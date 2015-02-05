El polÃ©mico tuit de MarÃ­a Corina Machado por el caso Farmatodo

El polÃ©mico tuit de MarÃ­a Corina Machado por el caso Farmatodo

Por biendateao -
3394
777
COMPARTIR

MarÃ­a Corina Machado expresÃ³ a travÃ©s de Twitter su rechazo a la detenciÃ³n de Pedro Angarita y AgustÃ­n Ãlvarez, presidente ejecutivo y vicepresidente de Operaciones de Farmatodo, respectivamente.

â€œPresos directivos de Farmatodo y libres asesinos de Geraldine. Algo mÃ¡s que decir?â€, escribiÃ³ en su cuenta en la red social.

Los directivos de la cadena de farmacias permanecen recluidos en el Sebin por supuestamente incurrir en irregularidades en el expendio de productos de primera necesidad. Se les imputa la presunta comisiÃ³n de los delitos de â€œboicot y desestabilizaciÃ³n de la economÃ­aâ€.

EL NACIONAL

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

777 COMENTARIOS

  5. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!

  11. Remarkable record! I ran across the idea same advantaging. Hard test in trade in a while in the direction of realize if further positions am real augment.

  25. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  35. Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  38. Im no pro, but I believe you just crafted an excellent point. You certainly comprehend what youre talking about, and I can truly get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so truthful.

  47. Im no professional, but I feel you just crafted an excellent point. You clearly know what youre talking about, and I can seriously get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so truthful.

  49. My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  55. whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your posts. Keep up the great work! You know, lots of people are looking around for this information, you can aid them greatly.

  67. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging look easy. The whole glance of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!

  75. Thank you for another magnificent post. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  76. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author. I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back sometime soon. I want to encourage one to continue your great posts, have a nice evening!|

  92. Hey there! I’ve been reading your web site for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic work!|

  96. Within the occasion you can email myself by incorporating suggestions in how you have produced your web site search this brilliant, I ad personally have fun right here.

  103. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other users like its helped me. Good job.

  118. Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

  119. running off the screen in Opera. I am not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I ad post to let you know.

  121. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  128. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  129. You have mentioned very interesting details ! ps nice site. аЂааЂ O human race born to fly upward, wherefore at a little wind dost thou fall.аЂ аЂа by Dante Alighieri.

  133. Ahaa, its good dialogue on the topic of this post here at this blog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.|

  134. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.|

  136. Heya excellent blog! Does running a blog similar to this require a massive amount work? I have absolutely no expertise in computer programming but I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyways, should you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share. I understand this is off topic however I simply had to ask. Many thanks!|

  137. Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea|

  140. hi!,I love your writing very much! proportion we communicate extra approximately your post on AOL? I require an expert on this house to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look ahead to peer you.

  143. Good day! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this post to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!|

  145. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!|

  150. I do agree with all of the ideas you have presented for your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very brief for novices. May you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.

  156. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  157. Im no professional, but I feel you just crafted an excellent point. You clearly know what youre talking about, and I can seriously get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so truthful.

  166. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon every day. It’s always helpful to read through content from other writers and use a little something from other web sites. |

  174. wonderful points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?

  178. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to say that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing on your augment and even I fulfillment you get admission to consistently fast.|

  232. I just couldn’t depart your site before suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information an individual provide for your guests? Is going to be again regularly to check out new posts|

  236. Im no pro, but I consider you just crafted the best point. You certainly understand what youre talking about, and I can truly get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so straightforward.

  238. This is a very good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate info Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!

  257. Thank you for another excellent article. The place else may anybody get that type of information in such a perfect approach of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m at the look for such info.|

  265. Right here is the right website for anyone who hopes to understand this topic. You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject which has been written about for many years. Great stuff, just wonderful!|

  268. Link exchange is nothing else except it is simply placing the other person as blog link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do similar for you.|

  272. Howdy would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!|

  273. Howdy would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price? Cheers, I appreciate it!|

  280. Thanks for every other informative blog. Where else may just I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal approach? I have a undertaking that I’m simply now working on, and I have been on the glance out for such information.|

  304. I think this is among the most vital information for me. And i’m happy reading your article. However wanna statement on few normal issues, The site style is perfect, the articles is in reality excellent : D. Just right activity, cheers|

  321. Modular Kitchens have changed the idea of kitchen in today as world since it has provided household ladies with a comfortable yet an elegant area where they could devote their quality time and space.

  323. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  328. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  339. Link exchange is nothing else however it is just placing the other person’s web site link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do similar in favor of you.|

  341. Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  344. What i do not realize is in truth how you are now not actually much more well-favored than you may be right now. You are very intelligent. You understand thus significantly when it comes to this topic, made me in my opinion believe it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women are not involved unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. Always care for it up!|

  346. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  348. Greetings! I’ve been reading your web site for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic job!|

  354. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  356. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  360. wonderful issues altogether, you simply gained a logo new reader. What might you suggest in regards to your post that you just made some days in the past? Any certain?

  392. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any methods to help reduce content from being ripped off? I’d definitely appreciate it.|

  399. I was very happy to uncover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and I have you book-marked to see new stuff in your site.

  412. Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|

  415. Thank you for another fantastic article. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  416. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|

  438. Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any suggestions for newbie blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.|

  452. Valuable information. Lucky me I found your web site accidentally, and I’m surprised why this twist of fate did not took place earlier! I bookmarked it.|

  459. Hi there, simply was alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate in case you proceed this in future. Lots of people will probably be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  461. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and stay up for in search of more of your great post. Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks|

  478. Whats up very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally? I am glad to find so many useful info right here within the submit, we want work out extra techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|

  537. Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?|

  538. An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who was doing a little research on this. And he in fact ordered me dinner simply because I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to talk about this topic here on your website.|

  545. Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  576. Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice article.

  590. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who was conducting a little homework on this. And he in fact bought me lunch because I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending time to talk about this issue here on your website.|

  604. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  607. You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be actually something that I think I would by no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and very broad for me. I’m taking a look ahead on your subsequent submit, I’ll try to get the grasp of it!|

  628. Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thank you|

  653. Useful information. Lucky me I discovered your site by chance, and I’m stunned why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.|

  656. Having read this I believed it was rather enlightening. I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this content together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!|

  657. Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My site covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!|

  669. You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  685. Hello! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share. Many thanks!|

  700. I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for great information I was looking for this information for my mission.|

  701. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.|

  705. I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems with your blog. It looks like some of the written text in your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too? This could be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before. Kudos|

  714. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this brilliant blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon!|

  739. Fantastic site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get advice from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Cheers!|

  743. Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this website on a regular basis, this web page is genuinely good and the users are truly sharing pleasant thoughts.|

  752. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Great work!|

  756. Hey there! I’ve been following your website for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the great job!|

  768. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  775. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its helped me. Good job.

  777. What is the procedure to copyright a blog content (text and images)?. I wish to copyright the content on my blog (content and images)?? can anyone please guide as to how can i go abt it?.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO