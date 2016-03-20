El partido de beisbol que descongelará las relaciones EEUU-Cuba

El partido de beisbol que descongelará las relaciones EEUU-Cuba

Por biendateao
Haga o no el lanzamiento de honor en el partido de beisbol entre los Rayas de Tampa y la selección nacional de Cuba el próximo martes, 22 de marzo, la imagen del presiente de Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, en el Estadio Latinoamericano de La Habana pasará a la historia.

La visita de Obama a “El Coloso del Cerro” será uno de los hitos de la histórica visita de tres días que Obama hará a la isla de gobierno socialista. Muchos ven en el evento deportivo un gesto con un posible potente mensaje político y hablan ya de antemano de una “diplomacia del béisbol”, citó DPA.

“Estamos muy entusiasmados de fortalecer los lazos entre nuestros países a través de nuestro amor y pasión por el juego del beisbol”, dijo Ben Rhodes, asesor de Seguridad Nacional de la Casa Blanca, cuando anunció hace algunas semanas el partido.

“Compartimos nuestro amor por el beisbol”, añadió sobre la pasión que desata ese deporte en ambos países. Rhodes fue uno de los principales negociadores estadounidenses para reanudar relaciones bilaterales con Cuba.

El partido amistoso será el primero que juegue un equipo de las Grandes Ligas de beisbol de Estados Unidos en Cuba desde que los Orioles de Baltimore participaron en un encuentro similar con la selección cubana en marzo de 1999.

Renovación

Miles de cubanos seguirán previsiblemente el encuentro. Las autoridades de la isla engalanaron durante los últimos días al “Latino” renovándolo especialmente para el evento. Y en la capital cubana corren los rumores, como es habitual cuando la prensa oficial no da muchos detalles sobre asuntos de interés, sobre quiénes serán los visitantes más distinguidos que acudan ese día al estadio.

Expertos, por su parte, comparan el viaje de Obama a Cuba y el partido de beisbol con la visita que hizo el presidente estadounidense Richard Nixon en 1972 a Pekín para descongelar las relaciones con China.

El camino para esa histórica visita lo allanaron varios partidos de ping-pong entre jugadores de ambos países un año antes. El tenis de mesa es uno de los deportes más populares en el país asiático.

“El viaje de Obama a Cuba es el equivalente caribeño del viaje de Nixon a China. Para Obama, este es su ‘momento Nixon en China’, un cambio histórico en la política de Estados Unidos y un importante legado para su Presidencia”, explicó Peter Kornbluh, coautor de “Diplomacia Encubierta con Cuba: Historia de Negociaciones Secretas entre Washington y La Habana”.

Lista no negociable

La lista de disidentes cubanos con los que se reunirá Obama en La Habana “no es negociable” y en ella estarán algunos con los que el Gobierno de Cuba “preferiría que no nos reuniésemos”, dijo Josh Earnest, portavoz de la Casa Blanca.

“No me sorprendería si el Gobierno de Cuba preferiría que no nos reuniésemos con alguno de los que se encuentran en esa lista”, indicó Earnest en vísperas de que el domingo Obama parta a Cuba para llevar a cabo esta visita oficial.

“Pero puedo decirles que el Presidente va a seguir adelante con sus reuniones y tendrá una conversación sobre derechos humanos… La lista de gente invitada a reunirse con el presidente en Cuba no es negociable”, agregó Earnest.

