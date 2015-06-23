El negociÃ³n de los chinos en Venezuela

Hace cinco aÃ±os que se comenzÃ³ a construir en Venezuela la fÃ¡brica de electrodomÃ©sticos de la empresa china Haier, pero aÃºn no produjo ni un solo artefacto que llegara a las tiendas, reseÃ±a Reuters.

Fotos Reuters

A pesar de todo, sus lavadoras y neveras son casi las Ãºnicas que se consiguen en Venezuela: vienen directo de China. Haier ha facturado unos 1.000 millones de dÃ³lares en el paÃ­s por cerca de tres millones de electrodomÃ©sticos vendidos.

Hasta ahora el Gobierno en Caracas desembolsÃ³ 800 millones de dÃ³lares prestados por China para erigir la planta de Haier. Pero la fÃ¡brica todavÃ­a no despacha los primeros refrigeradores esperados hace tres aÃ±os, segÃºn documentos oficiales.

Mientras la mayorÃ­a de las empresas extranjeras sufre por los controles cambiarios y la escasez de materias primas, firmas chinas como Haier estÃ¡n haciendo un gran negocio en Venezuela gracias a acuerdos bilaterales de cooperaciÃ³n que les dan acceso privilegiado a la economÃ­a y dejan los riesgos al Gobierno.

Haier asegurÃ³ a Reuters que su planta estÃ¡ lista para producir en masa, pero falta que otras instalaciones complementarias se pongan en marcha, sin dar mayores detalles.

â€œSi bien la cooperaciÃ³n en el paÃ­s se iniciÃ³ a travÃ©s de proyectos para vender electrodomÃ©sticos, esto se ha convertido en un compromiso mÃ¡s profundo para servir a nuestros clientes en Venezuelaâ€, dijo la empresa china.

Pero hasta ahora no ha sido tan profundo como se prometÃ­a. El gobierno socialista venezolano habÃ­a dicho que su alianza con China serÃ­a motor de desarrollo e industrializaciÃ³n de un paÃ­s cada vez mÃ¡s dependiente de las importaciones.

China -gracias a un esquema acordado por el fallecido presidente socialista Hugo ChÃ¡vez hace 8 aÃ±os- se ha convertido en el principal financista de Venezuela con prÃ©stamos por 50.000 millones de dÃ³lares que son pagados con petrÃ³leo. Y parte de ese dinero se destina a comprarle a la propia China.

El mecanismo garantiza a Venezuela efectivo y productos en medio de la recesiÃ³n econÃ³mica, pero a cambio otorga muchas ventajas a China.

RETRASOS

Decenas de documentos oficiales revisados por Reuters demuestran que el gobierno chino promoviÃ³ la venta a Venezuela de productos y maquinaria de empresas de su paÃ­s, incluso para algunas plantas que desde hace tiempo debieron haber encendido sus mÃ¡quinas.

Por ejemplo, el fabricante de autobuses Yutong y la proveedora de maquinaria pesada XCMG aseguraron Ã³rdenes de compra por mÃ¡s de 1.100 millones de dÃ³lares entre el 2011 y el 2013 tras asociarse en fÃ¡bricas que estÃ¡n en construcciÃ³n.

Una calurosa tarde de julio del aÃ±o pasado, el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro mostrÃ³ en televisiÃ³n las primeras excavaciones para instalar los cimientos de la futura planta de autobuses chinos Yutong, al oeste del paÃ­s.

Mientras la cÃ¡mara seguÃ­a al mandatario, reposaban detrÃ¡s suyo decenas de Ã³mnibus Yutong, que le costaron a Maduro -un ex chofer de autobÃºs de 52 aÃ±os- cerca de 353 millones de dÃ³lares, costeados con financiamiento chino, segÃºn reportes de la agencia de noticias oficial, AVN.

El presidente habÃ­a dicho que la factorÃ­a de Yutong estarÃ­a lista en 15 meses. Pero cuando se cumplen 11 de ellos, los obreros dicen estar trabajando en levantar las estructuras de metal de los tres galpones y adecuar el terreno para construir las vÃ­as de acceso.

