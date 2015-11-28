Ender Arenas: Lo venezolano como insulto

Hace muchos aÃ±os, el gentilicio maracucho se convirtiÃ³ en un insulto. No habÃa manera de sustraernos de : â€œMaracucho eÂ´mierdaâ€ que solÃa gritar la gente cuando, por ejemplo, un paisano se â€œtragabaâ€ una luz roja. Ese grito, por lo general, provenÃa de otro maracucho, que reciÃ©n se habÃa parado con la luz verde del semÃ¡foro para comprar una cosa que en la ciudad llaman viagra y que solo es mango verde aderezado con adobo y vinagre.
Caramba, ni hablar de cualquier viajecito que uno hacia los Andes, por ejemplo a la poblaciÃ³n de La Puerta, allÃ si es verdad que parecen odiar a los que se dirigen desde Maracaibo a esa poblaciÃ³n andina. Claro a veces con cierta razÃ³n, pues mas de uno que va de Maracaibo al sentir la necesidad de orinar, no respeta ni la plaza BolÃvar para sacar su fÃ¡lico instrumento y acto seguido soltar con alivio un ahhhhÂ¡ que los andinos lo reprochan amargamente, pero la verdad es que no entienden, decÃa un borrachito de Valle Frio que estaba de visita en ese lindo pueblecito que la necesidad tiene cara de hereje.
Pero creo que eso ha cambiado, sino del todo, si un poco. Pero ha devenido algo peor pues en el mundo entero lo venezolano ha devenido en un insulto y un elemento de rechazo y reprobaciÃ³n.
Claro hemos dado de que hablar es verdad, que duda cabe. Por ejemplo, los arubeÃ±os, y los curazoleÃ±os tambiÃ©n, ven con antipatÃa que los venezolanos pernocten en sus playas en carpas destartaladas, haciendo sus necesidades (orinar, defecar) en las blancas arenas y azules aguas de sus maravillosas playas, se irritan cuando ven a los venezolanos deambulando con sus maletas y morrales por sus calles buscando donde raspar la tarjeta de crÃ©dito para hacerse de la miseria que el gobierno ha aprobado para viajar al caribe.
Hemos ganado, incluso, en audacia emprendiendo asaltos a entidades bancarias y hasta de casinos. Justo ayer la televisiÃ³n arubeÃ±a presentaba un video donde tres venezolanas tomaban algunos artÃculos y los introducÃan debajo de sus sostenes, cuando estos ya estuvieron llenos los introdujeron,Â en sus partes mas intimas. Yo todavÃa me pregunto como hicieron para introducir en su partes mas pudorosas, como si se tratara de un tampax gigante un queso de bola holandÃ©s. En todo caso es de verdad un escandalo y el video algunos les da vergÃ¼enza y a mi por ejemplo, me da lastima.
Hoy ser venezolano ha pasado de ser un orgullo a una condiciÃ³n incomoda. Alguna vez alguien dijo que Ã©ramos una vitrina democrÃ¡tica no solo para AmÃ©rica Latina sino para el mundo, hoy, una larga lista de eventos nos caracterizan como una dictadura que irrespeta los derechos humanos y civiles bÃ¡sicos y estÃ¡n dando cuenta de esta terrible mala hora.
La semana pasada titule mi entrega semanal: â€œ nos veremos en el prÃ³ximo escandaloâ€, pensÃ© que mas o menos en quince dÃas volverÃamos a tener noticia de un evento escandaloso, pues no, solo una semana y ha aparecido el lamentable asesinato de un dirigente opositor. El presidente ha sido el Ãºnico oficialista que ha declarado para convertir el asunto en una cuestiÃ³n de sicariato, lo cual seria una novedad, ya que pro primera vez los sicarios escogen un evento polÃtico para ajustar cuenta, en lugar de escoger un sitio mas propicio para cometer su perfidia. Pero ya maduro lo dijo y todo el engranaje del Estado dirÃ¡ lo mismo.
Pero la noticia ha rodado en el mundo como otra cosa ya nos conocen como un paÃs donde se agrede violentamente a los opositores y hasta se les asesina.
Y ese es tal vez es el mayor insulto que nos enrostran hoy y lo lamentable es que tienen razÃ³n.
