Ernesto García Mac Gregor: Nos vamos acostumbrando

Verdades Dolorosas

NOS VAMOS ACOSTUMBRANDO

A que la policía en una redada mate a 12 malandro, a que diariamente linchen a un azote de barrio, a que los pranes millonarios planifiquen sus crímenes en las cárceles 5 estrellas llenas de armas de guerra y en total estado de anarquía.

Ya no nos inmuta que la primera comandante use carteras de 1500$, que la hijita de Chávez se vaya a estudiar a París porque la oposición la atormenta, que las niñas del presidente de IVSS vivan en Saint German des Pres, y que los enchufaos nunca tengan que llenar carpetas para solicitar dólares, mientras que a los demócratas les es imposible salir del país aunque no tengan prohibición de salida.

Nos hemos acostumbrado a oír cosas absurdas como la de Héctor Rodríguez cuando expresa: “el imperialismo sabe que estamos cerca de ser una potencia” o “no vamos a sacarlos de la pobreza para que se vuelvan escuálidos”, el mismo que ahora le echa la culpa a la ignorancia del pueblo por la falta de productividad del socialismo. No nos alarma que Aristóbulo diga que: “Bolívar no necesitó de papel sanitario para hacer lo que hizo” o que “el socialismo no ha fracasado porque no lo hemos construido” o que la frase “aguas negras” resulta peyorativamente discriminatoria.

Ni hablar de la Miss Conuco cuando expresó “si un gringo se presenta, y tenemos un lápiz, hay que puyarle los ojos, pisarle los cayos y espicharle las bolas”. ¿Qué se puede esperar del único país en el mundo que tiene un presidente vivo sin partida de nacimiento y otro muerto sin partida de defunción?

No nos extraña que los supermercados y farmacias parezcan comercios que venden anaqueles que es lo único que exhiben. Que usen capta huellas, ventas por número de cédula y colas sabrosas. Que Internet sea una tortuga y no haya puntos de ventas o la línea esté caída. Que los empleados públicos y los Centros Comerciales trabajen con horario restringido por falta de electricidad. Que nos recojamos a las 6 pm en nuestro hogar con jardines secos, baños hediondos y sin poder invitar a los amigos por falta de agua, aparte de bañarse por turno y con totuma.

Que gran frustración se siente cuando la mayoría elude responsabilidades mostrando una grotesca indiferencia hacía los destinos del país. Que oiga quien tiene oídos…