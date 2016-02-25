Encarcelan a exdirector de Rodeo I por presunta entrega de armas a...

Encarcelan a exdirector de Rodeo I por presunta entrega de armas a internos

Las autoridades venezolanas detuvieron al exdirector del Internado Judicial Rodeo I, por presuntamente haber facilitado armas y drogas a los internos, según informó hoy el Ministerio Público (MP).
Cecilio Herrera, de 45 años, imputado por los delitos de “facilitador en el suministro de armas y explosivos, corrupción propia, tráfico de droga y asociación para delinquir”, fue detenido por los supuestos hechos delictivos ocurridos en junio de 2011, señaló la Fiscalía en un comunicado.

De acuerdo con la reconstrucción de los hechos realizada por el MP, el 12 de junio de 2011 hubo un enfrentamiento entre internos del Rodeo I y II, que “dejó un balance oficial de 20 muertos, entre ellos un visitante, y 17 heridos”.

“Durante el conflicto, que se extendió por más de un mes, se constató que los privados de libertad tenían en su poder grandes cantidades de dinero, drogas, explosivos y armas de diferentes calibres”, indicó.

Las investigaciones establecieron la presunta vinculación de Herrera y otros funcionarios con los hechos. El exdirector del penal fue detenido el pasado 21 de febrero en un poblado en el centro de Venezuela con una orden de aprehensión solicitada por el MP el 23 de junio de 2011.

El tribunal encargado de la causa fijó como lugar de reclusión el Centro Penitenciario Yare III.

Por este caso fueron condenados a cinco años y cuatro meses de prisión el exjefe de Régimen del Internado Judicial Rodeo II, José Saavedra, y los excustodios Yorman Chávez y José Romero, tras admitir su vinculación con el mencionado hecho.

Asimismo el exdirector de Rodeo II, Luis Aranguren; el exsubdirector, Rubén González, y el capitán Gamalier Carmargo, se encuentran en fase de juicio.

efe

