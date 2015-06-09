El WhatsApp Azul es una gran estafa

El WhatsApp Azul es una gran estafa

Por biendateao
WhatsApp, por ser una de las apps mÃ¡s descargadas y famosas del mundo, tambiÃ©n es una de las mÃ¡s codiciadas por hackers, que aprovechan la ignorancia de algunos usuarios para infectarlos o robarles informaciÃ³n.
La Ãºltima gran estafa es el WhatsAppÂ Azul, que se estÃ¡ esparciendo rÃ¡pidamente a travÃ©s de redes sociales.

El icono es exactamente igual al de WhatsApp, nada mÃ¡s que azul. Y los hackers que la desarrollaron aseguran que permite personalizar la aplicaciÃ³n, pero en realidad lo que sucederÃ¡ es que solo se gastarÃ¡ mÃ¡s dinero al usar ese nÃºmero para recibir mensajes que serÃ¡n cobrados. La vÃ­ctima de la estafa quedarÃ¡ suscrita a un servicio de tarificaciÃ³n adicional.

Los cyber delincuentes piden un nÃºmero de telÃ©fono para que el cliente pueda, en teorÃ­a, descargar esta versiÃ³n modificada de WhatsApp, pero en la realidad no hay ninguna aplicaciÃ³n que vaya a descargar.

AdemÃ¡s pide que se le envÃ­e un mensaje a diez contactos. Esos contactos recibirÃ¡n el texto con la informaciÃ³n para descargar la supuesta app.

No es la primera vez que sucede. La realidad es que WhatsApp, al ser usada millones de personas en todo el mundo, es un target perfecto para delincuentes informÃ¡ticos.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO