El papa llega a Cuba

Hace 17 aÃ±os, Juan Pablo II pidiÃ³ en la Plaza de la RevoluciÃ³n de La Habana: “Que Cuba se abra al mundo y que el mundo se abra a Cuba”. Una frase que marcÃ³ la hoja de ruta de la apertura de la isla hacia nuevas relaciones en el Ã¡mbito internacional, afirmÃ³ la catedrÃ¡tica de Estudios Religiosos Ana MarÃa Bidegain.
A las primeras visitas de Juan Pablo II (1998) y Benedicto XVI (2012) a Cuba le sigue la del papa Francisco, que llega hoy a La Habana con muchas expectativas que han sumado peso a su maleta. Entre estas figuran la peticiÃ³n del fin del embargo econÃ³mico, a propÃ³sito de la reanudaciÃ³n de relaciones entre La Habana y Washington; la posible reuniÃ³n con el lÃder de la revoluciÃ³n Fidel Castro y el solicitado encuentro con la oposiciÃ³n.
Aunque la isla no estaba en principio pautada en su agenda, su viaje entrevÃ© la necesidad del Vaticano de â€œseguir los buenos oficios de la Iglesia para facilitar que Cuba se abra al mundoâ€, dijo el sociÃ³logo Bernardo Barranco a CNN. Â AsÃ, el legado de Francisco, en su rol mediador entre los dos Estados, le merece un honor particular, pues serÃ¡ el primer papa que vea una bandera de Estados Unidos ondear en la embajada de ese paÃs en La Habana.
Como gesto de agradecimiento, el presidente de Cuba, RaÃºl Castro, dijo en su visita al Vaticano: â€œSi continÃºa hablando asÃ, volverÃ© a rezar, regresarÃ© a la Iglesiaâ€. El canciller Bruno RodrÃguez declarÃ³ que Cuba estÃ¡ lista para la llegada del pontÃfice. â€œHemos trabajado para que la visita sea memorable, una visita como la que merece el papa, por sus posiciones que concitan admiracioÌn en AmeÌrica Latinaâ€.
El sustituto para los Asuntos Generales, Angelo Becciu, confirmÃ³ a Vatican Insider que el papa dedicarÃ¡ algunas palabras a favor del fin del embargo, lo que facilitarÃa las relaciones comerciales entre las dos naciones y â€œaumentarÃa los niveles de vida del pueblo cubanoâ€, seÃ±alÃ³ Bernardo Barranco. El obstÃ¡culo para lograrlo estÃ¡ en el Congreso de Estados Unidos, que Francisco visitarÃ¡ el jueves 24.
La oposiciÃ³n cubana crÃtico que no pueda reunirse con el papa. Pero en 2012 Francisco recibiÃ³ en la Santa Sede a la viuda del opositor Oswaldo PayÃ¡, y es posible que sorprenda con una reuniÃ³n clandestina, seÃ±alÃ³ Vatican Insider.
Pese al tono polÃtico del viaje, los cubanos se han volcado en los preparativos: arreglaron calles y fachadas y adornaron comunidades con banderas y pancartas de â€œBienvenido a Cubaâ€.
El secretario de Estado del Vaticano, Pietro Parolin, anunciÃ³ que el papa, ademÃ¡s, incluirÃ¡ en sus discursos la integraciÃ³n de los inmigrantes y refugiados, y los derechos humanos.
El viaje de cuatro dÃas lo llevarÃ¡ tambiÃ©n a las ciudades de HolguÃn y Santiago. Luego partirÃ¡ a Washington.
Washington flexibilizÃ³ restricciones comerciales
Estados Unidos anunciÃ³ ayer, en vÃsperas de la visita papal, normas que amplÃan a sus ciudadanos las facilidades para viajar, hacer negocios, enviar remesas y prestar servicios de telecomunicaciones en Cuba, en otro paso hacia la relajaciÃ³n del embargo econÃ³mico a la isla, reportÃ³ Efe.
Las medidas profundizan la flexibilizaciÃ³n de restricciones anunciada en enero, un mes despuÃ©s del inicio del proceso para restablecer las relaciones entre los dos paÃses, y entrarÃ¡n en vigor el lunes.
AsÃ, los estadounidenses podrÃ¡n establecer y mantener una presencia fÃsica en Cuba, como una oficina o un almacÃ©n en los sectores periodÃstico, agrÃcola y construcciÃ³n, correo y envÃos postales, telecomunicaciones y empresas de viajes.
Estas medidas â€œestÃ¡n diseÃ±adas para apoyar al sector privado cubano emergenteâ€, dijo la secretaria de Comercio de Estados Unidos, Penny Pritzker.
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to take note of. I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst people think about worries that they plainly don’t recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the entire thing with no need side effect , other people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thank you
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!
I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
Very good written information. It will be supportive to anyone who utilizes it, including me. Keep up the good work – looking forward to more posts.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a excellent job with this. Additionally, the blog loads super fast for me on Firefox. Excellent Blog!
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I were tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast offered vibrant transparent idea
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
I think this is one of the most significant info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The website style is ideal, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Good website! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I’m impressed, I have to say. Really hardly ever do I encounter a weblog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me inform you, you will have hit the nail on the head. Your thought is outstanding; the problem is something that not enough persons are speaking intelligently about. I’m very joyful that I stumbled throughout this in my seek for one thing referring to this.
An fascinating discussion is value comment. I feel that it is best to write more on this subject, it may not be a taboo topic however typically individuals are not sufficient to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
ZP3CJI stumbleupon everyday. It as always useful
“I like to surf in various places on the online world, often I will go to Digg and follow thru”
with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank
Very rapidly this web site will be famous amid all blogging
When June arrives towards the airport, a man named Roy (Tom Cruise) bumps into her.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this article and the rest of the website is really good.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly suppose this website wants far more consideration. I all most likely be once more to read far more, thanks for that info.
Really informative article. Fantastic.
Im obliged for the blog.Thanks Again. Want more.
You ave made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!
This is one awesome article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Im obliged for the blog article.Much thanks again.
pretty handy stuff, overall I imagine this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks
This awesome blog is no doubt entertaining as well as diverting. I have found many handy tips out of this blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!
I truly appreciate this post.Really thank you! Awesome.
This very blog is obviously cool as well as factual. I have picked up helluva helpful advices out of this blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks!
Awesome article.Thanks Again. Great.
Very nice blog post. I certainly love this site. Keep writing!
I really liked your article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.
Im grateful for the blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I really like and appreciate your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most individuals will approve with your blog.
A round of applause for your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post. Great.
I want to start a fashion blog but have no idea where to start?
I value the post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
This unique blog is obviously educating and also amusing. I have picked up many helpful tips out of this blog. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Thanks Again. Great.
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
I truly enjoy studying on this site, it contains excellent blog posts. Don at put too fine a point to your wit for fear it should get blunted. by Miguel de Cervantes.
Nice blog right here! Also your site lots up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I want my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Thank you for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Really thank you! Really Great.
to discover his goal then the achievements will be
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article. Really Great.
to recommend you few interesting issues or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles
This is one awesome article post. Cool.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Very good article. I will be dealing with many of these issues as well..
It as hard to come by knowledgeable people in this particular subject, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and also the rest of the website is extremely good.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more.
I really like and appreciate your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Thanks Again. Great.
Im obliged for the blog post. Want more.
I was looking through some of your posts on this site and I think this web site is very informative! Keep putting up.
This awesome blog is definitely interesting and besides informative. I have found helluva handy advices out of it. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks!
Lovely good %anchor%, We have currently put a different one down on my Xmas list.
internet. You actually know how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article. Want more.
It as not that I want to duplicate your web-site, but I really like the pattern. Could you tell me which style are you using? Or was it especially designed?
Im thankful for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Im obliged for the post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.
Really informative blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Very good blog article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Thanks so much for the article post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Fantastic article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
When some one searches for his vital thing, so he/she needs to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
A big thank you for your blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
You, my pal, ROCK! I found exactly the information I already searched all over the place and just could not locate it. What a perfect web-site.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your site by chance (stumbleupon). I have book marked it for later!
Liking the article.. thank you I enjoy you giving out your point of view.. Appreciate the admission you given.. Is not it great once you discover a great publish?
It is a beautiful picture with very good light-weight.
Im thankful for the blog.Really thank you! Great.
wow, awesome blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
This blog is no doubt cool as well as factual. I have discovered helluva handy tips out of it. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks a lot!
We all talk a little about what you should talk about when is shows correspondence to because Maybe this has much more than one meaning.
your RSS. I don at know why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone else having similar RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanks!!
Very good post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Thanks so much for the blog.Much thanks again. Great.
Im thankful for the article.Thanks Again.
A round of applause for your article post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Very neat post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Major thankies for the post. Cool.
Really enjoyed this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the subject and found most individuals will approve with your blog.
When Someone googles something that relates to one of my wordpress blogs how can I get it to appear on the first page of their serach results?? Thanks!.
This is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the easiest
Many thanks for sharing this very good write-up. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
It as nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people about this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Useful ! Thanks you. I love your site! I all come back.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
I really like and appreciate your article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
When they weighed in later angler fish facts
A round of applause for your blog article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Some truly prize posts on this web site, saved to favorites.
Major thankies for the blog.Thanks Again. Will read on
Really enjoyed this article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Thank you for another informative website. The place else could I get that type of info written in such a
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Thanks Again.
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this blog.
It as hard to come by well-informed people on this subject, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Really enjoyed this article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
I really liked your article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Im obliged for the article.Really thank you! Really Great.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon every day. It as always exciting to read through content from other writers and practice something from their web sites.
Lovely website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also.
What would be a good way to start a creative writing essay?
This is what good writing is made of; interesting, engaging, intelligent and well-written content. This is exactly what I see in your article. Thank you.
Really enjoyed this article.Thanks Again. Great.
I simply could not depart your website before suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information a person supply to your visitors? Is going to be again regularly in order to check up on new posts.
Wow, this article is good, my sister is analyzing such things,
please visit the internet sites we follow, which includes this one particular, because it represents our picks from the web
Wow, what a video it is! Really nice quality video, the lesson given in this video is truly informative.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and the rest of the website is very good.
Some genuinely fantastic info , Gladiolus I detected this.
I truly like your weblog put up. Keep publishing far more valuable details, we value it!
Thanks so much for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
wow, awesome post.Much thanks again. Will read on
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thanks for helping out, excellent info. The health of nations is more important than the wealth of nations. by Will Durant.
It as hard to find knowledgeable people in this particular topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Thanks a lot for the article.Really thank you! Great.
Im thankful for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
This awesome blog is without a doubt interesting as well as informative. I have chosen helluva interesting things out of this blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks!
Only a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style.
Thanks For This Blog, was added to my bookmarks.
Really cool post, highly informative and professionally written..Good Job! car donation sites
It’аs really a nice and useful piece of information. I’аm satisfied that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!
I will immediately grab your rss feed as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me realize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Say, you got a nice blog.Really thank you!
Your current blogs always possess a lot of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just saying you are very creative. Thanks again
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great design. аАТаЂааАТаЂ Treat the other man as faith gently it is all he has to believe with.аАТаЂ аАТаЂа by Athenus.
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Really thank you! Will read on
Thank you ever so for you blog article. Great.
Really enjoyed this article post. Will read on…
Thank you for your blog article. Keep writing.
A big thank you for your article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Really enjoyed this blog article.Thanks Again. Great.
I think this is a real great blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Major thanks for the blog. Keep writing.
Very neat blog.Really thank you! Want more.
Very neat blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
You have made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
I value the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
You made some first rate factors there. I regarded on the web for the problem and located most people will associate with along with your website.
Thank you for your wonderful post! It continues to be very useful. I hope that you all carry on posting your wisdom with me.
This is a beautiful shot with very good lighting
Thanks a lot for the blog. Keep writing.
Major thankies for the post.Much thanks again.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thank you ever so for you article post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks
Say, you got a nice post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Major thankies for the blog article.Really thank you!
I really liked your post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Music started playing anytime I opened this web site, so annoying!
You ave made some really good points there. I checked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
What a funny blog! I really enjoyed watching this funny video with my family unit as well as with my colleagues.
I think this is a real great blog.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
I value the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Usually I don at learn post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite nice article.
I really liked your article.Much thanks again. Cool.
Wow, great article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Im obliged for the article.Much thanks again. Great.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!
Thanks, I ave been searching for details about this subject for ages and yours is the best I ave found so far.
Thanks so much for the blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it,
Really informative blog. Really Cool.
This particular blog is no doubt cool additionally factual. I have picked up a bunch of helpful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!
It as fantastic that you are getting ideas from this post as well as from our argument made at this place.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Great, thanks for sharing this post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Sn xut tng chn nui ong vi phng php truyn thng
There as noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
This is one awesome post.Much thanks again.
merely achieve full lf on finished bread, and as well portion that honestly
wow, awesome article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your
Some genuinely nice and useful information on this site, also I conceive the pattern holds good features.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for supplying this information.
Hello, you used to write fantastic, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
I think this is a real great blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
What as up I am from Australia, this time I am viewing this cooking related video at this website, I am really delighted and learning more from it. Thanks for sharing.
You have made some good points there. I checked on the net for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
I think this iis amoing thee most importnt info for me.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really thank you! Cool.
injure the child as nose during a tackle. Tracy says the animal still
I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will often
Thanks so much for the blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Thanks again for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
You don at have to remind Air Max fans, the good people of New Orleans.
You completed a few nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found nearly all persons will go along with with your blog.
I simply could not leave your web site before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information a person supply to your guests? Is going to be back regularly in order to check up on new posts
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
pretty useful material, overall I imagine this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Much thanks again.
I?d should verify with you here. Which is not something I often do! I take pleasure in reading a publish that may make individuals think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!
Very good article.Really thank you! Great.
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Very interesting subject , thankyou for putting up.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Thanks Again. Want more.
It’аs really a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
We stumbled over here by a different page and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to exploring your web page again.
You have observed very interesting points! ps decent site.
What as up, I check your blog daily. Your story-telling style is witty, keep up the good work!
Thanks again for the blog post. Want more.
Thanks, I have recently been searching for facts about this subject for ages and yours is the best I ave found so far.
wonderful issues altogether, you just received a logo new reader. What may you suggest in regards to your submit that you just made some days ago? Any positive?
Im grateful for the blog.Thanks Again. Awesome.
It as difficult to find educated people for this subject, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Great, thanks for sharing this blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
That is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!
This website definitely has all of the information and facts I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
It as nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people in this particular topic, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
I really like and appreciate your article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
I’аve recently started a web site, the information you provide on this web site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Thanks a lot for the blog article. Really Cool.
very handful of internet sites that happen to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out
Very informative post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
you have an excellent blog right here! would you wish to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and also the rest of the site is very good.
Wonderful work! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the web. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and consult with my site. Thanks =)
I think this is a real great blog article.Much thanks again.
This is one awesome article post.Much thanks again. Will read on
This page certainly has all of the information I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
mobile phones and iPod and iPad and other WIFI and most electronic appliances emit harmful microwave RADIATION
I will right away snatch your rss as I can at find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me understand in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
This is one awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Wow, what a video it is! Genuinely pleasant feature video, the lesson given in this video is genuinely informative.
Wow, great post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.