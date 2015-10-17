Ender Arenas: Como sea

Ender Arenas: Como sea

Por biendateao -
La primera vez que creÃ­ escuchar la expresiÃ³n â€œ como seaâ€, tenia escasos cinco minutos de haber nacido, Exactamente cuando mi padre descubriÃ³ mi carita quitÃ¡ndome de encima una mantica que habÃ­a sido tejida por mi abuela Ana y dijo sin poderse contener: â€œ carajo que muchacho tan feoâ€ y enseguida mi madre todavÃ­a adolorida del enorme trabajo de parto que le produje me miro con ternura y le dijo a mi padre â€œcomo sea yo lo adoroâ€.

Desde entonces la expresiÃ³n â€œcomo seaâ€ me ha perseguido. Unas veces para bien y otras para cuestiones que no siempre resultaron buenas ni para mi ni para nadie, en verdad, estas ultimas han sido mayorÃ­as. Por eso cuando le escuche la expresiÃ³n en cuestiÃ³n al presidente Maduro me inquieto, para ser sincero, me produjo espeluzno.

â€œHay que ganar como seaâ€ dicho por quien institucionalmente es el primer locutor del paÃ­s tiene connotaciones demasiadas escabrosas, pues â€œ como seaâ€ puede remitir, por ejemplo al dicho mexicano: â€œJalisco nunca pierde y cuando pierde arrebataâ€Â  lo cual se compadece totalmente con el ADN del chavismo, pues en diversas situaciones electorales ha arrebatado cuando ha perdido, por ejemplo el caso Ledezma, a quien no solo le quitaron todas las atribuciones como alcalde metropolitano sino que le impusieron arbitrariamente una autoridad que se chupo todos los recursos que le correspondÃ­an a la alcaldÃ­a mayor, otro tanto ocurriÃ³ con el referÃ©ndum donde la gente se pronuncio en contra de ChÃ¡vez y este, ademÃ¡s de calificar dicho triunfo como una â€œvictoria pÃ­rrica y de mierdaâ€, logro imponer uno a uno y mediante decreto todo lo que habÃ­a sido negado por el pueblo.

TambiÃ©n, la expresiÃ³n â€œ como seaâ€ puede remitir al fraude,Â  asÃ­ no mas, sin anestesia y sinâ€¦vaselina, pero tambiÃ©n, esta la vÃ­a mas escabrosa de todas, y que tiene que ver con lo dicho por el mismo Maduro algunos dÃ­as antes: â€œCogerÃ© la calle si la oposiciÃ³n llega a ganar las eleccionesâ€., aquÃ­, Uno se pregunta con quien, pues el 86.7% de la gente dice querer un cambio en la conducciÃ³n polÃ­tica y por lo tanto se supone que no quiera acompaÃ±ar a Maduro en una aventura de ese tipo. Por tanto, lo que nos queda pensar que Maduro solo cuenta con la FANB y con algunos colectivos armados.

Pero a lo mejor, Maduro solo hablo por hablar, cumplir con el ritual de sus habituales pendejadas, pues eso es lo que esta en su naturaleza. Y sino es asÃ­, la gente tendrÃ¡ que apropiarse de sus palabras y gritarle â€œ Â¡ haremos valer nuestra victoria como seaÂ¡â€

DEJA UN COMENTARIO