Â Entrevista de El Observador de Uruguay con el senador Pablo Mieres, del Partido Independiente, luego de su visita a Venezuela, la semana pasada.

Mieres relatÃ³ que cuando intentÃ³ visitar al dirigente opositor Leopoldo LÃ³pez -preso hace mÃ¡s de un aÃ±o- un â€œpiquete militarâ€ le impidiÃ³ el paso.

â€œEs un gesto de irracionalidad del gobierno de (NicolÃ¡s) Maduroâ€œ, seÃ±alÃ³.

Mieres indicÃ³ que con su visita intentÃ³ dar â€œuna seÃ±al de solidaridadâ€ con la situaciÃ³n de Venezuela para evitar â€œel clichÃ©â€ de que toda la oposiciÃ³n de ese paÃ­s es â€œde derechaâ€ o que solo los apoyan â€œlos partidos tradicionalesâ€.

AdemÃ¡s, indicÃ³ que lo que se percibe en el paÃ­s Â es â€œun manejo discrecional del poderâ€œ.

Mieres resaltÃ³ la importancia de la observaciÃ³n internacional en las venideras elecciones parlamentarias de diciembre. â€œEs muy importante que vayan varias misiones de observaciÃ³n, de la OEA, de Unasur, de Mercosur, de la UniÃ³n Europeaâ€¦ una cosa de tÃ©cnicos de haga un seguimiento exigente durante el perÃ­odo previo y durante el perÃ­odo posteriorâ€ resaltÃ³