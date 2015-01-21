El Wi-Fi no genera riesgos para la salud

Un estudio realizado durante cuatro aÃ±os por investigadores espaÃ±oles concluyÃ³ que la influencia de las ondas de telefonÃa sobre la salud es tan insignificante como la de una bombilla de 100 W situada a un kilÃ³metro de distancia.
En el marco de la investigaciÃ³n se midieron laÂ exposiciÃ³n de 75 personas a ondas en 14 bandas de frecuencia: FM, Tetra, TV, bandas de telefonÃa mÃ³vil, Wi-Fi, entre otras, informa el diario ‘ABC’. “No hay ningÃºn estudio que correlacione la radiofrecuencia con el cÃ¡ncer”, seÃ±alaron los autores del estudio.
SegÃºn la informaciÃ³n disponible, el 90% de los registros de radiaciÃ³n media recibida por los voluntarios se encontraba entre 500 y 10.000 veces por debajo del lÃmite legal. Los valores mÃ¡ximos tampoco superaron los lÃmites legales en ningÃºn momento, en ninguna banda.
“La radiaciÃ³n por radiofrecuencia puede compararse a un caracol en una autovÃa: nunca harÃ¡ saltar ningÃºn radar porque su velocidad es la diezmilÃ©sima parte de la mÃ¡xima permitida”, subrayaron los investigadores.
No obstante, un reciente estudio de la Agencia Internacional para la InvestigaciÃ³n sobre el CÃ¡ncer sugiere que la exposiciÃ³n a Wi-Fi es mÃ¡s peligrosa para los niÃ±os de lo que se creÃa y es posible que debamos limitarla cuando sea posible.
RPA
Hi there, yup this paragraph is truly nice and I have learned lot of things from it concerning blogging. thanks.|
mlPaJn Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website. Thanks =)
Wow, incredible weblog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The total glance of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!
It as not that I want to copy your web site, but I really like the design and style. Could you tell me which style are you using? Or was it especially designed?
Thanks for the article, how may i make is so that We get a message whenever there is a new revise?
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
methods with others, why not shoot mee an email if interested.
Very nice write-up. I certainly love this website. Keep it up!
Very neat blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
It’аs really a great and helpful piece of info. I’аm glad that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
I value the post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Im obliged for the article post.Really thank you!
Great blog.Much thanks again.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Really thank you! Great.
Appreciate you sharing, great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and the rest of the website is really good.
“Well I sincerely liked studying it. This tip procured by you is very practical for good planning.”
This is a really great study for me, Ought to admit that you just are a single of the best bloggers I ever saw.Thanks for posting this informative post.
Thank you ever so for you blog. Will read on
Appreciate you sharing, great post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Well I really enjoyed reading it. This article provided by you is very effective for correct planning.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
I truly appreciate this blog post. Awesome.
You should take part in a contest for top-of-the-line blogs on the web. I all advocate this web site!
wow, awesome post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful article. Many thanks for supplying this information.
Would you be involved in exchanging hyperlinks?
pretty handy stuff, overall I believe this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it
You completed various nice points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found a good number of persons will agree with your blog.
media is a impressive source of information.
A round of applause for your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Great article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Really informative blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
I really like and appreciate your article post.Much thanks again. Great.
Wow, great post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
Right here is the right webpage for anybody who wishes to understand this topic.
there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your
This awesome blog is obviously awesome as well as diverting. I have chosen helluva helpful tips out of it. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks!
Very neat post. Fantastic.
Very interesting post. Great Job! This is what I was looking for!
Thank you for your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Well I definitely enjoyed reading it. This subject provided by you is very practical for correct planning.
S design houses In third place is michael kors canada, rising two spots in the ranks from Tuesday,
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my blog?
Very interesting points you have noted, thanks for putting up.
This is one awesome post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful post. Thanks for providing this info.
You need to be a part of a contest for one of the highest
Really enjoyed this article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Really thank you! Want more. this link
Very good article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
The Spirit of the Lord is with them that fear him.
Wow, this paragraph is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing these kinds of things, therefore I am going to inform her.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!
This particular blog is no doubt educating and besides amusing. I have found a bunch of interesting things out of this blog. I ad love to go back again soon. Cheers!
Red your weblog put up and liked it. Have you ever considered about guest posting on other relevant blogs comparable to your website?
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
I really enjoy the blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Wow, wonderful blog structure! How long have you been blogging for? you made running a blog look easy. The full look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content material!
This is one awesome article.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Major thankies for the blog. Great.
I value the blog article. Want more.
There is perceptibly a bunch to identify about this. I suppose you made some good points in features also.
I think other website proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
This particular blog is really cool additionally amusing. I have found helluva handy advices out of this source. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks a lot!
Im thankful for the post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Some genuinely superb content on this site, regards for contribution.
Great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
With thanks for sharing your awesome websites.|
You ave made some really good points there. I looked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
Im obliged for the blog post.Really thank you! Will read on
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Im grateful for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
This unique blog is no doubt entertaining and also amusing. I have discovered a lot of handy advices out of this source. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks a lot!
This article will help the internet viewers for creating new blog or even a weblog from start to end.|
Very interesting subject , regards for posting. Integrate what you believe into every single area of your life. by Meryl Streep.
There is definately a great deal to learn about this subject. I like all the points you have made.