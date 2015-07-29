ENTREVISTA | Senador uruguayo Pablo Mieres â€œla situaciÃ³n en Venezuela es peor...

ENTREVISTA | Senador uruguayo Pablo Mieres â€œla situaciÃ³n en Venezuela es peor de lo que creÃ­aâ€

Por biendateao -
2149
700
COMPARTIR

Â Entrevista de El Observador de Uruguay con el senador Pablo Mieres, del Partido Independiente, luego de su visita a Venezuela, la semana pasada.

Mieres relatÃ³ que cuando intentÃ³ visitar al dirigente opositor Leopoldo LÃ³pez -preso hace mÃ¡s de un aÃ±o- un â€œpiquete militarâ€ le impidiÃ³ el paso.

â€œEs un gesto de irracionalidad del gobierno de (NicolÃ¡s) Maduroâ€œ, seÃ±alÃ³.

Mieres indicÃ³ que con su visita intentÃ³ dar â€œuna seÃ±al de solidaridadâ€ con la situaciÃ³n de Venezuela para evitar â€œel clichÃ©â€ de que toda la oposiciÃ³n de ese paÃ­s es â€œde derechaâ€ o que solo los apoyan â€œlos partidos tradicionalesâ€.

AdemÃ¡s, indicÃ³ que lo que se percibe en el paÃ­s Â es â€œun manejo discrecional del poderâ€œ.

Mieres resaltÃ³ la importancia de la observaciÃ³n internacional en las venideras elecciones parlamentarias de diciembre. â€œEs muy importante que vayan varias misiones de observaciÃ³n, de la OEA, de Unasur, de Mercosur, de la UniÃ³n Europeaâ€¦ una cosa de tÃ©cnicos de haga un seguimiento exigente durante el perÃ­odo previo y durante el perÃ­odo posteriorâ€ resaltÃ³

 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

700 COMENTARIOS

  1. 732909 776628Hiya! awesome weblog! I happen to be a everyday visitor to your web site (somewhat a lot more like addict ) of this site. Just wanted to say I appreciate your blogs and am seeking forward for a lot more to come! 335734

  8. 907115 678507Oh my goodness! a amazing post dude. Thanks Nevertheless My business is experiencing concern with ur rss . Dont know why Not able to sign up for it. Possibly there is any person obtaining identical rss difficulty? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx 778737

  9. 128741 185087I was reading by means of some of your content material on this internet web site and I believe this web site is actually instructive! Maintain putting up. 84895

  12. 794277 745259Hello! I just now would like to supply a massive thumbs up for any wonderful information you could have here within this post. We are coming back to your blog post for further soon. 17641

  15. 87667 187351Spot lets start function on this write-up, I truly believe this wonderful web site requirements additional consideration. Ill a lot more likely be once once more you just read additional, thank you that details. 568388

  22. Casinoonline-uk is a gambling casino review site for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. You’ll be able to obtain ranks of casino, free casino contests and most current information at Casinoonline-uk.net.

  23. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Corporation formed by Mike Koosher. The goal of IMSCSEO.com is to provide you with SEO services and help singapore companies with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them climb the position of A search engine. Try imscsseo.com

  24. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Business launched by Michael Jemery. The goal of Emeryeps.com is to supply you with SEO services and help Portland business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them climb the rankings of Search engine. Try emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  25. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Provider. The objective of Market.Source-wave.com is to offer Buy PBN Links services and help businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them climb the rankings of A search engine.

  28. It’s actually almost close to impossible to come across well-advised viewers on this area, nonetheless you come across as like you fully grasp whatever you’re writing about! Bless You

  29. I really hope to advise you that I am new to wordpress blogging and clearly enjoyed your site. Most likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You certainly have amazing article materials. Be Grateful For it for giving out with us your blog document

  30. I merely need to reveal to you that I am new to wordpress blogging and completely liked your report. Very possible I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You literally have amazing article blog posts. Be Grateful For it for sharing with us your main internet page

  31. I merely wish to reveal to you that I am new to blog posting and incredibly valued your article. Likely I am inclined to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have wonderful article material. Be Grateful For it for expressing with us your very own internet site information

  32. I just need to share it with you that I am new to posting and clearly adored your webpage. Most likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You seriously have fabulous article content. Be Thankful For it for expressing with us all of your site post

  34. It is actually almost impossible to come across well-qualified individuals on this subject, however you look like you fully grasp the things that you’re posting on! Thanks

  37. It’s actually mostly not possible to find well-advised men or women on this niche, although you look like you are familiar with which you’re preaching about! With Thanks

  38. It truly is practically not possible to find well-educated parties on this subject, but you look like you fully grasp the things that you’re indicating! Gratitude

  39. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Vendor. The purpose of Market.Source-wave.com is to supply Buy PBN Links services and help corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the ranking of A search engine.

  43. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Online Business. The purpose of Market.Source-wave.com is to produce Buy PBN Links services and help merchants with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them ascend the position of A search engine.

  47. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Service Provider started by Mike Koosher. The purpose of IMSCSEO.com is to deliver SEO services and help Singapore business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them climb the ranks of Google and yahoo. More at imscsseo.com

  48. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Agency set up by Mike Koosher. The cause of IMSCSEO.com is to render SEO services and help Singapore companies with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them ascend the standing of Google or bing. Continue here at imscsseo.com

  49. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Vendor set up by Michael Jemery. The purpose of Emeryeps.com is to offer SEO services and help Portland Oregon organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them climb the positions of Google. click here at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  52. I really have to notify you that I am new to putting up a blog and completely liked your review. Likely I am most likely to store your blog post . You literally have amazing article material. Truly Appreciate it for expressing with us the best site report

  53. I was very pleased to uncover this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new information in your web site.

  71. プラセンタ

    […]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they’re truly really worth a go via, so have a look[…]

  72. プラセンタ

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless actually worth taking a search, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]

  76. 83078 707684This style is steller! You surely know how to maintain a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own weblog (effectively, almostHaHa!) Amazing job. I genuinely enjoyed what you had to say, and far more than that, how you presented it. Too cool! 505779

  78. It’s convenient opportunity to get some intentions for the forthcoming future. I have study this blog entry and if I may, I want to suggest you couple of enlightening ideas.

  79. You’ll find it almost unthinkable to come across well-advised men and women on this matter, and yet you look like you understand exactly what you’re writing about! Excellent

  80. I merely need to reveal to you that I am new to blog posting and totally enjoyed your review. Very likely I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You really have memorable article content. Admire it for swapping with us your very own web webpage

  84. leer este artículo

    […]we prefer to honor numerous other online websites around the net, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  94. Generator

    […]we like to honor many other world wide web websites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  99. phone case wood

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless genuinely really worth taking a look, whoa did a single master about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]

  116. It as really a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  119. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  139. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you really recognize what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my site =). We can have a hyperlink trade agreement between us!

  149. porn

    […]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they are basically really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]

  153. Nice post. Thanks for sharing this exciting post with us. I enjoy at the time of reading this post. You have done a awesome job by sharing this post with us. Keep it up.

  159. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  166. This blog is no doubt entertaining and besides factual. I have picked up a bunch of helpful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

  167. I will right away grasp your rss as I can at in finding your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me realize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  171. scam website

    […]we like to honor quite a few other web web-sites around the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  177. You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  181. Wonderful work! That is the kind of info that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this put up upper! Come on over and consult with my site. Thanks =)

  191. anal plug

    […]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be actually really worth a go by, so possess a look[…]

  193. I will immediately grab your rss as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me realize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  198. RO-DEO Vibrator

    […]we like to honor a lot of other web sites on the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  199. I simply could not leave your site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard information a person supply to your visitors? Is going to be back incessantly to inspect new posts

  205. The Way To Happiness

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless seriously worth taking a search, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]

  206. I merely intend to inform you you that I am new to wordpress blogging and totally enjoyed your write-up. Most likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You definitely have excellent article material. Value it for discussing with us your favorite website write-up

  212. I just need to show you that I am new to having a blog and utterly adored your website. Likely I am likely to remember your blog post . You really have wonderful article content. Get Pleasure From it for expressing with us all of your url webpage

  230. best g spot stimulator

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 study about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well […]

  252. It can be mostly extremely difficult to encounter well-informed people on this niche, however, you come across as like you fully grasp which you’re writing about! Thanks A Lot

  255. scientology

    […]we like to honor numerous other world-wide-web sites around the web, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  266. TAXI DUBROVNIK

    […]we like to honor several other internet web sites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  268. free software download for pc

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]

  278. Greetings there, just turned conscious of your blogging site through Google, and realized that it is really good. I will like should you decide persist this informative article.

  291. Greetings there, just turned out to be conscious of your post through Search engines like google, and found that it is quite interesting. I’ll truly appreciate in the event you retain this approach.

  292. I’аve read a few good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you put to make the sort of great informative website.

  295. Heya here, just got conscious of your webpage through Search engines like google, and realized that it is genuinely informational. I will be grateful for if you maintain these.

  296. I simply have to inform you that I am new to blog posting and really adored your webpage. More than likely I am likely to save your blog post . You certainly have wonderful article content. Admire it for share-out with us the best domain report

  297. I simply desire to inform you that I am new to blog posting and thoroughly enjoyed your work. Probably I am inclined to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have superb article blog posts. Like it for sharing with us all of your blog information

  299. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  301. I really wish to tell you that I am new to putting up a blog and clearly valued your write-up. Probably I am inclined to store your blog post . You undoubtedly have stunning article blog posts. Delight In it for swapping with us your current web information

  302. My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  322. I really hope to advise you that I am new to writing a blog and undeniably enjoyed your article. More than likely I am prone to save your blog post . You indeed have extraordinary article material. Acknowledge it for swapping with us your very own internet site write-up

  325. Clarion Hotel

    […]we prefer to honor lots of other online internet sites around the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  332. I’аve read several just right stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you set to create such a fantastic informative web site.

