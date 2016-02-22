Ender Arena: Los anuncios

Los anuncios.

Soc. Ender Arenas Barrios.

Confieso que al principio quise escuchar al presidente anunciando los anuncios que prometió anunciar el día martes al mediodía, pero, como siempre la cadena entro, algo tarde, exactamente un dia después. Llegue a sentarme frente al televisor cuando el presidente empezó hablar e hilvano, esto es un decir, un larguísimo preámbulo que resulto interminable.

En las alocuciones del oficialismo, es bueno decirlo. Las cosas siempre se ponen en contexto. Este es invariable: la guerra económica, la caída de los precios del petróleo, el fin del rentismo, ahora si, el Departamento de Estado, por supuesto Uribe, ahora se le agrega también Santos y Macri, en general estos son los factores que saltan invariablemente en el discurso oficial, porque de ninguna manera el gobierno, Maduro y antes Chávez son responsables de nada de lo que ocurre y ha ocurrido en los 17 años que tienen en el poder y es que ellos son los artífices de la irresponsabilidad organizada.

El caso es que Maduro hablaba y yo iba perdiendo el interés, justo cuando llevaba dos horas y tres minutos me dieron ganas de poner la gira del Papa Francisco por México, pero un atisbo de conciencia cívica y patriota me hizo resistir y decirme tengo que oírlo, porque de lo que diga depende la vida y el futuro de la patria.

Cuando alcanzo las tres horas y cinco minutos hizo un chiste a costilla de Diosdado Cabello y le pidió a Aristóbulo que hablara mientras el iba a echar una miadita, cosa que Cilia aprobó asentando con la cabeza porque si algo aprecia la primera combatiente es la próstata del presidente. Por supuesto no podía faltar, justo a las tres horas y veinticinco minutos, los insultos proferidos a Lorenzo Mendoza a quien llamo, otra vez, ladrón, mentiroso y ahora le agrego que Mendoza era bruto. Pero, en relación a esto, allí todo el mundo supo que el presidente tenía otro episodio de proyección negativa al imputarle a su nuevo mejor enemigo sus propias falencias y defectos. Les juro que desde allí en adelante estuve, aun lo estoy, muy preocupado por el presidente pues semejantes episodios son propios de personalidades paranoides. Dios lo guarde, pero sobre todo a nosotros.

Yo estaba cansado, incluso me empecé a poner ronco como si fuera yo el que estuviera hablando y hablando sin parar y me preguntaba que estará pasando por la cabeza de este hombre que se acaricia el bigote, mira extraviadamente a los lados y sueltas frases que ya han sido dichas desde el siglo XIX, mientras tanto el país esperaba.

Afortunadamente, a las cuatro horas y cinco minutos dijo: “Bueno, voy a aterrizar” y yo sentí el mismo alivio que cuando viajo en los aviones de CONVIASA y este coloca las ruedas en la pista sin que se produzca un desastre y al fin dijo lo que tenía que decir: que si el aumentaba el precio de la gasolina, la de 95 octanos a seis bsf la de 91 octanos a un bolívar. En realidad eso lo esperaba todo el mundo y era necesario, pero, les confieso que yo gemí al pensar que hasta ese día yo llenaba el tanque de mi carro con tres bsf y a partir del viernes 19 lo llenaría con 200 bsf.

Luego hablo de los cambios que se iban a producir en la política cambiaria que si el dólar preferencial va a diez bolívares. Yo no le entendí nada, creo que solo José Guerra y otros economistas lo entendieron, lo que si me quedo claro es que a 10 bs el dólar preferencia es un excelente negocio para todos aquellos, que son afectos al régimen, que se han enriquecido de manera grosera.

Hablo del incremento del salario mínimo y de la cesta ticket, esta última mayor que el primero. Incremento que sigue siendo insuficiente para hacerse de la cesta alimentaria que esta por el orden de los 130 mil bsf.

A las cinco horas y quince minutos termino una cadena que bien hubiera terminado en quince o veinte minutos diciendo las cosas sustantivas. Esa noche después de comerme un atún a la mediterránea me desperté con una agrura del carajo y le eche la culpa al discurso del presidente, no por lo largo del mismo sino porque el potecito de 250 grs me costó 1200 bs

