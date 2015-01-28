Emma Watson serÃ¡ la nueva â€œBellaâ€ de Disney

En lo que podrÃ­a ser su papel cinematogrÃ¡fico mÃ¡s popular y taquillero desde que concluyera la franquicia de cintas de â€œHarry Potterâ€, la actriz britÃ¡nica Emma Watson ha sido confirmada para protagonizar la nueva versiÃ³n para la pantalla grande de la historia de â€œLa bella y la bestiaâ€ a cargo de los estudios Disney.

Este proyecto forma parte de una nueva estrategia de la famosa compaÃ±Ã­a de entretenimiento que estÃ¡ recuperando las pelÃ­culas clÃ¡sicas animadas que los pusieron en el mapa, pero estÃ¡ vez estÃ¡n decidiendo rehacerlas con actores y con el apoyo de efectos especiales digitales.

Tras el Ã©xito de â€œMaleficentâ€ Â que estrenÃ³ el aÃ±o pasado, y que presentaba una nueva visiÃ³n del cuento de â€œLa bella durmienteâ€, y que tuvo gran acogida por parte del pÃºblico a nivel mundial, pronto estrenarÃ¡ la nueva versiÃ³n de â€œCinderellaâ€, con Lily James en el papel titular y la actuaciÃ³n especial de Helena Bonham Carter y Cate Blanchett. AsÃ­ mismo, â€œThe Jungle Bookâ€ se encuentra en producciÃ³n trabajada totalmente en â€œlive-actionâ€.

El gran anuncio se dio ayer y la propia Emma Watson, lo confirmÃ³ a travÃ©s de su cuenta de Facebook que serÃ¡ la protagonista en la nueva cinta de â€œLa Bella y la Bestiaâ€.

â€œFinalmente tengo la autorizaciÃ³n para decir que estarÃ© interpretando a Belle en una nueva versiÃ³n de â€œLa bella y la bestiaâ€ de Disney. Esta historia fue una parte tan esencial de mi infancia. TodavÃ­a me parece increÃ­ble que podrÃ© cantar y bailar temas como â€˜Be Our Guestâ€™ y â€˜Something Thereâ€™. Mi yo de seis aÃ±os de edad estÃ¡ saltando hasta el techo. Es tiempo de tomar lecciones de canto. No puedo esperar el momento en que todos ustedes puedan disfrutarlo. Emma xxâ€.

La adaptaciÃ³n estarÃ¡ en manos del director Bill Condon, que en octubre pasado adelantÃ³ que en esta versiÃ³n se incluirÃ¡ la mÃºsica original de la pelÃ­cula de 1991, asÃ­ canciones nuevas.

Se espera que el rodaje empiece este aÃ±o. Emma ya habÃ­a sido mencionada para ser Ariel en la cinta de â€œThe Little Mermaidâ€, pero finalmente serÃ¡ Belle.

