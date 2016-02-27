Escasez de papel afecta la literatura venezolana

Escasez de papel afecta la literatura venezolana

La escasez de papel en Venezuela ha llegado a su punto más crítico, tanto así que Joselin Ramírez, presidenta de la Cámara de Periódicos Regionales, declaró que ésta situación ya es de emergencia, debido a que el presidente de la empresa estatal Complejo Alfredo Maneiro, Hugo Cabezas, indicó que no hay existencia de papel periódico, ni para planchas.

 
Este escenario de escasez, aún con vigencia y más fuerza, no sólo afecta a los periódicos que, según informó Ramírez, son cerca de 90 medios los que se encuentran en riesgo, al igual que sus empleados, sino que también impacta, negativamente, al sector literario.

 
Hoy, en Venezuela leer libros es, realmente, un lujo
Una de las causas de la escasez de papel (materia prima para las publicaciones impresas) es el estricto régimen cambiario que se aplica en el país, lo cual dificulta la adquisición de divisas para conseguir mantener en pie las empresas encargadas de su distribución.

 
El papel de tipo tancreamy, ideal para libros impresos, está agotado, y si se consigue, los precios son muy elevados. Editoriales multinacionales han tenido que optar por la opción de imprimir en papel bond, el cual dificulta la lectura y cansa la visión, todo por tratar de no afectar la dinámica de éstas empresas.

 
Osmary Romero, encargada de ventas en la sección Best Seller de una reconocida librería en Maracaibo, expresó: “Los costos para literatura han subido mucho, porque los precios han aumentado y no hay material para hacer los libros. Han bajado un poco las ventas por el precio y el tipo de calidad de libros que nos llegan”.

 
Además, agregó Romero al respecto: “Yo creo que en un futuro las ventas van a ser menos, porque la mayoría de los libros están demasiados costosos, y que las personas tengan que pagar desde 6000 Bs.F. para comprar un libro está bien difícil”.

 
Migración forzada al formato digital
Ante la falta de papel para imprimir libros en Venezuela, los escritores y lectores han tenido que optar por otras vías que le permitan seguir disfrutando de la literatura, como lo es internet, que sirve como alternativa para dar a conocer las producciones literarias de la región, gracias a las páginas web o blogs que han sido creados con esta finalidad.

 
Pero así como el internet es una valiosa opción para publicar literatura, también tiene en su contra que debido a la falta de control existente para subir información en la web, cualquier persona puede subir cualquier contenido que considere literario, sin cumplir con las características con las cuales cuenta, realmente, la literatura.

 
Así opinó, en una ocasión, Carlos Ildemar Pérez, director de la Escuela de Letras de la Universidad del Zulia: “ahora existen las redes sociales, que es como una suerte de anarquía, porque todo el mundo puede publicar lo que quiera, lo que desea, sin ninguna valoración literaria, sin ninguna auto exigencia, sencillamente porque quiere publicar y publica allí, y lo leen, por supuesto, 500 personas, 600 personas, como mínimo”.

 
Pese a su posición, el escritor y poeta zuliano, Carlos Pérez, reconoció el uso de internet como vehículo alterno para continuar con el ejercicio literario: “No es que desconfíe de las publicaciones por internet, pero a veces falta criterio literario, y eso cae por su propio peso. Yo creo que el asunto está en los criterios literarios. El problema no es que se hagan publicaciones, que la gente publique, sino la calidad”.

 
Ahora, queda de parte del lector buscar, críticamente, el valor de la literatura que se está haciendo y publicando en internet ahora mismo. Y a todos los venezolanos, esperar que se solucione pronto la situación de escasez de papel, puesto que en fecha reciente se informó que el Parlamento interpelará a Hugo Cabezas, presidente de la empresa estatal Complejo Alfredo Maneiro, para que responda por esta crítica situación.

 
Elena Fernández – Biendateao

DEJA UN COMENTARIO