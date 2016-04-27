Escápate en el “After Office Sambil”

Al salir de la oficina el Centro Sambil Maracaibo se convertirá en la mejor opción gastronómica y de esparcimiento en la que los zulianos podrán disfrutar un ameno “After Office” en las instalaciones del mall.

A partir de abril, todos los terceros jueves de cada mes, desde las 4:30 de la tarde hasta las 6:30 p.m., serán invadidos por las mezclas de los djs más reconocidos de la movida musical venezolana quienes estarán tocando en las plazas Indio Mara y Sinamaica del centro comercial.

Los restaurantes aliados Subway, Mc Donalds, Da Vinci, Sabor Zuliano y Menphis, Buena vibra Barra Móvil entre otros… ofrecerán al público una buena opción en cócteles y platos de entradas para salir de la rutina y relajarse en el “After Office Sambil”.

La emisora Capital FM transmitirá en vivo desde los pasillos del Centro Sambil bajo la animación de Susana Medina y todo el staff de Capital FM.

Sambil Maracaibo, como siempre, garantiza en cada uno de sus eventos estacionamiento seguro y confort para los zulianos.

Para poder ser partícipe de esta nueva experiencia, deberás recibir un pase VIP al “After Office Sambil”.

