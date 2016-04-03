ElPitazo: Como un exdirectivo de Pdvsa con conocimiento de Pudreval escondió dinero en #Panamapapers

Jesús Villanueva: el auditor de Pdvsa que quería esconder su riqueza. Hasta 2010 fue el auditor general de Pdvsa. Un año antes de jubilarse quiso obtener un poder para manejar una empresa inscrita en Panamá, a través de una operación que involucró a Suiza y Luxemburgo, todo bajo un entramado diseñado por Mossack Fonseca, firma panameña especializada en crear estructuras internacionales para tapar la riqueza de quienes pueden pagar sus servicios.
Casi hasta el cansancio sugirieron no tomarlo como cliente. “¿Leyeron bien los links de abajo? Está en la junta directiva de Pedevesa (Pdvsa) junto al hermano del presidente Hugo Chávez, Asdrúbal (…) La posibilidad de un escándalo es demasiado alta (…) Además, no concuerdo en nada con lo que están haciendo con esta empresa del pueblo venezolano”, decía, en mayo de 2009, un alarmado Ramón Fonseca, socio fundador de la firma Mossack Fonseca, compañía creada en Panamá en 1975, para asesorar a inversionistas en la formación de entramados de empresas internacionales con las cuales evadir impuestos en sus países de origen o legitimar capitales.
En realidad, Asdrúbal Chávez es primo del fallecido gobernante venezolano, pero ese es un detalle al margen. Lo importante es que año y dos meses después, en julio de 2010, Jesús Manuel Villanueva Rojas, entonces auditor general de Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa), cumpliría su objetivo de obtener el poder para el manejo de una firma panameña que sería utilizada en la movilización de fondos depositados en una cuenta de un banco suizo. Esa meta la logró gracias a un testaferro.
En julio de 2010, tras revocarle el poder que le habían otorgado para el manejo de una empresa llamada Blue Sea Enterprises, Villanueva Rojas, miembro de la gestión de Rafael Ramírez en la estatal petrolera venezolana, no desistió, sino que, a través de su asesor en Luxemburgo, logró que su hija, Anny Josefina Villanueva Silva, fuese autorizada para manejar la firma de ultramar.
César Batiz / El Pitazo
Nota completa, correos y revelaciones en El Pitazo
