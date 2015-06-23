El negociÃ³n de los chinos en Venezuela

El negociÃ³n de los chinos en Venezuela

Hace cinco aÃ±os que se comenzÃ³ a construir en Venezuela la fÃ¡brica de electrodomÃ©sticos de la empresa china Haier, pero aÃºn no produjo ni un solo artefacto que llegara a las tiendas, reseÃ±a Reuters.

Fotos Reuters

Yutong buses are seen during the opening ceremony of a new avenue and the inauguration of a public transportation route in Los Teques, Venezuela
File photo of China's President Xi with Venezuela's President Maduro at a meeting in Miraflores Palace in Caracas
File photo of China's President Xi attending meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at Miraflores Palace in Caracas
People walk next to Chery cars at a service center in Caracas
A Haier stove is seen in a house in Caracas
A truck loaded with Haier products is seen on a highway in Caracas
A man walks next to a Yutong bus in Caracas
File photo of China's President Xi with Venezuela's President Maduro in front of a statue of Venezuela's late president Chavez during a ceremony in Caracas
Chery's corporate logo is seen in a car at a service center in Caracas
The Yutong corporate logo is seen on bus during the opening ceremony of a new avenue and the inauguration of a public transportation route in Los Teques
Un hombre desempaca un producto de la firma china Haier en una casa en Caracas

A pesar de todo, sus lavadoras y neveras son casi las Ãºnicas que se consiguen en Venezuela: vienen directo de China. Haier ha facturado unos 1.000 millones de dÃ³lares en el paÃ­s por cerca de tres millones de electrodomÃ©sticos vendidos.

Hasta ahora el Gobierno en Caracas desembolsÃ³ 800 millones de dÃ³lares prestados por China para erigir la planta de Haier. Pero la fÃ¡brica todavÃ­a no despacha los primeros refrigeradores esperados hace tres aÃ±os, segÃºn documentos oficiales.

Mientras la mayorÃ­a de las empresas extranjeras sufre por los controles cambiarios y la escasez de materias primas, firmas chinas como Haier estÃ¡n haciendo un gran negocio en Venezuela gracias a acuerdos bilaterales de cooperaciÃ³n que les dan acceso privilegiado a la economÃ­a y dejan los riesgos al Gobierno.

Haier asegurÃ³ a Reuters que su planta estÃ¡ lista para producir en masa, pero falta que otras instalaciones complementarias se pongan en marcha, sin dar mayores detalles.

â€œSi bien la cooperaciÃ³n en el paÃ­s se iniciÃ³ a travÃ©s de proyectos para vender electrodomÃ©sticos, esto se ha convertido en un compromiso mÃ¡s profundo para servir a nuestros clientes en Venezuelaâ€, dijo la empresa china.

Pero hasta ahora no ha sido tan profundo como se prometÃ­a. El gobierno socialista venezolano habÃ­a dicho que su alianza con China serÃ­a motor de desarrollo e industrializaciÃ³n de un paÃ­s cada vez mÃ¡s dependiente de las importaciones.

China -gracias a un esquema acordado por el fallecido presidente socialista Hugo ChÃ¡vez hace 8 aÃ±os- se ha convertido en el principal financista de Venezuela con prÃ©stamos por 50.000 millones de dÃ³lares que son pagados con petrÃ³leo. Y parte de ese dinero se destina a comprarle a la propia China.

El mecanismo garantiza a Venezuela efectivo y productos en medio de la recesiÃ³n econÃ³mica, pero a cambio otorga muchas ventajas a China.

RETRASOS

Decenas de documentos oficiales revisados por Reuters demuestran que el gobierno chino promoviÃ³ la venta a Venezuela de productos y maquinaria de empresas de su paÃ­s, incluso para algunas plantas que desde hace tiempo debieron haber encendido sus mÃ¡quinas.

Por ejemplo, el fabricante de autobuses Yutong y la proveedora de maquinaria pesada XCMG aseguraron Ã³rdenes de compra por mÃ¡s de 1.100 millones de dÃ³lares entre el 2011 y el 2013 tras asociarse en fÃ¡bricas que estÃ¡n en construcciÃ³n.

Una calurosa tarde de julio del aÃ±o pasado, el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro mostrÃ³ en televisiÃ³n las primeras excavaciones para instalar los cimientos de la futura planta de autobuses chinos Yutong, al oeste del paÃ­s.

