to make it on the stoveÂ but I know Iâ€™m in the minority. This Homemade Cocoa Mix from Good Cheap EatsÂ would make a lovely gift! Sock it together â€“ sock it in a jar â€“ add a ribbon and youâ€™re all

  163. Oui, mais pourquoi la presse grand public n’a jamais acceptÃ© de parler du pic pÃ©trolier comme une rÃ©alitÃ©, et qu’elle continue Ã  ne pas en parler comme un problÃ¨me majeur impactant l’ensemble des structures de la sociÃ©tÃ© (y compris la croissance, la retraite, la sÃ©cu, l’assurance chÃ´mage, nos vacances, …. et j’en passe) ?

  166. Gratulerer med 2 Ã¥rsjubileum. Vi begynte om trent samtidig vi. Og eg har fÃ¸lgt deg nesten heile tida. Du har ein slik koselig blogg. Eg set pris pÃ¥ den og deg.Litt av eit kupp, dei krukkene var berre sÃ¥ kjempefine ….. og sÃ¥ billige dÃ¥. Blir flotte Ã¥ planta i. Ha ein fin kveld.

  167. joni HI there! Awesome blog btw. Thank you for the wonderful info… I do have a question though before I roll out my first promotion on my FB biz page. It will be ‘photo’ based… likers will post a pic and will have to earn LIKES to win. My question is, how do I make sure that people have to like my page before they can like the pic? I am having trouble finding out if it’s already like that… thanks so much!!

  169. The color’s a little darker than the picture. I expected something lighter than pictured but the case is pretty durable. I ordered the pink one () too and had the same problem, however, it could be due to the lighting they used to take the photographs for the item.The case is a little awkward to take off but it’s like that with all plastic cases regardless of where you buy it. However, for it’s price, I couldn’t be happier.Seller sent items out quickly and efficiently and the case is overall pretty good.

  171. Thanks for all who replied. We are happy with our soon to be purchase and hopefully it will be fine in the long run.On another note: here is the mls number of a property I passed up also in River Vale: 2644031. It’s owned by the listing broker, who bought it a year ago for 540k who did no upgrades. House needs new kitchen, bathrooms, and is on a busy road. Originally, listed at 599k and she thought I was out of my mind when I offered 525K. It’s still sitting vacant and now she cut her price 20k.

  179. Jul28Brian P Keane Of course Saul doesn’t explain about the 3rd wards involvement with the dhady utility the Rahway Valley Sewer Authority in which one politician has used as a platform this fall and will use more of the union county tax paid money to support the failing sewer utility. Richard Stenders SVO Pringing Facility Rt 10 Rockaway NJ. This was another county corrupt facility that supports corruption within union county nj.

  227. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually realize what you are speaking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my website =). We may have a hyperlink change agreement among us!

  245. I simply want to say I am new to blogging and actually savored your web site. More than likely I am going to bookmark your site. You surely have wonderful writings. Regards for revealing your blog.

  276. I truly appreciate this post. Ia??a?аАааАТаЂ ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thanks again

  282. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Outstanding work!|

  292. Wow, wonderful blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your site is wonderful, let alone the content material!

  293. Pretty component of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to claim that I get in fact loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing for your augment and even I achievement you get admission to persistently rapidly.|

  301. I’m no longer sure the place you are getting your information, however good topic. I needs to spend some time studying much more or understanding more. Thank you for great info I used to be searching for this info for my mission.|

  308. Según que prácticas, y este tipo de empresas captadoras”, han sido muy perjudiciales y han dañado a usuarios y a otras empresas, también a técnicos que hacen su trabajo honradamente y hacen su trabajo con profesionalidad sin ánimo de enriquecerse con trampas, simplemente con la satisfacción de realizar un trabajo bien hecho y que el cliente obtenga la reparación necesaria sin argucias ni trampas, haciendo de su trabajo un medio de vida , con el esfuerzo, formación y preparación.

  342. I see in my blog trackers significant traffic coming from facebook. My blog is not connected with facebook, I don at have an account there, and I can at see, who posts the linksany ideas?.

  354. I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one these days.|

  357. Hi just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.|

  358. Hi there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!|

  375. Hi there this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!|

  384. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 positive. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos|

  394. Howdy, I do think your site could possibly be having internet browser compatibility issues. When I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Besides that, great blog!|

  396. ItaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТs difficult to get knowledgeable folks on this subject, but the truth is be understood as what happens you are preaching about! Thanks

  436. weblink I want to start to put all my photos up on my camera, and start a blog or something. Where is a good place to do this like a website or something, do i have to copyright them thanks :).

  442. בגדי הריון

    […]we like to honor quite a few other world wide web websites around the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  447. Hi there! This blog post could not be written much better! Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate! He always kept preaching about this. I am going to forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. I appreciate you for sharing!|

  455. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. kudos|

  462. I used to be recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m now not positive whether or not this post is written by means of him as nobody else know such specified approximately my difficulty. You’re amazing! Thank you!|

  466. An impressive share, I given this onto a colleague who was conducting a little analysis during this. And the man the truth is bought me breakfast simply because I ran across it for him.. smile. So i want to reword that: Thnx to the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending time to discuss this, I find myself strongly about this and really like reading more about this topic. When possible, as you grow expertise, does one mind updating your blog with additional details? It truly is highly ideal for me. Massive thumb up with this blog post!

  471. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A number of my blog audience have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?|

  477. Wow, marvelous blog format! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The total glance of your site is wonderful, let alone the content material!

  481. Just want to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your post is just cool and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.|

  489. Thanks for the writeup. I definitely agree with what you are saying. I have been talking about this subject a lot lately with my brother so hopefully this will get him to see my point of view. Fingers crossed!

  493. I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road. All the best|

  494. kala jadu

    […]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be truly really worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]

  495. Google

    We like to honor many other web internet sites around the internet, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out.

  497. vegetarian

    […]very handful of internet websites that happen to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]

  500. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. cheers|

  504. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structure of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?|

  507. After checking out a few of the blog articles on your website, I seriously like your technique of writing a blog. I added it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back in the near future. Please visit my web site too and let me know your opinion.|

  511. Whats up very cool web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally? I am glad to search out numerous useful information right here within the submit, we’d like work out extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|

  528. anal for beginners

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got additional problerms also […]

  530. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.|

  533. coffee beans kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  534. Pretty component to content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for your augment or even I achievement you get entry to persistently rapidly.|

  537. Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.|

  543. Hi there, I discovered your blog by way of Google even as looking for a related subject, your site got here up, it appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

  554. online sex stores

    […]we prefer to honor a lot of other world wide web websites on the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

DEJA UN COMENTARIO