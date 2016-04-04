En Zapara, pescadora de ilusiones

En Zapara, pescadora de ilusiones

Por redaccionbd -
7925
755
COMPARTIR

 

bauer

En Zapara, pescadora de ilusiones.

 

 

TW: @detejerias

IG: @fotografobauer

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

755 COMENTARIOS

  14. Danny, the problem is that you are your own god and make your own religion from bits and pieces here and there. That is commonplace nowadays but it seems somewhat less intellectually honest than just plain atheism. If you create the thing you believe in, rather than believe in that which creates you, you are following a circular maze whose beginning and end is in yourself.

  15. Well done! Giving her nature in spite of the challenges! Well done – I believe she will feel the love of receiving the best experiences you can think of! God bless you on your journey with a child with health issues – its the hardest thing I’ve ever done – 17 million trillion times harder then Ironman or anything like that which I’ve done in my life. May the times where you feel wrung out like a clothe and with nothing left to give be short. Keep up the good work!

  20. Thanks for your publication. I also feel that laptop computers are getting to be more and more popular right now, and now will often be the only kind of computer utilized in a household. The reason is that at the same time that they’re becoming more and more cost-effective, their processing power is growing to the point where they can be as powerful as personal computers coming from just a few years back.

  22. A degree in physics doesn't mean that the holder knows anything about engineering realities, or biological effects, or even that the holder has ever considered the specific issues inherent to nuclear electricity generation.Engineers and scientists are just as capable as everyone else of being focused narrowly on their field and ignorant of topics which appear closely related.Of course, it's also possible that Merkel is just a selfish dolt.

  30. Streetâ€œLet someone else do the baking.â€Check out what is available for gift ideas, stocking stuffers and more.Homemade Peanut Brittle, Cookies by the pound Noodles, Pies, Muffins, Fudge, Jewelry and a variety of other items for the upcoming holidays. Spaces still available:260-456-3374Sponsored by the District 14 Chapters of theOrder of the Eastern Star

  31. Hopefully by the next election. But considering how much money he got from corporate and union interests in the last election, and how much he payed back to those sponsors through the stimulus scam – there may be more money in play than can be defeated.

  32. The cake was absolute chocolate bliss! Very simple looking, but oh…so..good!The flowers were very interesting and the flavors(having never tried them before) complimented the chocolate.The day was very special to our Katya and Slava, and I enjoyed the wedding, meeting Father Daniel, and of course having dinner at the Fountainebleau and then capping of the day with this marvelous cake.

  33. A Caterina e Giovanni: come risultava evidente a chi avesse letto i miei post, ho trascorso una settimana all’estero e non ho potuto collegarmi con frequenta al Web. Oggi ho rivisitato il sito crismon.it, e devo dire che concordo con Caterina e non con la messa in guardia di Giovanni. Inviterei anche a distinguere tra i messaggi del sito e il blog dove si leggono i commenti dei visitatori.a.t.

  36. Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â± Ã›ÂŒÃšÂ© ÃšÂ©Ã™Â… Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â§Ã™Â‚Ã˜Â¹ Ã˜Â¨Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â† Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â´ Ã™Âˆ Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â¬Ã˜Â§Ã›ÂŒ Ã˜Â§Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â¬Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â¯ Ã™Â†Ã™ÂÃ˜Â±Ã˜Âª Ã˜Â³Ã˜Â¹Ã›ÂŒ ÃšÂ©Ã™Â†Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â… ÃšÂ©Ã™Â‡ Ã™Â…Ã˜Â­Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Âª Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â§ Ã˜Â¬Ã˜Â§Ã˜Â±Ã›ÂŒ ÃšÂ©Ã™Â†Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â… . Ã˜Â§Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â´Ã˜Â§Ã™Â† Ã˜Â­Ã˜Â±Ã™Â Ã˜Â¯Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â³Ã˜ÂªÃ›ÂŒ Ã˜Â²Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â‡ ÃšÂ†Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â§ Ã˜Â¯Ã™Â†Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â§Ã™Â„ Ã˜Â§Ã›ÂŒÃ™Â† Ã™Â‡Ã˜Â³Ã˜ÂªÃ›ÂŒÃ˜Â¯ ÃšÂ©Ã™Â‡ Ã™Â‡Ã™Â…Ã™Â‡ ÃšÂ†Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â² Ã˜ÂºÃ›ÂŒÃ˜Â± Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â§Ã™Â‚Ã˜Â¹Ã›ÂŒ Ã˜Â¯Ã›ÂŒÃ˜Â¯Ã™Â‡ Ã˜Â¨Ã˜Â´Ã™ÂˆÃ˜Â¯.

  40. Jeg satt og leste i Elle. Og sÃ¥ sÃ¥ jeg deg. Og jeg mÃ¥tte bare si hÃ¸yt: "Hei Moa-venn!" FÃ¸lte at jeg kjente deg litt. Og ble sÃ¥ glad over Ã¥ lese om deg og se bildene. Jeg har ogsÃ¥ blitt litt avhengig av bloggen din, bildene dine og det du skriver. GjÃ¸r meg sÃ¥ glad. Alt det pitte, bittelille du skriver om. Og alt det store. Du gjÃ¸r meg glad!

  50. Brett, this is fantastic. You really put your finger on our common perceptions, and misconceptions! If we’ve spent a lifetime building through self effort, even working for God, instead of faithfully trusting God to build the house, our best constructions will eventually fail. Our work rots subtly and in hidden ways at first, but it is pervasive decay. Thank God that he comes to our aid and restores everything.

  51. I agree Ess, the running out the door after LoHo was more about WTF than leading with the peen. We could have a very long non-sardonic conversation about Show’s gender & race issues already but yeah if the Y of LoHo is just going to make those issues worse we can go make a junk kicking field trip to LA or Honolulu or wherever we need to go to set things straight!

  53. SAR degerine bilip bilmeden sallayan arkadaslar var ama ust limit Avrupa icin 2 dir, Amerika ve Avusturalya da 1.6 dir.Kaldi ki bu telefonun SAR degeri o kadar yuksek degil ayrica FCC nin raporuna gore SAR degeri 1.09 ciktigi halde Sony neden 1.6 W/KG yazmis o da ilginc.Hemen alip kullanmaya baslamis gibi panik yapmayin, hemen hemen ayni ozelliklere sahip P modeli SAR degeri 0.78 iken bu model de o degerler imkansiz.Yok magnetron, yok baz istasyonu :]Ne kadar heyecanli insanlarsiniz…

  54. Gratulere sÃ¥ mye!! SÃ¥ moro!!Og riktig godt nytt Ã¥r! Er litt sent ut, men bedre sen enn aldri (et av mine motto…).Lekker veske du har fÃ¥tt, super flott gave!!Du gjetter nok ikke hva jeg fikk?!En 12m hÃ¸y FLAGGSTANG!! Gjettet ikke det jeg heller 😀 NÃ¥ mÃ¥ jeg jeg ute Ã¥ kjÃ¸pe flagg, det er vist offentlig flaggdag snart og Ã¥ ha flaggstang forplikter hi hiHa en super dag og uke Moa,klem

  58. Ã©Â“Â­Ã§Â›Â›Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¯Â¼ÂˆQQ1228557129Ã¯Â¼Â‰Ã¦Â‰Â€Ã¥Â‡ÂºÃ¥Â”Â®Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¥ÂÂ‡Ã¤Â¸ÂºÃ¤Â¸Â€Ã§ÂºÂ§Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¦ÂºÂÃ¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥Â…Â¨Ã¦Â–Â°Ã¦Â—Â Ã¤Â»Â»Ã¤Â½Â•Ã¤ÂºÂ¤Ã¦Â˜Â“Ã¨Â®Â°Ã¥Â½Â•Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¨ÂµÂ„Ã¦Â–Â™Ã©Â½ÂÃ¥Â…Â¨Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ§ÂœÂŸÃ¥Â®ÂžÃ¨ÂºÂ«Ã¤Â»Â½Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§ÂÂ†Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¤ÂºÂ¦Ã¥ÂÂ¯Ã¦ÂŒÂ‡Ã¥Â®ÂšÃ¥ÂÂÃ¥Â­Â—Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§ÂÂ†Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¨Â¯ÂšÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã¦Â·Â˜Ã¥Â®ÂÃ¦Â‹Â…Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¤ÂºÂ¤Ã¦Â˜Â“Ã¯Â¼Â Ã¤Â¾Â‹Ã¥Â¦Â‚—Ã¥ÂÂ¯Ã¤Â»Â¥Ã§Â»Â™Ã¤Â½Â Ã¦Â·Â˜Ã¥Â®ÂÃ¥ÂºÂ—Ã¥ÂˆÂ·Ã¦ÂÂÃ©Â«Â˜Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¦Â·Â˜Ã¥Â®ÂÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¨Â®Â°Ã¥Â½Â•Ã£Â€Â‚ Ã¤Â¾Â‹Ã¥Â¦Â‚—Ã¤Â½Â Ã¦ÂƒÂ³Ã¦ÂŽÂ¥Ã¥ÂÂ—Ã¦Â±Â‡Ã¦Â¬Â¾Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¤Â½Â†Ã¥ÂÂˆÃ¤Â¸ÂÃ¦ÂƒÂ³Ã¨Â®Â©Ã¥Â¯Â¹Ã¦Â–Â¹Ã§ÂŸÂ¥Ã©ÂÂ“Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¥Â·Â±Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã§ÂœÂŸÃ¥Â®ÂžÃ¥Â§Â“Ã¥ÂÂÃ£Â€Â‚ Ã¤Â¾Â‹Ã¥Â¦Â‚—Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã¦ÂƒÂ³Ã§Â»Â™Ã©Â¢Â†Ã¥Â¯Â¼Ã©Â€ÂÃ§Â¤Â¼Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§Â‚Â¹Ã¤ÂºÂ‹Ã¦ÂƒÂ…Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¤Â½Â†Ã¦Â˜Â¯Ã¥ÂÂˆÃ¤Â¸ÂÃ¦ÂƒÂ³Ã¨Â®Â©Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¥Â·Â±Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã©ÂšÂÃ§Â§ÂÃ¦ÂšÂ´Ã©ÂœÂ²Ã¯Â¼ÂÃ¨Â¿Â™Ã¦Â—Â¶Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã¥Â°Â±Ã©ÂœÂ€Ã¨Â¦ÂÃ¥ÂˆÂ°Ã¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã¦ÂÂÃ¤Â¾Â›Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§ÂÂ†Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¥ÂÂ¯Ã¤Â»Â¥Ã¨Â®Â©Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã©ÂšÂÃ¦Â„ÂÃ§ÂšÂ„aÃ¨Â½Â¬Ã¥Â¸Â–Ã©Â€ÂÃ§Â¤Â¼Ã£Â€Â‚Ã§Â»Â™Ã¥Â®Â¢Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¥Â¯Â†Ã¤ÂºÂ†Ã©ÂšÂÃ§Â§ÂÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂŒÃ¦Â—Â¶Ã¤Â¹ÂŸÃ¥ÂŽÂ»Ã©Â™Â¤Ã¤ÂºÂ†Ã¥Â®Â¢Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂŽÃ©Â¡Â¾Ã¤Â¹Â‹Ã¥Â¿Â§Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¦ÂœÂ¬Ã¥Â›Â¢Ã©Â˜ÂŸÃ¤Â»Â¥Ã§ÂœÂŸÃ¥Â®ÂžÃ¤Â»Â£Ã¥Â¼Â€Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã£Â€ÂQQ:1228557129Ã£Â€Â‘Ã¥ÂŠÂžÃ§ÂÂ†Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥ÂˆÂ†Ã¥ÂˆÂ«Ã¦ÂÂÃ¤Â¾Â›7Ã¥Â¤Â§Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¥ÂÂ¡;Ã¤Â¸Â­Ã¥Â›Â½Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¥Â·Â¥Ã¥Â•Â†Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¥Â»ÂºÃ¨Â®Â¾Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¥Â†ÂœÃ¤Â¸ÂšÃ©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¤ÂºÂ¤Ã©Â€ÂšÃ©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã¦Â‹Â›Ã¥Â•Â†Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ—Ã©Â‚Â®Ã¦Â”Â¿Ã©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒ[Ã§Â½Â‘Ã¤Â¸ÂŠÃ©Â“Â¶Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¯Â¼ÂˆÃ¥ÂÂ£Ã¤Â»Â¤Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ§Â”ÂµÃ¥Â­ÂÃ¨Â¯ÂÃ¤Â¹Â¦Ã¯Â¼ÂŒUÃ§Â›Â¾Ã¯Â¼Â‰Ã©Â•Â¿Ã¦ÂœÂŸÃ¤Â¾Â›Ã¥ÂºÂ”,Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¨Â¯ÂÃ¥Â…Â¨Ã¦Â–Â°Ã¥Â¼Â€Ã¦ÂˆÂ·,Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¨Â¯ÂÃ¥Â¼Â€Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¨ÂµÂ„Ã¦Â–Â™Ã©Â½ÂÃ¥Â…Â¨,Ã¤Â¿ÂÃ¨Â¯ÂÃ¥Â¸Â¦Ã§ÂœÂŸÃ¥Â®ÂžÃ¦ÂœÂ‰Ã¦Â•ÂˆÃ¥Â¼Â€Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¥ÂŽÂŸÃ¤Â»Â¶,Ã¦Â‰Â¿Ã¦ÂŽÂ¥Ã¦ÂŒÂ‡Ã¥Â®ÂšÃ¥ÂÂÃ¥Â­Â—Ã¥Â¼Â€Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥Â®Â—Ã¦Â—Â¨Ã¦Â˜Â¯Ã¯Â¼ÂšÃ¨Â´Â¨Ã©Â‡ÂÃ¯Â¼Â‹Ã©Â€ÂŸÃ¥ÂºÂ¦Ã¯Â¼Â‹Ã¤Â¿Â¡Ã¨ÂªÂ‰Ã¯Â¼ÂÃ¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã¥Â¸ÂŒÃ¦ÂœÂ›Ã¤Â¸ÂŽ Ã¦ÂœÂ‰Ã©Â•Â¿Ã¦ÂœÂŸÃ©ÂœÂ€Ã¨Â¦ÂÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã¥Â®Â¢Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã¥Â»ÂºÃ§Â«Â‹Ã©Â•Â¿Ã¦ÂœÂŸÃ¥ÂÂˆÃ¤Â½ÂœÃ¥Â…Â³Ã§Â³Â»Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥Â½Â¼Ã¦Â­Â¤Ã¤Â¿Â¡Ã¤Â»Â»Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥Â…Â±Ã¥ÂÂŒÃ¨ÂµÂ¢Ã¥ÂˆÂ©Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¥Â¦Â‚Ã¦ÂœÂ‰Ã©ÂœÂ€Ã¨Â¦ÂÃ¨Â¯Â·Ã¨ÂÂ”Ã§Â³Â»Ã¯Â¼ÂÃ©ÂÂžÃ¨Â¯ÂšÃ¥Â‹Â¿Ã¦Â‰Â°Ã¯Â¼Â Ã¥Â®Â¢Ã¦ÂˆÂ·Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¦Â»Â¡Ã¦Â„ÂÃ¦Â˜Â¯Ã¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã¤Â»Â¬Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥Â¿ÂƒÃ¦Â„Â¿Ã¦Â¬Â¢Ã¨Â¿ÂŽÃ¥Â…Â‰Ã©Â¡Â¾Ã¥Â…Â¬Ã¥ÂÂ¸Ã¥Â®Â—Ã¦Â—Â¨Ã¯Â¼Âš Ã¥Â…Â¬Ã¥ÂÂ¸Ã¦Â‰Â§Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¥Â›Â½Ã¥Â®Â¶Ã©Â‡Â‘Ã¨ÂžÂÃ¦Â–Â¹Ã©Â’ÂˆÃ¥Â’ÂŒÃ¦Â”Â¿Ã§Â­Â–Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥ÂœÂ¨Ã¦Â³Â•Ã¥Â¾Â‹Ã£Â€ÂÃ¦Â³Â•Ã¨Â§Â„Ã¨Â§Â„Ã¥Â®ÂšÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã¨ÂŒÂƒÃ¥Â›Â´Ã¥Â†Â…Ã¥Â¼Â€Ã¥Â±Â•Ã¤Â¸ÂšÃ¥ÂŠÂ¡Ã¯Â¼ÂŒ Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¤Â¸Â»Ã§Â»ÂÃ¨ÂÂ¥Ã£Â€ÂÃ¨Â‡ÂªÃ¨Â´ÂŸÃ§Â›ÂˆÃ¤ÂºÂÃ£Â€ÂÃ¨Â‡ÂªÃ¦ÂˆÂ‘Ã§ÂºÂ¦Ã¦ÂÂŸÃ£Â€ÂÃ¨Â‡ÂªÃ¦Â‹Â…Ã©Â£ÂŽÃ©Â™Â©Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥ÂˆÂ‡Ã¥Â®ÂžÃ¤Â¸ÂºÃ¥Â°ÂÃ¤Â¼ÂÃ¤Â¸ÂšÃ£Â€ÂÃ¥Â†ÂœÃ¦Â°Â‘Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥Â†ÂœÃ¤Â¸ÂšÃ¥ÂÂŠÃ¥Â†ÂœÃ¦ÂÂ‘Ã§Â»ÂÃ¦ÂµÂŽÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂ‘Ã¥Â±Â•Ã¦ÂœÂÃ¥ÂŠÂ¡Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¥Â…Â¬Ã¥ÂÂ¸Ã¦Â–Â‡Ã¥ÂŒÂ–Ã¯Â¼Âš Ã¨Â¯ÂšÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã¢Â€Â”Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¥Â¿ÂƒÃ¥ÂÂšÃ¤ÂºÂ‹Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¨Â¯ÂšÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã¤Â¸ÂºÃ¤ÂºÂº Ã¨Â§Â„Ã¨ÂŒÂƒÃ¢Â€Â”Ã¨Â§Â„Ã¨ÂŒÂƒÃ§Â®Â¡Ã§ÂÂ†Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¤Â¾ÂÃ¦Â³Â•Ã¦Â²Â»Ã¤Â¼Â Ã©Â«Â˜Ã¦Â•ÂˆÃ¢Â€Â”Ã§ÂœÂŸÃ¨Â¯ÂšÃ¦ÂœÂÃ¥ÂŠÂ¡Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ©Â«Â˜Ã¦Â•ÂˆÃ¤Â¾Â¿Ã¦ÂÂ· Ã¥Â’ÂŒÃ¨Â°ÂÃ¢Â€Â”Ã¥ÂÂŒÃ¨ÂˆÂŸÃ¥Â…Â±Ã¦ÂµÂŽÃ¯Â¼ÂŒÃ¥ÂˆÂ›Ã¥Â»ÂºÃ¥Â’ÂŒÃ¨Â°ÂÃ¥Â…Â¬Ã¥ÂÂ¸Ã¥ÂÂ£Ã¥ÂÂ·Ã¯Â¼Âš Ã¤Â»Â¥Ã¥Â®ÂžÃ¥ÂŠÂ›Ã£Â€ÂÃ¦Â•ÂˆÃ§ÂŽÂ‡Ã§Â«Â‹Ã¨Â¶Â³Ã¤ÂºÂŽÃ¥Â¸Â‚Ã¥ÂœÂº Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¦ÂœÂÃ¥ÂŠÂ¡Ã£Â€ÂÃ¤Â¾Â¿Ã¦ÂÂ·Ã¦ÂÂ¥Ã¨ÂµÂ¢Ã¥Â¾Â—Ã¥ÂÂ£Ã§Â¢Â‘ Ã¥Â´Â‡Ã¥Â°ÂšÃ¨ÂÂŒÃ¤Â¸ÂšÃ©ÂÂ“Ã¥Â¾Â·Ã¯Â¼ÂŒÃ©ÂÂµÃ¥Â®ÂˆÃ¦Â³Â•Ã¥Â¾Â‹Ã¦Â³Â•Ã¨Â§Â„ Ã£Â€Â€Ã¦Â€Â¥Ã¦Â‚Â¨Ã¦Â‰Â€Ã¦Â€Â¥Ã£Â€ÂÃ¦Â€ÂÃ¦Â‚Â¨Ã¦Â‰Â€Ã¦Â€ÂÃ¦Â¸Â©Ã©Â¦Â¨Ã¦ÂÂÃ§Â¤Âº:Ã¥ÂœÂ¨Ã¦ÂœÂ¬Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¨Â¡ÂŒÃ¨Â´Â­Ã¤Â¹Â°Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã¥ÂÂ¡Ã¥ÂÂ¯Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¤ÂºÂŽÃ¦Â”Â¶Ã¨Â—ÂÃ¤Â½Â¿Ã§Â”Â¨Ã¯Â¼Â

  60. “Vroom with a View” sounds like my favorite kind of read. The local library doesn’t carry it, so it goes on the Amazon list.I’ve had a desire to visit Greece, in particular the Greek isles, ever since reading Gerald Durrell’s “My Family and Other Animals.” A well-written book has that effect. Of course, when I visit Greece (you’ll notice that’s a “when,” not an “if,”), I’ll want to see Italy as well.My mother visited Rome in 1960 and still talks about it.

  65. Il me semble qu’en 1969 un certain P.P.P. avait dÃ©jÃ  portÃ© Ã  l’Ã©cran (trÃ¨s fidÃ¨lement) cette vieille histoire avec une chanteuse Ã  la mode dans le .Il nâ€™Ã©tait alors pas question de faire dâ€™une tragÃ©die un pitch TV Ã  la sauce Foxnews. Je suis Ã©tonnÃ© que nos correcteurs trouvent cela Â« rÃ©jouissant Â», Ã  moins quâ€™une ironie subtile mâ€™Ã©chappe, ce qui est certainement le cas.

  66. , Euro-Pro, Janome (Top-Loading Drop-In Bobbin Machines Only), White, Juki, New Home, Simplicity, Necchi, Elna and More! (Office Product) It works as expected and my wife is happy with it. She has another one that has a fork attachment that fits over the needle screw. This one just has a bar that rides on top of the screw, but it works as well as the other one.

  80. â€œthat have obtained programming distribution rights over tier wireline networksâ€. This leads me to believe that distribution rights to programming is the responsibility of the CATV provider, not Echostar.Distribution rights is huge. Some of Echostarâ€™s competitors in this area (NRTC) offer turnkey packages, technology, transport, and distribution rights. Smalls donâ€™t have the clout or resources to negotiate favorable contracts with large studios (imagine a 500 customer CATV system trying to get Disney or Paramountâ€™s attention.

  86. If nobody reads why are there so many cruddy books being published?I have this Flannery O’Connor quotation on my office wall: “Everywhere I go I’m asked if I think that universities stifle writers. My opinion is that they don’t stifle enough of them.”

  93. LA PELI VA A ESTAR DE LO MEJOR!!!!!!!!!!!!! ESPERO SE TRATE DEL CASAMIENTO DE RACHEL Y ROSS. SON UNICOS ESPERO ANSIOSA LA PELI, PORFI NO NOS MIENTAN!!!!!!!!!! A ALGUNOS ACTORES DESPUES DE FRIENDS NO SE LOS VOLVIO A VER ASI QUE LES VA AYUDAR A MAS DE UNO.

  96. Comme je dois partir, je me plais Ã  baiser la main de DaaphnÃ©e, serrer celle de Dexter (excellent sur la pensÃ©e unique de France Culture, mon cher: il arrive qu’on se taise parce qu’on sait que meilleur que soi saura dire ce qu’il faut comme il le faut), et soulever mon chapeau en mÃ©moire de MÃ c.(Je sais, Tonton. Je suis nul en psychologie bloguesque.Je crains de ne jamais apprendre…)

  102. 247I really wanted to post a word so as to say thanks to you for these fabulous steps you are showing at this site. My prolonged internet lookup has at the end of the day been rewarded with brilliant details to go over with my visitors. I ‘d repeat that we visitors are really blessed to dwell in a decent place with so many wonderful professionals with interesting tricks. I feel rather grateful to have come across the website and look forward to so many more pleasurable times reading here. Thank you once again for a lot of things.

  103. Then your list will be prepared to go off and do some shopping when you're. Employing a shopping for groceries list means you get Precisely what you need at the store, and this obviously includes the nourishment you need for your folks. — You lose potency. Ever stand in your food store and think about it, ‘well, I know That I require some frozen vegetables ( or broth, or canned fruits, or fave mixes, for example. ) to keep available for that simple throw-together recipe my folks likes.

  105. wooow das hÃ¶rt sich suuper interessant an, und zudem –> Eye Candy!! Muss ich unbedingt mal ausprobieren, unser Globus hat ein riesen Sortiment, vielleicht gibts da sogar diese Creme de Violette! Wenn nicht – HD! =)Ich wÃ¼nsche dir ein gesundes neues Jahr!LG Kathi

  108. E que tal acharem que, estando dentro, podem melhor fazer valer os seus pontos de vista? NÃ£o serÃ¡ uma visÃ£o legÃ­tima? NÃ£o deve o Benfica ser colocado acima de teimosias ou animosidades pessoais?Estou mesmo a ver o Ricardo Silveirinha ser convidado para um cargo na direcÃ§Ã£o do clube do seu coraÃ§Ã£o, e …recusar.

  110. I think Germany must provide shelter and food for all scumbags, criminals and hobos that walk the Earth. Also, they need to bail out every disfunctional economy in Europe and Africa. By the way, have they finished paying war reparations? I mean for WW1, naturally they still have some billions to pay for WW2. So Germans, please work harder. There are many more mouths to feed.

  112. it may not be the right thing to say but… there are always people with bodies worse than mine. not only that, but some of them strut around the beach in bikinis while i wear a very modest swimsuit. i can’t decide if i am disgusted by them or jealous of their confidence and absolute disregard for anybody who might be looking at them and judging them.

  114. Oooh I need this! Unbelievably cool! Simplicity is by far the best company for inventions relating to sewing and crafting, and have been for generations! I wonder how many moms have moms that used Simplicity patterns and products? I need to do research. This is sparking a few questions! When did Simplicity begin? Can I make bias tape out of blue jean fabric? I need to find an apron pattern. Headed for the simplicity website again, they are full of cool ideas. Thanks for helping us all have a chance to win!

  115. Ceci dit je pense que si effectivement dans les faits le virtuel ne l’est pas, je pense que dans l’esprit de beaucoup de personnes un mot postÃ© sur Facebook ou Twitter reste encore quelque chose de relativement intangible ce qui peut expliquer la desinvolture avec laquelle certains commettent des bourdes… C’est un peu comme si « c’est pas grave ce n’est que Facebook c’est pas comme si je faisais une gaffe Ã  la TV »…

  119. Pues siempre termino pensando que vale la pena, pero no puedo decir que nunca suge la duda. En algunos de los dialogos que sostengo con mis otros yo, siempre a un yo se le ocurre levantar la mano y llevar de nuevo la burra a comer trigo. Siempre los demas voltean los ojos al cielo y se quejan de que se ha hablado ya suficiente sobre el tema, pero no queda de otra, hay responderle porque, hasta eso, dentro de mi existe la democracia, a todos mis yo les concedo los mismos derechos. Que le vamos a hacer =)

  125. YouTube doesn't care about the ease of getting the Stereo quality videos musicians require so our videos don't sound like garbage. LiveVideo and Ning Network video sites provide Stereo videos for their users. Why does YouTube deprive us of easy of this? Why? Why? Why? I now have videos that were playing in Stereo if &fmt=18 is added coming up as ''We're sorry, this video is no longer available.'' I presume I will get no response from YouTube regarding this Comment… unfortunately…

  132. Good Lord, you have a beautiful baby. I’m just going to keep saying it!My boyfriend and I were just talking about this the other night: five years ago, we were seniors in college. I was finishing up my student teaching and he was deciding on a graduate program. He applied to places before we started dating, so he ended up making his choice based on what would be the closest to me—-the closest place was six hours away! We’re now nearly five years into the LDR thang and have just one more year to go. How time flies!

  135. I am just commenting to make you be aware of of the incredible encounter my princess had reading through yuor web blog. She picked up some details, most notably how it is like to possess a great helping style to have the others effortlessly learn about a variety of complicated things. You actually surpassed people’s desires. I appreciate you for supplying the powerful, trusted, revealing and even fun guidance on the topic to Jane.

  138. Cathern Isaac who?Google time, methinks.As for ACT not opting to put Cathy Odgers on their List – no surprise there, Bomber. She's a liability even to the Right Wing, and Brash and his cabal of "advisors" knew damn well that Odgers would be an unwelcome distraction from ACT's "core" business of neo-liberalism and Maori/Bene/Crime bashing.

  144. Modnita sper sa ajungi desigur! Te imbratisez si euNice e mai bine sa verifici pe pielea ta :) mai ales ca eu nu am fost acoloGeorge stiu ca sunt subiective, totusi eu ma incred in spusele prietenei mele fiindca a stat 1 an acolo si mi-a povestit tot felul de peripetii! Cat despre caldura, si Casablanca e la ocean, dar vara tot e aproape zilnic 35-40 de grade!

  151. j’aimerai savoir si le journal aurai fait la mÃƒÂªme chose si cela avait ÃƒÂ©tÃƒÂ© une affaire avec un attentat dÃ¢Â€Â™extrÃƒÂªme droite.malgrÃƒÂ© leur « grande gueule » les journalistes de Charlie hebdo, sÃ¢Â€Â™aplatissent devant la peur des reprÃƒÂ©sailles des musulmans radicaux en rÃƒÂ©agissant vraiment trÃƒÂ¨s mollement comme d’ailleurs tous ceux qui s’emballent lorsqu’il s’agit de parler d’atteinte ÃƒÂ  la laÃƒÂ¯citÃƒÂ©, de racisme (sauf anti-blancs), etc, etc…

  159. ã€€( 2012.02.15 07:18 ) : Nice post. I comprehend some thing more challenging on diverse blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to learn content from other writers and rehearse something from their site. Iâ€™d prefer to use some although employing the content in my small weblog whether or not you do not mind. Natually Iâ€™ll give you with a link on the internet blog. Thanks for sharing.

  171. Donc, vu les sondages, on va faire du bourrage de crÃ¢ne Ã  cette brave populasse pour leur faire comprendre que voter FN est pas bien.Par contre, voter Aubri c’est bien ? J’adore comme l’Ã©tat maintenant, manifestement prend les gens pour des cons.Mais j’adore encore plus comment les gens sont suffisamment cons pour continuer Ã  croire l’Ã©tat comme la providence.. comme si c’Ã©tait Dieu

  177. Cel.Esta Ã© uma das maneiras de manipular a vontade popular.A mentira, o engÃ´do, a falcatrua e a manipulaÃ§Ã£o na pesquisa jÃ¡ Ã© visando, aos resultados altamente favorÃ¡veis ao Serra, quando os debates televisivos foram feitos.A mundiÃ§a estÃ¡ em polvorosa. Sabem que a verdade nÃ£o Ã© essa que estÃ¡ sendo divulgada.

  181. Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!

  191. F*ckin’ tremendous issues here. I am very satisfied to peer your article. Thank you so much and i’m having a look forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?

  192. La mejor elección para la reparación de la avería de su electrodoméstico.Contamos con servicio técnico de reparación de electrodomésticos de todas las marcas y modelos. SERVICIO TÉCNICO, MANTENIMIENTOS, INSTALACIONES Y PRESUPUESTOS, VENTA DE EQUIPOS DE AIRE ACONDICIONADO. Pueden ofrecerle los mejores precios y el mejor servicio en Zaragoza, Huesca y Teruel.

  193. I just want to say I am very new to blogging and certainly liked your website. More than likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You surely have perfect article content. Bless you for sharing with us your website page.

  199. hotel

    […]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are basically worth a go by, so have a look[…]

  206. ombrage

    […]Every the moment in a whilst we select blogs that we study. Listed below are the most up-to-date web pages that we pick […]

  208. While the video games have similar recreation methods and storyline gamers are usually
    not required to play previous video games within the sequence.

  212. プラセンタ

    […]we prefer to honor a lot of other online web sites around the internet, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  219. directory

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did one master about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]

  227. Handyshop Innsbruck Hall

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a appear, whoa did one master about Mid East has got extra problerms as well […]

  228. This design is spectacular! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

  243. Your style is unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.

  250. apuestas para hoy

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did a single master about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]

  263. Hey there! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when browsing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Thank you!

  274. I truly appreciate this post. I ave been recently looking across for this specific! Thank goodness I discovered it about Bing. You ave created my evening! Thank a person again

  276. Woman of Alien Perfect work you might have finished, this site is admittedly awesome with fantastic info. Time is God as way of maintaining everything from happening at once.

  278. IT Support

    […]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are truly really worth a go through, so possess a look[…]

  282. scam website

    […]we like to honor quite a few other online web-sites around the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  289. sex shop

    […]very couple of internet sites that transpire to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]

  299. Best vibrator

    […]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re truly worth a go via, so possess a look[…]

  308. I just want to say I’m newbie to blogging and really savored you’re web-site. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You certainly come with incredible articles. Thanks for sharing with us your website.