La empresa XCMG, que aÃºn no decide dÃ³nde instalarÃ¡ su planta en el paÃ­s, prefiriÃ³ no hacer comentarios a Reuters. Yutong no respondiÃ³ a una peticiÃ³n similar.

POCA INVERSIÃ“N

El Gobierno venezolano asegura que las inversiones chinas en Venezuela son un voto de confianza a su modelo socialista.

â€œQue la principal economÃ­a del mundo, diga y crea en nuestro paÃ­s, tiene que ser motivo de orgulloâ€, dijo a Reuters el ministro de PlanificaciÃ³n venezolano Ricardo MenÃ©ndez, jefe de la comisiÃ³n que hace seguimiento a los convenios con China.

Pero una revisiÃ³n que hizo Reuters de documentos oficiales, que describen unos 200 proyectos apalancados por los convenios con China hasta julio de 2014, revela que rara vez las compaÃ±Ã­as de ese paÃ­s invierten para entrar a operar en Venezuela.

Lo mÃ¡s habitual es que organismos estatales de Venezuela usen los fondos para construir plantas, acueductos o modernizar centrales azucareros, utilizando equipos y asesores que preferiblemente proporcionan empresas chinas.

â€œUn denominador comÃºn en todos los acuerdos de financiamiento con China es que los proyectos se ejecutan por empresas de ese paÃ­sâ€, dijo una fuente de la estatal PetrÃ³leos de Venezuela (PDVSA), que participa en las negociaciones para conseguir en PekÃ­n un crÃ©dito especial de 5.000 millones de dÃ³lares para la industria.

MÃ¡s allÃ¡ de esos contratos, en nueve casos Reuters encontrÃ³ que compaÃ±Ã­as chinas aceptaron ser socios en empresas mixtas, nunca en un rol mayoritario, en proyectos que recibieron apoyo del convenio binacional, como es el caso de Haier y Yutong.

El ministro MenÃ©ndez definiÃ³ como â€œpositivoâ€ el resultado de estas empresas y cita como ejemplo las fÃ¡bricas de celulares que se instalaron en alianza con Huawei y ZTE, que han ensamblado en el paÃ­s millones de telÃ©fonos mÃ³viles.

El ministerio de Industria no respondiÃ³ a solicitud de mÃ¡s informaciÃ³n sobre estas empresas mixtas.

â€œSe podrÃ­a decir que la cooperaciÃ³n entre China y Venezuela en la prÃ¡ctica (â€¦) ha dado buenos resultadosâ€, apuntÃ³ Lu Kang, un portavoz de la CancillerÃ­a de ese paÃ­s, sin dar mayores detalles.

MERCADO CAUTIVO

â€œA la nevera de la casa se le daÃ±Ã³ el motor y no hay repuestos para repararla. AsÃ­ que vine a buscar una nevera de estas chinasâ€, dijo Ivonne TerÃ¡n, una jubilada de 59 aÃ±os detrÃ¡s de una cola de 50 personas que aguardaba entrar a una tienda que sÃ³lo exhibÃ­a cajas de la marca Haier al este de Caracas.

Como TerÃ¡n, muchÃ­simos venezolanos compran los productos chinos, que reinan en los anaqueles semivacÃ­os de las tiendas.

Al aliarse con el gigante asiÃ¡tico, Venezuela no sÃ³lo consiguiÃ³ mantener el flujo de los productos, tambiÃ©n el necesario acceso al crÃ©dito en un momento complicado.

Wall Street ha encarecido el financiamiento para Venezuela por temores a un default, porque el paÃ­s tiene que cancelar un 25 por ciento de sus vencimientos de deuda antes del 2018.

China, en cambio, ha seguido prestando en los Ãºltimos aÃ±os mÃ¡s de 10.000 millones de dÃ³lares, fundamentales para el paÃ­s que ha tenido problemas de liquidez tras el derrumbe del barril de crudo.

Y la potencia asiÃ¡tica anunciÃ³ que seguirÃ¡ haciendo aportes al fondo binacional que alimenta.

A cambio, Venezuela le enviÃ³ 630.000 barriles por dÃ­a (bpd) el aÃ±o pasado, segÃºn indica la data oficial, y con parte de ese crudo que despachan ya cancelÃ³ mÃ¡s de la mitad de los crÃ©ditos.

Fue en 2007 cuando los socios acordaron la creaciÃ³n del Fondo China-Venezuela que se renueva cada tres aÃ±os y al que el gigante de Asia ya prestÃ³ unos 30.000 millones de dÃ³lares a travÃ©s de su Banco de Desarrollo (CDB). En el 2010, China aportÃ³ 20.000 millones de dÃ³lares adicionales a pagar en 10 aÃ±os.

La mitad de ese crÃ©dito a largo plazo era en yuanes para financiar la importaciÃ³n de productos chinos a Venezuela.

MENOS OBSTÃCULOS

Las marcas chinas han desembarcado para vender desde grÃºas hasta telÃ©fonos celulares en un paÃ­s donde se hacen horas de cola para comprar bienes bÃ¡sicos como leche o papel higiÃ©nico.

En contraste, compaÃ±Ã­as estadounidenses como Ford o General Motors han reducido al mÃ­nimo sus operaciones locales por la falta de insumos ante la sequÃ­a de divisas, y otras firmas se apresuran a desconsolidar sus activos en Venezuela o, definitivamente, dejar el paÃ­s.

La alianza binacional ha permitido que las empresas chinas eludan los controles cambiarios que ChÃ¡vez lanzÃ³ en 2003.

Por ejemplo, la automotriz china Chery Automobile Co no ha tenido problemas para recibir las divisas y enviar piezas a Venezuela, donde una empresa mixta ensambla los autos de la marca, dijo una fuente de Chery en Beijing que asesorÃ³ a la firma en Venezuela y que pidiÃ³ no ser identificada por no estar autorizada a declarar.

En los primeros once meses del 2014, llegaron a Venezuela mÃ¡s piezas de esa marca china para el ensamblaje de sus vehÃ­culos que las que trajeron General Motors y Ford juntas, segÃºn datos portuarios que revisÃ³ Reuters.

Las socias chinas hacen buen negocio, aÃºn cuando las empresas de capital mixto venezolano-chino no cumplen las metas de producciÃ³n.

La industria Chino Venezolana del Taladro (ICVT) no llegÃ³ a producir en el paÃ­s lo que se necesitaba, aunque recibiÃ³ ayuda del fondo chino. SÃ³lo ensamblÃ³ 13 taladros petroleros entre el 2010 y el 2011 en una planta ahora inactiva.

Su socia, la petrolera venezolana PDVSA terminÃ³ comprando otros 86 taladros a China entre el 2010 y el 2012, segÃºn la empresa estatal.

ChÃ¡vez, en plena campaÃ±a para reelegirse presidente en el 2012, celebrÃ³ la alianza con China para construir la planta de electrodomÃ©sticos de Haier en el pueblo rural de San Francisco de Yare, a unos 70 kilÃ³metros al sur de Caracas.

â€œAhorita estamos trayÃ©ndolos para acÃ¡, pero ya llegarÃ¡ el dÃ­a en que nosotros, aquÃ­, haremos todo esoâ€, dijo entonces el lÃ­der venezolano, que falleciÃ³ de cÃ¡ncer en el 2013.

Hasta ahora lo Ãºnico que se construyÃ³ es un inmenso galpÃ³n blanco, y casi no hay actividad en las calles de tierra a su alrededor.

â€œLa verdad es que estos prÃ©stamos no generan nuevos puestos de trabajo ni inversiÃ³n en Venezuela, mÃ¡s bien los estÃ¡n creando en Chinaâ€, dijo Harold Trinkunas, un economista Brookings Institution que ha monitorizado las inversiones chinas en la regiÃ³n desde Washington.

Por Corina Pons y Brian Ellsworth/Reuters