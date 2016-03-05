El Paseo del Lago estrena nueva etapa

El “Paseo del Lago 3”, un nuevo espacio para la recreación y el esparcimiento de los marabinos fue inaugurado el pasado miércoles 2 de marzo, gracias a una obra conjunta entre la Gobernación del estado Zulia y la empresa privada.
La tercera etapa de más de dos hectáreas se ubica al final de la avenida El Milagro y conecta con el C.C. Lago Mall y con el parque La Marina, permitiendo el acceso desde allí; además, se encuentra al lado de la sede de Carbozulia, también conocida como Casa Mene Grande.
El parque consta de una estación policial para preservar la seguridad de los visitantes, una cafetería, acceso a agua potable, baños y gran cantidad de instalaciones para el disfrute de los ciudadanos. El proyecto requirió de una inversión de 700 millones de bolívares para su elaboración y contó con el apoyo de empresas privadas.
Las instalaciones ofrecen a su disposición sillas de fisioterapia para ejercitar las piernas, fuentes de agua, cascada artificial, sillas de césped artificial, iluminación suministrada por energía solar, caminos de piedra, espacios de vegetación y una caminería para pasear al borde del Lago. Una excelente opción para descansar y ejercitarse en conexión con la naturaleza.
Jaime Fernández – Biendateao