  321. home design

    […]that will be the finish of this write-up. Right here you will come across some web pages that we assume youll enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  326. silicone vibrator

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless really really worth taking a look, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]

  340. ebooks

    […]just beneath, are many entirely not connected web-sites to ours, having said that, they are certainly really worth going over[…]

  346. Truck Scales

    […]that could be the end of this article. Right here you will locate some internet sites that we feel youll value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  349. Look there for more:

    […] What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link for your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol[…]

  358. Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you
    download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements
    would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your design. Cheers

  370. I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i am glad to show that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I most surely will make certain to do not omit this web site and provides it a glance regularly.

  380. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  394. Pete,Great post. Money isn’t a measure of a persons worth. A person’s worth can be measured however by what they give. There are many times were are worth millions to others even though we do not feel like we amount to a dime.God lets us know what we are worth and rewards us when we share that wealth! Not just with money, but with our actions.

  396. how to use a penis pump

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless actually worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]

  399. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will often come back very soon. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice afternoon!|

  410. Online personality test

    […]we like to honor many other world wide web web sites around the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  413. Very good blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any ideas? Cheers!|

  426. Servicio Técnico Hotpoint-Ariston Madrid, pionero en reparaciones de electrodomésticos Hotpoint-Ariston en Madrid , con más 24 años reparando todo tipo de electrodomésticos Hotpoint-Ariston, ponemos a su disposición a nuestro personal técnico para resolverle cualquier tipo de incidencia que pueda presentar el aparato, el mismo de la su aviso, sin recargo a Hotpoint-Ariston uno en el precio.

  435. Spot on with this write-up, I genuinely assume this site needs considerably much more consideration. I all probably be once a lot more to read far a lot more, thanks for that info.

  445. Google

    We prefer to honor many other online internet sites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out.

  454. It?s actually a cool and useful piece of information. I?m satisfied that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  458. Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!

  462. I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content for you? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write with regards to here. Again, awesome website!|

  463. hello!,I really like your writing so much! share we keep in touch more about your post on AOL? I need an expert on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that is you! Taking a look ahead to peer you. |

  471. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  492. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other users like its helped me. Good job.

  493. I keep listening to the newscast lecture about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?

  495. Im no pro, but I consider you just crafted a very good point point. You certainly know what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  497. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. many thanks|

  502. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  513. No me creo que sean tan informales y no se pueda conseguir por ningún medio que nos atiendan, y al parecer da igual que sea de Granada, Córdoba de donde sea, impresentables en general. Tras mandarles una reclamación en impreso oficial via postal certificado y acuse de recibo he conseguido el abono de dicha factura. Hola, se me ha roto una goma de mi horno fagor que se cambia en un minuto (ni mas ni menos) y me piden 62 euros. Le digo que no me la cambie, y me ha cobrado 35 euros por desplazamiento, siendo que estan muy cerca de mi casa NUNCA MAS NADA DE FAGOR.

  516. First off I would like to say excellent blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing. I have had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints? Kudos!|

  522. Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|

  526. Usually I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very nice article.

  546. Informamos que no atendemos averías de aparatos en periodo de garantía, no somos servicio técnico oficial Siemens en Navalcarnero, sino que ofrecemos nuestros servicios para su reparación. Informe acerca de nuestros servicios: Servicio tecnico Siemens Vizcaya, Mantenimiento Siemens Vizcaya, Reparación Siemens Vizcaya, e Instalacion Siemens Vizcaya Si desea más información, puede llamarnos sin compromiso y le resolveremos cualquier duda.

  550. Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thank you|

  551. kala jadoo

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]

  552. There couple of fascinating points with time in this post but I don’t know if these center to heart. There’s some validity but I am going to take hold opinion until I explore it further. Excellent article , thanks and we want more! Added to FeedBurner likewise

  574. Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful info specially the last part :) I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this certain info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.|

  575. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say superb blog!|

  578. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!|

  580. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  588. Normally I do not read post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice post.

  590. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a superb job with this. Also, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Opera. Superb Blog!|

  616. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  648. I was suggested this blog by way of my cousin. I’m now not certain whether this post is written by him as no one else understand such distinct about my difficulty. You’re wonderful! Thanks!

  649. top review

    […]we prefer to honor many other world-wide-web internet sites around the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  663. Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept|

  670. I don’t even understand how I stopped up right here, but I assumed this post was good. I do not recognise who you’re but certainly you are going to a well-known blogger in case you aren’t already. Cheers!|

  677. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  698. I don’t even understand how I stopped up right here, however I believed this publish used to be great. I don’t know who you might be but definitely you are going to a well-known blogger for those who aren’t already. Cheers!|

  699. Hi, Neat post. There is an issue together with your web site in internet explorer, could test this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a huge component to folks will omit your excellent writing due to this problem.|

  725. vibrator,

    […]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re truly really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]

DEJA UN COMENTARIO