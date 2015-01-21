Sábado, diciembre 24, 2016
El Wi-Fi no genera riesgos para la salud

Un estudio realizado durante cuatro aÃ±os por investigadores espaÃ±oles concluyÃ³ que la influencia de las ondas de telefonÃ­a sobre la salud es tan insignificante como la de una bombilla de 100 W situada a un kilÃ³metro de distancia.

En el marco de la investigaciÃ³n se midieron laÂ exposiciÃ³n de 75 personas a ondas en 14 bandas de frecuencia: FM, Tetra, TV, bandas de telefonÃ­a mÃ³vil, Wi-Fi, entre otras, informa el diario ‘ABC’. “No hay ningÃºn estudio que correlacione la radiofrecuencia con el cÃ¡ncer”, seÃ±alaron los autores del estudio.

SegÃºn la informaciÃ³n disponible, el 90% de los registros de radiaciÃ³n media recibida por los voluntarios se encontraba entre 500 y 10.000 veces por debajo del lÃ­mite legal. Los valores mÃ¡ximos tampoco superaron los lÃ­mites legales en ningÃºn momento, en ninguna banda.

“La radiaciÃ³n por radiofrecuencia puede compararse a un caracol en una autovÃ­a: nunca harÃ¡ saltar ningÃºn radar porque su velocidad es la diezmilÃ©sima parte de la mÃ¡xima permitida”, subrayaron los investigadores.

No obstante, un reciente estudio de la Agencia Internacional para la InvestigaciÃ³n sobre el CÃ¡ncer sugiere que la exposiciÃ³n a Wi-Fi es mÃ¡s peligrosa para los niÃ±os de lo que se creÃ­a y es posible que debamos limitarla cuando sea posible.

