Embalse del Guri continúa disminuyendo

Actualmente los niveles de agua en la represa son de 248,44 metros sobre el nivel del mar (m.s.n.m), siendo 270m.s.n.m la cantidad óptima y 240m.s.n.m el estado crítico, de continuar disminuyendo los niveles de agua deberán apagarse al menos ocho turbinas por motivos de prevención, lo que ocasionará más recortes del servicio eléctrico en el país.

 
La central hidroeléctrica del Guri es el embalse más grande de Venezuela, gran parte de la energía eléctrica proviene de allí. Un déficit en su capacidad productiva causaría la disminución de 5.000 megavatios, un poco más de la energía que requiere una ciudad como Caracas. Wistom Cabas, miembro de la comisión de electricidad del colegio de ingenieros, aclaró en una entrevista televisada que es necesario aumentar la capacidad productiva de las plantas termoeléctricas, en caso contrario, la crisis continuará.
¿Por qué el Guri está colapsando?

 
Miguel Lara, ex gerente de la Oficina de Planificación del Sistema Interconectado (Opsi), recordó en una entrevista publicada para larazón.net “Esto comenzó en 2006. Una vez culminado el desarrollo de Caruachi, con el resto de los planes paralizados y sin ver ninguna acción del Gobierno, advertimos que iba a comenzar una situación que tendía a ser deficitaria, y así estamos hoy.”

 
El presidente Hugo Chávez inició un proceso denominado revolución energética en el año 2006, entre sus objetivos, decidió suplantar casi por completo plantas termoeléctricas por hidroeléctricas para comercializar los recursos petroleros que las termoeléctricas consumían. Hoy en día, gran parte del país recibe energía de la central hidroeléctrica pero, ¿fue de provecho descartar las empresas termoeléctricas?

 
La inactividad de grandes plantas termoeléctricas como Ramón Laguna (Zulia), Tacoa (Vargas) y Planta Centro (Carabobo) reduce la energía eléctrica disponible, dejando gran parte del trabajo a la represa del Guri. El ingeniero eléctrico José Agilar, en una entrevista ofrecida a elestimulo.com, responsabilizó al gobierno por los bajos niveles de agua en la represa “el embalse lleva casi 21 meses de abuso acumulado”, afirmó.

 
“Sabotaje, El Niño”, hemos escuchado de distintos ministros oficialistas pero Lara se remite a años previos diciendo “2001 fue el año de menor hidrología y no se racionó, y 2003 fue el año con el nivel más bajo de Guri y tampoco se racionó.”

 
Una de las medidas más perjudiciales para el sistema eléctrico del país se ejecutó en el año 2007 con la compra de plantas eléctricas recomendadas por el presidente Cubano Fidel Castro. Lara, como experto en el área, opinó que las costosas plantas funcionaban bien para las necesidades de Cuba pero no para los sistemas eléctricos de Venezuela, pues son más grandes.

 
A mediados del 2009 empezó una deficiencia eléctrica que hoy en día continúa. En una información obtenida del diario El Universal, con fecha del 14 de Diciembre del 2009, El Centro Nacional de Gestión (CNG) explicó que el inicio del ciclo de verano, acentuado por la detección del fenómeno climático El Niño, impactó la cota del embalse de Guri en 1,5 metros sobre el nivel del mar (msnm) en apenas un mes, al pasar de 265,8 a 264,3 metros entre octubre y noviembre de este año.

 
En el boletín informativo ofrecido por el CNG, se advierte “un aporte mínimo esperado (56% del promedio histórico) que con la ocurrencia de El Niño, el nivel del embalse incursionaría a finales de diciembre de 2009 en la Zona de Alarma y a finales de febrero 2010 en la Zona de Emergencia”

 
La actualidad
El uso excesivo de la central hidroeléctrica, más el fenómeno natural de El Niño, no ha permitido una recuperación de los niveles de agua en la represa, de hecho, el Guri recae progresivamente. Según cotas oficiales de Coporelec, iniciamos el año 2013 en 267,73 m.s.n.m. y para el 04 de Marzo del 2016, los niveles bajaron a 248,44 m.s.n.m.

 
En un intento desesperado por ahorrar energía, el gobierno exigió a los centros comerciales racionar el uso de la electricidad en un horario comprendido de lunes a viernes de 1:00 pm a 3:00 pm y de 7:00 pm y 9:00 pm. A partir del día 10 de Febrero.

 
A futuro
Para el ingeniero electricista y ex gerente de la Opsi, Miguel Lara, solventar la problemática actual requiere de cambios radicales y aun así, los beneficios no podrán ser visibles hasta, por lo menos, 4 años. Tiempo que tomaría reparar un conjunto de decisiones erradas por parte del gobierno.

 
En la entrevista ofrecida a larazon.net , Lara comentó “Si los políticos toman la decisión correcta, dejan a los profesionales y técnicos que se encarguen y seleccionan técnicos con ética, que no piensen en hacer negocios sino en resolver esto, tomaría unos 4 años; y eso sería para tener un sistema más o menos. Volver a lo que teníamos antes va a ser complicado. En 4 años empezaríamos a ver la mejoría y sería tiempo suficiente para poner a funcionar lo que no funciona”.

 
Jaime Fernández – Biendateao

