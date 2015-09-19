El papa llega a Cuba

El papa llega a Cuba

Hace 17 aÃ±os, Juan Pablo II pidiÃ³ en la Plaza de la RevoluciÃ³n de La Habana: “Que Cuba se abra al mundo y que el mundo se abra a Cuba”. Una frase que marcÃ³ la hoja de ruta de la apertura de la isla hacia nuevas relaciones en el Ã¡mbito internacional, afirmÃ³ la catedrÃ¡tica de Estudios Religiosos Ana MarÃ­a Bidegain.

A las primeras visitas de Juan Pablo II (1998) y Benedicto XVI (2012) a Cuba le sigue la del papa Francisco, que llega hoy a La Habana con muchas expectativas que han sumado peso a su maleta. Entre estas figuran la peticiÃ³n del fin del embargo econÃ³mico, a propÃ³sito de la reanudaciÃ³n de relaciones entre La Habana y Washington; la posible reuniÃ³n con el lÃ­der de la revoluciÃ³n Fidel Castro y el solicitado encuentro con la oposiciÃ³n.

Aunque la isla no estaba en principio pautada en su agenda, su viaje entrevÃ© la necesidad del Vaticano de â€œseguir los buenos oficios de la Iglesia para facilitar que Cuba se abra al mundoâ€, dijo el sociÃ³logo Bernardo Barranco a CNN. Â AsÃ­, el legado de Francisco, en su rol mediador entre los dos Estados, le merece un honor particular, pues serÃ¡ el primer papa que vea una bandera de Estados Unidos ondear en la embajada de ese paÃ­s en La Habana.

Como gesto de agradecimiento, el presidente de Cuba, RaÃºl Castro, dijo en su visita al Vaticano: â€œSi continÃºa hablando asÃ­, volverÃ© a rezar, regresarÃ© a la Iglesiaâ€. El canciller Bruno RodrÃ­guez declarÃ³ que Cuba estÃ¡ lista para la llegada del pontÃ­fice. â€œHemos trabajado para que la visita sea memorable, una visita como la que merece el papa, por sus posiciones que concitan admiracioÌn en AmeÌrica Latinaâ€.

El sustituto para los Asuntos Generales, Angelo Becciu, confirmÃ³ a Vatican Insider que el papa dedicarÃ¡ algunas palabras a favor del fin del embargo, lo que facilitarÃ­a las relaciones comerciales entre las dos naciones y â€œaumentarÃ­a los niveles de vida del pueblo cubanoâ€, seÃ±alÃ³ Bernardo Barranco. El obstÃ¡culo para lograrlo estÃ¡ en el Congreso de Estados Unidos, que Francisco visitarÃ¡ el jueves 24.

La oposiciÃ³n cubana crÃ­tico que no pueda reunirse con el papa. Pero en 2012 Francisco recibiÃ³ en la Santa Sede a la viuda del opositor Oswaldo PayÃ¡, y es posible que sorprenda con una reuniÃ³n clandestina, seÃ±alÃ³ Vatican Insider.

Pese al tono polÃ­tico del viaje, los cubanos se han volcado en los preparativos: arreglaron calles y fachadas y adornaron comunidades con banderas y pancartas de â€œBienvenido a Cubaâ€.

El secretario de Estado del Vaticano, Pietro Parolin, anunciÃ³ que el papa, ademÃ¡s, incluirÃ¡ en sus discursos la integraciÃ³n de los inmigrantes y refugiados, y los derechos humanos.

El viaje de cuatro dÃ­as lo llevarÃ¡ tambiÃ©n a las ciudades de HolguÃ­n y Santiago. Luego partirÃ¡ a Washington.

Washington flexibilizÃ³ restricciones comerciales
Estados Unidos anunciÃ³ ayer, en vÃ­speras de la visita papal, normas que amplÃ­an a sus ciudadanos las facilidades para viajar, hacer negocios, enviar remesas y prestar servicios de telecomunicaciones en Cuba, en otro paso hacia la relajaciÃ³n del embargo econÃ³mico a la isla, reportÃ³ Efe.

Las medidas profundizan la flexibilizaciÃ³n de restricciones anunciada en enero, un mes despuÃ©s del inicio del proceso para restablecer las relaciones entre los dos paÃ­ses, y entrarÃ¡n en vigor el lunes.

AsÃ­, los estadounidenses podrÃ¡n establecer y mantener una presencia fÃ­sica en Cuba, como una oficina o un almacÃ©n en los sectores periodÃ­stico, agrÃ­cola y construcciÃ³n, correo y envÃ­os postales, telecomunicaciones y empresas de viajes.

Estas medidas â€œestÃ¡n diseÃ±adas para apoyar al sector privado cubano emergenteâ€, dijo la secretaria de Comercio de Estados Unidos, Penny Pritzker.