  334. male sex toys

    […]we prefer to honor numerous other net websites on the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  344. My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  352. Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your design. With thanks|

  357. Hello! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

  363. What you posted made a lot of sense. However, what about this? what if you were to create a awesome title? I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your blog, but suppose you added a post title to maybe get a person’s attention? I mean BLOG_TITLE is kinda boring. You should look at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they create news headlines to get people to click. You might add a related video or a picture or two to grab people interested about everything’ve written. In my opinion, it might make your website a little bit more interesting.|

  365. Wonderful article! This is the kind of info that should be shared around the internet. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and seek advice from my site . Thank you =)|

  371. Pretty portion of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to say that I get in fact loved account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing on your feeds and even I achievement you get entry to constantly rapidly.|

  375. Gday here, just started to be receptive to your blog through Bing, and realized that it is truly entertaining. I’ll be grateful for should you decide carry on this.

  377. PPV

    […]that is the end of this article. Here youll come across some web pages that we assume youll appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  383. Great post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I am inspired! Very helpful information specially the last section :) I care for such information much. I used to be looking for this certain information for a long time. Thanks and best of luck. |

  385. Thank you for another wonderful article. The place else could anyone get that type of info in such a perfect means of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  392. It really is suitable occasion to create some preparations for the longer term. I have study this document and if I have the ability to, I wish to suggest you very few appealing recommendations.

  403. I was very pleased to discover this great site. I need to to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new things in your blog.

  410. I will immediately clutch your rss feed as I can at to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognise in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  425. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. thank you|

  428. I’ve been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.|

  433. Hi there, just became receptive to your blog site through The Big G, and have found that it is truly informative. I’ll take pleasure in if you persist this idea.

  434. Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My website covers a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to send me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!|

  439. Howdy there, just became conscious of your article through Search engine, and have found that it’s very helpful. I’ll truly appreciate in the event you persist this post.

  441. I was more than happy to find this site. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to check out new things on your website.

  448. It really is appropriate time to produce some preparations for the foreseeable future. I’ve study this blog posting and if I may, I want to suggest to you you few important tip.

  450. Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.

  454. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.|

  483. Im no pro, but I consider you just crafted the best point. You certainly know what youre talking about, and I can seriously get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  487. What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re no longer really much more smartly-appreciated than you may be now. You’re very intelligent. You already know therefore considerably when it comes to this topic, produced me personally consider it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved except it’s something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. Always take care of it up!|

  492. Gday here, just started to be alert to your article through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it’s quite educational. I’ll like if you decide to keep up this idea.

  495. mdansby software

    […]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be essentially really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]

  501. pdr training

    […]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they’re actually worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]

  503. Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.

  507. Hi there! This blog post could not be written any better! Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He always kept preaching about this. I’ll forward this information to him. Fairly certain he’ll have a very good read. Thank you for sharing!|

  514. Useful information for all Great amazing things here. I am very glad to see your article. Thank you so much and i am looking ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?

  525. I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this information for my mission.|

  526. I believe that is among the most significant information for me. And i am satisfied reading your article. But want to observation on few basic things, The website style is ideal, the articles is actually excellent : D. Good job, cheers|

  528. online dissertation writers

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]

  532. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.|

  542. Normally I do not learn article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great article.

  570. Hi outstanding blog! Does running a blog like this take a lot of work? I have very little expertise in coding but I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject nevertheless I simply wanted to ask. Thanks!|

  592. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Thanks a lot!|

  596. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would certainly benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks a lot!|

  604. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  648. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  659. WIC WAN Cards

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless actually really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 study about Mid East has got more problerms too […]

  665. coffee belt kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  666. goway

    […]very handful of sites that take place to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]

  669. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.|

  671. Lubricant

    […]we prefer to honor several other web sites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  680. May I just say what a relief to uncover a person that actually knows what they’re discussing on the net. You certainly understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people need to look at this and understand this side of your story. I was surprised that you are not more popular since you surely possess the gift.|

  688. The Tongue Sex Toy,

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did one master about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]

  689. Penyakit Kulit Eksim

    Eksim atau Dermatitis adalah arti kedokteran untuk kelainan kulit, yang mana kulit terlihat meradang serta iritasi. Peradangan ini dapat berlangsung dimanapun tetapi yang seringkali terserang yakni tangan serta kaki. Type eksim yang seringkali didapati…

  694. obat kelamin keluar nanah

    Wanita serta pria homoseksual yang lakukan jalinan sex lewat anus (anal seks) bisa menanggung derita gonore pada rektumnya. Pasien bakal rasakan tak nyaman di sekitaran anusnya serta dari rektumnya keluar cairan. Daerah di sekitaran anus terlihat merah…

  699. all Drone reView

    From a design standpoint, the Phantom 4 is made extremely well. It�s not the kind of drone where it just looks cool. Every part has been designed to be functional, but still elegant.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO