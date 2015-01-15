El diputado de Un Nuevo Tiempo, ElÃas Matta, miembro de la ComisiÃ³n de Finanzas de la Asamblea Nacional, ha seÃ±alado que el presente caos econÃ³mico que se desarrolla en Venezuela, â€œes el legado terrible del manejo irresponsable que el gobierno nacional tuvo de los inmensos recursos petroleros que llegaron a nuestro paÃsâ€. Para el diputado esta irresponsabilidad estÃ¡ vinculada a la implantaciÃ³n de un â€œmodelo comunista obsoleto, anacrÃ³nico, que denominan Socialismo del siglo XXI, un fracaso catastrÃ³fico para el pueblo venezolanoâ€.
Para Matta son seis los grandes pecados econÃ³micos que cometiÃ³ el gobierno que han conducido al pueblo venezolano a â€œuna crisis de proporciones colosalesâ€. En primer lugar, inicia su enumeraciÃ³n el diputado, el manejo irresponsable del Fonden, mÃ¡s de 120 mil millones de dÃ³lares â€œdilapidados sin control, pasto para la corrupciÃ³n que se ha tragado una pequeÃ±a elite gubernamental, que se hizo rica con dinero pÃºblicoâ€, desde el Fonden se â€œfinanciaronâ€ miles de proyectos fantasma en todo el paÃs, â€œelefantes blancos que no pasaron de maquetaâ€, obras inconclusas con vistosas vallas.
En segundo lugar, sigue el diputado zuliano, el manejo irresponsable de PetrÃ³leos de Venezuela (PDVSA) que pasÃ³ de ser la segunda empresa petrolera mundial a convertirse en una empresa endeudada y quebrada. â€œNosotros denunciamos en repetidas ocasiones que estaban destruyendo a PDVSA, y no nos hicieron el mÃ¡s mÃnimo caso; la Ãºnica manera en que pudieron presentar finanzas aceptables fue con ejercicios de maquillaje financiero y contable, financiÃ¡ndose con el Banco Central de Venezuelaâ€.
â€œAcabaron con el valor de la moneda, hoy el bolÃvar no vale nadaâ€, sentencia Matta al referirse al tercer elemento crÃtico que condujo a Venezuela a la crisis, el manejo irresponsable en la asignaciÃ³n de divisas por parte de CADIVI, una cifra de 25 mil millones de dÃ³lares, segÃºn Giordani, pero que puede llegar hasta 60 mil millones de dÃ³lares fueron entregados a empresas de maletÃn vinculadas a amigos cercanos del gobierno. â€œCuÃ¡nto del alimento que hoy necesitamos, cuÃ¡nto de las medicinas que hoy no se consiguen, se pudieran haber obtenido con esta inmensa cantidad de dinero que fue robado de las arcas de la NaciÃ³nâ€, agrega indignado ElÃas Matta.
En cuarto lugar, el manejo de los prÃ©stamos de China, mÃ¡s de 50 mil millones de dÃ³lares, tambiÃ©n se caracterizÃ³ por la corrupciÃ³n irresponsable. â€œSe entregÃ³ nuestro petrÃ³leo a futuro a los chinos, incluso antes de sacarlo de la tierra, se recibiÃ³ una cantidad inmensa de dinero que nunca estuvo sometida al control parlamentario, nunca se pudo acceder a la informaciÃ³n exacta y concreta de la administraciÃ³n de esos recursosâ€, alerta Matta, por ese manejo irresponsable â€œes que los chinos no le dieron un yuan mÃ¡s a Maduro cuando los visitÃ³ en sus fracasada giraâ€.
La â€œregaladera de nuestros recursosâ€ es la quinta polÃtica perniciosa seÃ±alada por ElÃas Matta, el gobierno hizo uso del petrÃ³leo venezolano, â€œentregÃ¡ndolo en condiciones onerosas para la RepÃºblica, prÃ¡cticamente regalado, a Cuba, a los aliados de Petrocaribe, a los amigos del ALBAâ€. Estamos hablando de una deuda acumulada de mÃ¡s de 20 mil millones de dÃ³lares, solo por parte de los paÃses de Petrocaribe.
Para finalizar, como sexta decisiÃ³n, o falta de decisiÃ³n, que terminÃ³ hundiendo a la economÃa venezolana, el diputado ElÃas Matta seÃ±ala que el gobierno, violando la obligaciÃ³n constitucional, nunca fue capaz de crear un verdadero Fondo de EstabilizaciÃ³n MacroeconÃ³mica (FEM), â€œcuya creaciÃ³n nos hubiera permitido acumular unas importantes reservas, provenientes de los ingresos petroleros cuando el barril estaba a mÃ¡s de 100 dÃ³lares, que hoy nos permitirÃa tener recursos para alimentos y medicinas en medio de este dÃ©ficit gigantescoâ€, para Matta la caÃda de los precios del petrÃ³leo â€œnos agarrÃ³ con las alcancÃas vacÃas por culpa de la irresponsabilidad del gobiernoâ€.
Finalmente, ElÃas Matta sentenciÃ³ seÃ±alando que el gobierno de Maduro no ha demostrado tener la mÃ¡s mÃnima capacidad para enfrentar eficazmente la crisis que vive la sociedad venezolana, â€œellos nos condujeron al presente abismo, fueron sus polÃticas las que nos hundieron, ahora se inventan una supuesta guerra econÃ³mica para ocultar los efectos de su dogmatismo, no tienen ni cabeza ni recursos para sacarnos del hueco, lamentablementeâ€.
