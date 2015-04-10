El Samsung Galaxy S6 llega a las tiendas

El Samsung Galaxy S6 llega a las tiendas

Samsung Electronics puso hoy a la venta en en 20 paÃ­ses, el Galaxy S6 y su versiÃ³n Edge con pantalla sin bordes con el objetivo de plantar cara al iPhone 6 y recuperar el terreno perdido en el mercado mundial de los “smartphones”.

Corea del Sur, sede del gigante tecnolÃ³gico, fue el primer paÃ­s donde los dispositivos llegaron a las tiendas de SeÃºl y otras ciudades y congregÃ³ a miles de usuarios, que mostraron en general reacciones mÃ¡s entusiastas que el aÃ±o pasado con el Galaxy S5.

Una representante de Samsung asegurÃ³ en la capital surcoreana que tanto la respuesta del pÃºblico como las reservas previas de terminales merecen una valoraciÃ³n “positiva”, aunque rehusÃ³ ofrecer datos en lÃ­nea con la polÃ­tica habitual de la empresa.

El precio del S6 mÃ¡s bÃ¡sico de 32 GB en Corea del Sur es de 858.000 wones (784 dÃ³lares), mientras la versiÃ³n Edge cuesta 979.000 wones (894 dÃ³lares).

Entre las nuevas prestaciones del Galaxy S6 destacan la recarga inalÃ¡mbrica de baterÃ­a o el sistema de pagos mÃ³viles Samsung Pay, asÃ­ como una mayor rapidez y una cÃ¡mara mÃ¡s avanzada.

En todo caso, el diseÃ±o es la principal apuesta de la multinacional surcoreana en sus nuevos “smartphones” de gama alta, que cuentan con revestimiento de aluminio y cristal.

El peso de los terminales es de 132 gramos para el Edge y de 138 para el de pantalla plana.

Samsung refiriÃ³ que sus expectativas de ventas del S6 son muy superiores en comparaciÃ³n con las del Galaxy S5 del aÃ±o pasado e incluso rebasen las del S4, el modelo mÃ¡s exitoso de la firma hasta el momento.

Los expertos creen que el futuro a medio plazo de Samsung depende en gran parte del Ã©xito o fracaso del Galaxy S6, ya que la compaÃ±Ã­a busca recuperar la cuota de mercado perdida en el Ãºltimo aÃ±o a favor de Apple y los fabricantes chinos.

