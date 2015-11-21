El Nuevo Herald: Hijo de primera dama de Venezuela tambiÃ©n es investigado por narcotrÃ¡fico

Los atribulados sobrinos de la pareja presidencial de Venezuela, quienes enfrentan hasta 30 aÃ±os de prisiÃ³n por cargos de narcotrÃ¡fico en Nueva York, hablaron extensamente despuÃ©s de haber sido arrestados en HaitÃ por las autoridades estadounidenses, que tambiÃ©n miran con interÃ©s a uno de los hijos de la primera dama, Cilia Flores.
Fuentes familiarizadas con el caso dijeron a el Nuevo Herald que Walter Jacobo Gavidia, hijo del primer matrimonio de Flores, es buscado por la justicia estadounidense bajo sospecha de que tambiÃ©n estÃ¡ involucrado en actividades de narcotrÃ¡fico.
Gavidia, quien es juez noveno de primera instancia del Ã¡rea Metropolitana de Caracas, llevaba algÃºn tiempo figurando en el radar de las autoridades estadounidenses, luego de que algunos de los testigos de los casos que son investigados lo vincularan con presuntos envÃos de droga en aviones del Estado venezolano.
Al cierre de esta ediciÃ³n, el gobierno de Venezuela no habÃa respondido a la solicitud de comentarios de algÃºn portavoz oficial.
Las fuentes, con conocimiento de la operaciÃ³n que condujo al arresto en Puerto PrÃncipe y que pidieron no ser identificadas, tambiÃ©n seÃ±alaron que las autoridades de Estados Unidos han procesado nuevas Ã³rdenes de arresto contra otros venezolanos.
â€œYa se han emitido otras Ã³rdenes de arresto en el caso que estÃ¡n selladas. Hay mÃ¡s gente involucrada en el casoâ€, dijo una de las fuentes que hablÃ³ bajo condiciÃ³n de anonimato.
Las revelaciones se producen pocos dÃas despuÃ©s de que la agencia antidrogas de Estados Unidos (DEA) detuviera en Puerto PrÃncipe a dos sobrinos de la pareja presidencial, EfraÃn Antonio Campo Flores y Francisco Flores de Freitas, quienes son acusados de conspirar para exportar 800 kilos de cocaÃna de alta pureza.
SegÃºn las fuentes, ambos jÃ³venes conversaron extensamente con los agentes estadounidenses despuÃ©s de ser arrestados, brindando amplios detalles sobre cÃ³mo operaba la red de narcotrÃ¡fico, y terminando por aportar algunas piezas importantes del rompecabezas sobre las operaciones de lavado de dinero.
Los sobrinos de Flores fueron arrestados al tÃ©rmino de una operaciÃ³n encubierta de la DEA que llevaba ocho meses en ejecuciÃ³n.
Los jÃ³venes declararon inicialmente que la droga pertenecÃa al presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Diosdado Cabello, pero la versiÃ³n fue desmontada rÃ¡pidamente por los agentes, pese a que el funcionario venezolano tambiÃ©n estÃ¡ siendo investigado en Nueva York por narcotrÃ¡fico.
Los jÃ³venes luego testificaron que la droga pertenecÃa al gobernador del estado Aragua, Tarek El Aissami.
Ambos, El Aissami y Cabello, son seÃ±alados en las investigaciones que se realizan en Estados Unidos como dos de los principales pilares del trÃ¡fico de droga en Venezuela.
Los jÃ³venes comenzaron a hablar, aunque inicialmente se les advirtiÃ³ que ese testimonio podrÃa ser usado en su contra, luego de que trataran de evadir el arresto declarando que contaban con pasaportes diplomÃ¡ticos y que por ende disfrutaban de inmunidad.
â€œAl explicÃ¡rseles que en la situaciÃ³n en que ellos se encontraban el pasaporte diplomÃ¡tico no les brindaba inmunidad, es que ellos comenzaron a dar nombresâ€, dijo la fuente.
Los sobrinos de la pareja presidencial hablaron por horas. Uno de ellos incluso llorÃ³ arrepentido dentro del aviÃ³n, agregÃ³.
Observadores consultados seÃ±alaron que las autoridades han logrado armar un caso muy sÃ³lido contra los dos jÃ³venes.
â€œEl caso es devastadorâ€, seÃ±alÃ³ FÃ©lix JimÃ©nez, quien llegÃ³ a ocupar el tercer puesto en importancia en la DEA antes de pasar a retiro.
â€œCasi todas las conversaciones con ellos durante la operaciÃ³n encubierta fueron grabadas tanto en video como en voz. Si fue una reuniÃ³n, esa reuniÃ³n fue grabada en video, si fueron unas conversaciones por telÃ©fono, esas conversaciones fueron grabadas. El caso es sumamente fuerteâ€, explicÃ³ JimÃ©nez.
Ante ese grado de evidencia, la Ãºnica esperanza que podrÃan tener los jÃ³venes para reducir la condena serÃa cooperar con la fiscalÃa, para ayudar a enjuiciar a personas de mayor peso dentro de las operaciones de narcotrÃ¡fico.
â€œSi ellos no tienen nada que traer a la mesa de negociaciones, evidencias o informaciÃ³n que sirva para demostrar quiÃ©nes estÃ¡n detrÃ¡s de todo esto, ni la DEA, ni el fiscal, van a negociar con ellosâ€, dijo JimÃ©nez.
Aunque se desconoce si los jÃ³venes tendrÃan algo nuevo que aportar, de cooperar, tendrÃan que brindarlo todo para poder reducir una condena que de otra manera podrÃa sumar dos o tres dÃ©cadas.
JimÃ©nez dijo que es poco probable de que reciban la condena mÃ¡xima de cadena perpetua, incluso si no tienen nada para negociar con el fiscal.
â€œEn mi experiencia, yo no he visto a nadie que lo condenen a cadena perpetua por este tipo de delito, pero si podrÃan estar enfrentando 20 o 30 aÃ±osâ€, dijo.
Antonio MarÃa Delgado
