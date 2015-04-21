En cinco aÃ±os 31 diputados abandonaron la AN

En el actual quinquenio de la Asamblea Nacional (2011-2015), son 31 los diputados (26 principales y 5 suplentes) que por diversas razones han dejado su rol parlamentario;como consecuencia dos curules se quedaron sin representantes, dejando a 370.462 electores sin representaciÃ³n en el parlamento de los estados FalcÃ³n y Zulia. Si sumamos los 21 que aspiraron a alcaldÃas y gobernaciones y perdieron, hay un nÃºmero importante de diputados que no valora su cargo de parlamentario.
Janet Yucra M.
La informaciÃ³n la dio a conocer la ONG Monitor Legislativo, en un trabajo conjunto con Transparencia Venezuela, relacionada con el trabajo que desarrolla el Poder Legislativo.
Hacia gobernaciones y alcaldÃas
Resaltan los casos de los diputados que salieron de la AN para ocupar cargos en gobernaciones y alcaldÃas. Del total de parlamentarios queÂ ya no ocupan su curul, 14 fueron electos como gobernadores o alcaldes en las elecciones municipales de diciembre de 2012 y de diciembre deÂ 2013, destacando el caso del diputado principal por el estado Zulia, Mervin MÃ©ndez y su suplente parlamentario, Ender Pino, quienesÂ resultaron electos alcaldes en las elecciones del 8 de diciembre de 2013, dejando vacÃa la curul que representa a los electores de losÂ municipios SimÃ³n BolÃvar, Lagunillas, Valmore RodrÃguez y Baralt del estado Zulia , seÃ±ala el informe elaborado por la ONG.
Agrega que en total fueron nueve los diputados que dejaron su cargo para asumir una alcaldÃa, despuÃ©s de ganar las elecciones del 8 deÂ diciembre de 2013: Miguel Cocchiola: electo alcalde de Valencia.
Gustavo Marcano fue electo alcalde de Diego Bautista Urbaneja de AnzoÃ¡tegui. Miguel Reyes fue electo en el municipio Zamora del estadoÂ Aragua. Josefa Santana: fue electa alcaldesa del municipio Ezequiel Zamora del estado Barinas. RaÃºl Ãlvarez Bracamonte fue electo alcaldeÂ del municipio Carlos Arvelo del estado Carabobo. Alfredo Ramos fue electo alcalde del municipio Iribarren del estado Lara. Juan ValecilloÂ fue electo alcalde del municipio Crespo del estado Lara. Ender Pino fue electo alcalde del municipio Valmore RodrÃguez del estado Zulia.
Durante los comicios regionales del 16 de diciembre de 2012 cinco diputados dejaron el Parlamento para asumir como gobernadores deÂ estado: AristÃ³bulo IstÃºriz, gobernador de AnzoÃ¡tegui, Yelitza Santaella en Monagas, Luis AcuÃ±a en Sucre, Alexis RamÃrez en MÃ©rida y Francisco Arias CÃ¡rdenas en el Zulia.
Pasaron al Ejecutivo
El Poder Ejecutivo tambiÃ©n ha tenido su cuota de responsabilidad en los cambios en la Asamblea Nacional, siendo 13 el total de diputadosÂ entre principales y suplentes que prefirieron acudir al llamado del Poder Ejecutivo en vez de representar a sus electores en la Asamblea.
Con la designaciÃ³n del parlamentario Henry Ventura para el Ministerio de Salud, una segunda curul quedÃ³ vacÃa gracias a que el diputadoÂ suplente de dicha circunscripciÃ³n, Alberto Castellar, ejerce desde 2013 como embajador ante la RepÃºblica Dominicana, segÃºn Gaceta OficialÂ NÂº 40.092 del 17 de enero de 2013. Con esta situaciÃ³n la composiciÃ³n del parlamento quedÃ³ reducida a 163 diputados.
Los diputados que en cinco aÃ±os pasaron al Ejecutivo son: Carlos EscarrÃ¡, Francisco Ameliach (primero ministro del Despacho y luegoÂ gobernador de Carabobo), Rafael Gil Barrios, Luis Reyes Reyes, JesÃºs Graterol, Iris Varela, Ã‰rika FarÃas, HÃ©ctor Navarro, Cilia Flores,Â JosÃ© Vicente Rangel Ãvalos, AndrÃ©s Eloy MÃ©ndez, Henry Ventura y Marleny Contreras.
