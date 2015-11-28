Ender Arenas: Lo venezolano como insulto

Ender Arenas: Lo venezolano como insulto

Por biendateao -
2658
718
COMPARTIR

 

Hace muchos aÃ±os, el gentilicio maracucho se convirtiÃ³ en un insulto. No habÃ­a manera de sustraernos de : â€œMaracucho eÂ´mierdaâ€ que solÃ­a gritar la gente cuando, por ejemplo, un paisano se â€œtragabaâ€ una luz roja. Ese grito, por lo general, provenÃ­a de otro maracucho, que reciÃ©n se habÃ­a parado con la luz verde del semÃ¡foro para comprar una cosa que en la ciudad llaman viagra y que solo es mango verde aderezado con adobo y vinagre.

Caramba, ni hablar de cualquier viajecito que uno hacia los Andes, por ejemplo a la poblaciÃ³n de La Puerta, allÃ­ si es verdad que parecen odiar a los que se dirigen desde Maracaibo a esa poblaciÃ³n andina. Claro a veces con cierta razÃ³n, pues mas de uno que va de Maracaibo al sentir la necesidad de orinar, no respeta ni la plaza BolÃ­var para sacar su fÃ¡lico instrumento y acto seguido soltar con alivio un ahhhhÂ¡ que los andinos lo reprochan amargamente, pero la verdad es que no entienden, decÃ­a un borrachito de Valle Frio que estaba de visita en ese lindo pueblecito que la necesidad tiene cara de hereje.

Pero creo que eso ha cambiado, sino del todo, si un poco. Pero ha devenido algo peor pues en el mundo entero lo venezolano ha devenido en un insulto y un elemento de rechazo y reprobaciÃ³n.

Claro hemos dado de que hablar es verdad, que duda cabe. Por ejemplo, los arubeÃ±os, y los curazoleÃ±os tambiÃ©n, ven con antipatÃ­a que los venezolanos pernocten en sus playas en carpas destartaladas, haciendo sus necesidades (orinar, defecar) en las blancas arenas y azules aguas de sus maravillosas playas, se irritan cuando ven a los venezolanos deambulando con sus maletas y morrales por sus calles buscando donde raspar la tarjeta de crÃ©dito para hacerse de la miseria que el gobierno ha aprobado para viajar al caribe.

Hemos ganado, incluso, en audacia emprendiendo asaltos a entidades bancarias y hasta de casinos. Justo ayer la televisiÃ³n arubeÃ±a presentaba un video donde tres venezolanas tomaban algunos artÃ­culos y los introducÃ­an debajo de sus sostenes, cuando estos ya estuvieron llenos los introdujeron,Â  en sus partes mas intimas. Yo todavÃ­a me pregunto como hicieron para introducir en su partes mas pudorosas, como si se tratara de un tampax gigante un queso de bola holandÃ©s. En todo caso es de verdad un escandalo y el video algunos les da vergÃ¼enza y a mi por ejemplo, me da lastima.

Hoy ser venezolano ha pasado de ser un orgullo a una condiciÃ³n incomoda. Alguna vez alguien dijo que Ã©ramos una vitrina democrÃ¡tica no solo para AmÃ©rica Latina sino para el mundo, hoy, una larga lista de eventos nos caracterizan como una dictadura que irrespeta los derechos humanos y civiles bÃ¡sicos y estÃ¡n dando cuenta de esta terrible mala hora.

La semana pasada titule mi entrega semanal: â€œ nos veremos en el prÃ³ximo escandaloâ€, pensÃ© que mas o menos en quince dÃ­as volverÃ­amos a tener noticia de un evento escandaloso, pues no, solo una semana y ha aparecido el lamentable asesinato de un dirigente opositor. El presidente ha sido el Ãºnico oficialista que ha declarado para convertir el asunto en una cuestiÃ³n de sicariato, lo cual seria una novedad, ya que pro primera vez los sicarios escogen un evento polÃ­tico para ajustar cuenta, en lugar de escoger un sitio mas propicio para cometer su perfidia. Pero ya maduro lo dijo y todo el engranaje del Estado dirÃ¡ lo mismo.

Pero la noticia ha rodado en el mundo como otra cosa ya nos conocen como un paÃ­s donde se agrede violentamente a los opositores y hasta se les asesina.

Y ese es tal vez es el mayor insulto que nos enrostran hoy y lo lamentable es que tienen razÃ³n.

 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

718 COMENTARIOS

  14. Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

  32. Your style is very unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this page.

  34. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  49. Normally I do not read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice article.

  56. My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  72. Free online games

    […]we like to honor many other world-wide-web internet sites on the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  85. Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website. Thanks =)

  111. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  138. senior care

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single find out about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]

  140. Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for! аАТаЂааАТаЂ One man as folly is another man as wife.аАТаЂ аАТаЂа by Helen Rowland.

  156. I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.|

  161. great put up, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector do not notice this. You should continue your writing. I am sure, you have a great readers’ base already!|

  163. It is actually a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  170. I?аАТаЂаll right away grasp your rss feed as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly permit me recognize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  180. Its like you learn my thoughts! You appear to know so much about this, such as you wrote the book in it or something. I feel that you just can do with a few percent to power the message house a bit, however other than that, that is great blog. A great read. I will definitely be back.|

  190. What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & assist different users like its helped me. Good job.

  196. Helpful info. Fortunate me I discovered your site by chance, and I’m stunned why this accident did not came about earlier! I bookmarked it.|

  200. what does the brain do

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nonetheless truly worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]

  216. phone case wood

    […]we like to honor several other net sites around the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  220. Wow, superb weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you made blogging glance easy. The whole glance of your site is excellent, let alone the content!

  226. Hi there, of course this piece of writing is truly pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it on the topic of blogging. thanks.|

  227. master;

    […]very few sites that take place to become detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]

  258. You can certainly see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  279. This unique blog is really awesome and also factual. I have found helluva interesting tips out of this source. I ad love to return over and over again. Cheers!

  281. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.|

  284. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its helped me. Good job.

  288. Magnificent website. Lots of helpful info here. I’аm sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks on your sweat!

  296. You have noted very interesting details ! ps decent site. I am going to a special place when I die, but I want to make sure my life is special while I am here. by Payne Stewart.

  297. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!

  299. I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!

  315. Hi there, just changed into aware of your blog via Google, and located that it’s truly informative. I’m going to be careful for brussels. I will be grateful should you proceed this in future. A lot of other people will probably be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|

  339. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  342. You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  346. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  353. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.|

  354. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  355. I’m more than happy to discover this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new things on your blog.|

  356. I think what you posted was very logical. But, what about this? suppose you were to write a killer headline? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your website, but suppose you added something that makes people want more? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a little boring. You could look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create post headlines to grab viewers to click. You might add a related video or a related picture or two to get readers excited about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it might make your blog a little bit more interesting.|

  357. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  360. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance. I must say you’ve done a fantastic job with this. Also, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Firefox. Outstanding Blog!|

  362. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  371. Good post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Cheers!|

  387. Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, awesome blog!|

  406. Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!

  412. Thank you for every other informative web site. Where else could I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal way? I’ve a venture that I am simply now operating on, and I’ve been at the look out for such info.|

  417. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be what precisely I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome web site!|

  422. Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|

  438. Outstanding post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I ad be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Appreciate it!

  450. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be interesting to read content from other authors and practice something from their sites. |

  455. Hi! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!|

  456. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.|

  460. Hello to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this weblog; this web site consists of awesome and really fine information designed for readers.|

  464. Good post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It’s always useful to read articles from other authors and practice a little something from other web sites. |

  476. Everything published made a lot of sense. However, consider this, suppose you typed a catchier title? I am not suggesting your information isn’t solid., however suppose you added a headline that makes people want more? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a little boring. You might look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create post headlines to get people interested. You might try adding a video or a pic or two to grab readers interested about what you’ve got to say. In my opinion, it could make your website a little bit more interesting.|

  479. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.|

  488. What information technologies could we use to make it easier to keep track of when new blog posts were made and which blog posts we had read and which we haven at read? Please be precise.

  503. Website We Recommend You made several fine points there. I did a search on the issue and found nearly all persons will have the same opinion with your blog.

  508. We stumbled over here from a different web address and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to looking over your web page repeatedly.

  523. Hi, I do believe this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may come back yet again since i have bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.|

  524. Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks, However I am having troubles with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to join it. Is there anyone else having identical RSS problems? Anyone that knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanks!!|

  525. So content to possess located this publish.. Seriously beneficial perspective, many thanks for giving.. Great feelings you have here.. Extremely good perception, many thanks for posting..

  526. Hey are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  528. I really like what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and reporting! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.|

  535. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A couple of my blog audience have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?

  538. Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Disgrace on Google for no longer positioning this submit upper! Come on over and consult with my website . Thank you =)|

  542. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  561. whoah this blog is excellent i love reading your posts. Keep up the great work! You understand, a lot of people are looking round for this info, you can help them greatly. |

  562. You could definitely see your skills within the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.|

  565. Great items from you, man. I have have in mind your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent. I really like what you have bought here, really like what you are stating and the best way during which you say it. You are making it entertaining and you continue to care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great website.|

  570. This design is steller! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  571. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My blog is in the very same niche as yours and my users would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Thanks a lot!|

  575. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal. I must say you have done a amazing job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Safari. Superb Blog!|

  585. Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  593. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  612. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. kudos|

  620. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!|

  640. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  648. Luxe Vibrator

    […]we like to honor quite a few other web web pages on the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  651. Best Vape Juice

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]

  653. I think this is one of the most significant info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The website style is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers|

  671. The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

  675. Fantastic items from you, man. I have take into account your stuff previous to and you’re simply too excellent. I actually like what you’ve obtained here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you are saying it. You are making it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to learn much more from you. This is really a great web site.

  680. hello!,I like your writing so much! share we communicate more about your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to learn about aliens and tosolve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to learn about aliens and tosee you.

  684. I’ve been surfing online greater than three hours as of late, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In an aliens view opinion, if all web owners and UFO headquartersgers made good content as you did,the NASA scientists web shall be a lot more helpful than ever before.

  685. I used to be more than happy to seek out this internet-site.I needed to thanks to your time for this excellent learn!! I definitely having fun with each little little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you weblog ET post.

  688. This awesome blog is no doubt interesting and besides informative. I have found helluva interesting things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  697. Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based on UFO same subjects you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.

  702. Amazing blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any suggestions? Many thanks!

  703. Hello UFO sre! I know this is kinda off topic never UFO sless I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My blog covers a lot of UFO s same subjects as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each o UFO sr. If you are interested feel free to learn about aliens and tosend me an e-mail. I look forward to learn about aliens and tohearing from you! Terrific blog by UFO s way!

  704. Im no expert, but I think you just made a very good point point. You certainly comprehend what youre talking about, and I can actually get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so genuine.

  706. I’m not sure exactly why but this weMinecraft blog is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the best Minecraft Minecraft problem still exists.

  708. Wonderful paintings! That is the type of info that should be shared across the net. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this post upper! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)

  709. UFO s next time I learn a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I imply, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to learn about aliens and tosay. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you might repair when you werent too busy looking for attention.

  710. What i do not understood is actually how you are not actually much more well-liked than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You realize UFO srefore significantly relating to learn about aliens and tothis subject, produced me personally consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to learn about aliens and todo with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs nice. Always maintain it up!

  711. Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to “go back the retire early choose”.I am attempting to find things to enhance my web site!I guess its ok to use some cooking of your concepts!!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO