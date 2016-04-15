En Gaceta: Decreto del lunes 18 de abril como no laborable para sector público y educación

En Gaceta: Decreto del lunes 18 de abril como no laborable para...

Este viernes fue publicado el Decreto 2.300 mediante el cual se declara el día lunes 18 de abril de 2016, como No Laborable para la Administración Pública y para el Sector Educativo Público y Privado, como medida necesaria para disminuir los efectos del fenómeno climático “El Niño” sobre la Central Hidroeléctrica Simón Bolívar.

La medida salió publicada en la Gaceta Oficial Extraordinaria N° 6.223, en la cual destacan que debido a la sequía que ha generado gran disminución de agua en el embalse Guri, se dicta el Decreto en marco de la emergencia económica.

Se excluyen de este Decreto el personal del Seniat y de la banca pública, las personas que transportan agua potable, vinculadas a la cadena de alimentación, transporte de valores.

 