Mientras la cÃ¡mara seguÃ­a al mandatario, reposaban detrÃ¡s suyo decenas de Ã³mnibus Yutong, que le costaron a Maduro -un ex chofer de autobÃºs de 52 aÃ±os- cerca de 353 millones de dÃ³lares, costeados con financiamiento chino, segÃºn reportes de la agencia de noticias oficial, AVN.

El presidente habÃ­a dicho que la factorÃ­a de Yutong estarÃ­a lista en 15 meses. Pero cuando se cumplen 11 de ellos, los obreros dicen estar trabajando en levantar las estructuras de metal de los tres galpones y adecuar el terreno para construir las vÃ­as de acceso.

La empresa XCMG, que aÃºn no decide dÃ³nde instalarÃ¡ su planta en el paÃ­s, prefiriÃ³ no hacer comentarios a Reuters. Yutong no respondiÃ³ a una peticiÃ³n similar.

POCA INVERSIÃ“N

El Gobierno venezolano asegura que las inversiones chinas en Venezuela son un voto de confianza a su modelo socialista.

â€œQue la principal economÃ­a del mundo, diga y crea en nuestro paÃ­s, tiene que ser motivo de orgulloâ€, dijo a Reuters el ministro de PlanificaciÃ³n venezolano Ricardo MenÃ©ndez, jefe de la comisiÃ³n que hace seguimiento a los convenios con China.

Pero una revisiÃ³n que hizo Reuters de documentos oficiales, que describen unos 200 proyectos apalancados por los convenios con China hasta julio de 2014, revela que rara vez las compaÃ±Ã­as de ese paÃ­s invierten para entrar a operar en Venezuela.

Lo mÃ¡s habitual es que organismos estatales de Venezuela usen los fondos para construir plantas, acueductos o modernizar centrales azucareros, utilizando equipos y asesores que preferiblemente proporcionan empresas chinas.

â€œUn denominador comÃºn en todos los acuerdos de financiamiento con China es que los proyectos se ejecutan por empresas de ese paÃ­sâ€, dijo una fuente de la estatal PetrÃ³leos de Venezuela (PDVSA), que participa en las negociaciones para conseguir en PekÃ­n un crÃ©dito especial de 5.000 millones de dÃ³lares para la industria.

MÃ¡s allÃ¡ de esos contratos, en nueve casos Reuters encontrÃ³ que compaÃ±Ã­as chinas aceptaron ser socios en empresas mixtas, nunca en un rol mayoritario, en proyectos que recibieron apoyo del convenio binacional, como es el caso de Haier y Yutong.

El ministro MenÃ©ndez definiÃ³ como â€œpositivoâ€ el resultado de estas empresas y cita como ejemplo las fÃ¡bricas de celulares que se instalaron en alianza con Huawei y ZTE, que han ensamblado en el paÃ­s millones de telÃ©fonos mÃ³viles.

El ministerio de Industria no respondiÃ³ a solicitud de mÃ¡s informaciÃ³n sobre estas empresas mixtas.

â€œSe podrÃ­a decir que la cooperaciÃ³n entre China y Venezuela en la prÃ¡ctica (â€¦) ha dado buenos resultadosâ€, apuntÃ³ Lu Kang, un portavoz de la CancillerÃ­a de ese paÃ­s, sin dar mayores detalles.

MERCADO CAUTIVO

â€œA la nevera de la casa se le daÃ±Ã³ el motor y no hay repuestos para repararla. AsÃ­ que vine a buscar una nevera de estas chinasâ€, dijo Ivonne TerÃ¡n, una jubilada de 59 aÃ±os detrÃ¡s de una cola de 50 personas que aguardaba entrar a una tienda que sÃ³lo exhibÃ­a cajas de la marca Haier al este de Caracas.

Como TerÃ¡n, muchÃ­simos venezolanos compran los productos chinos, que reinan en los anaqueles semivacÃ­os de las tiendas.

Al aliarse con el gigante asiÃ¡tico, Venezuela no sÃ³lo consiguiÃ³ mantener el flujo de los productos, tambiÃ©n el necesario acceso al crÃ©dito en un momento complicado.

Wall Street ha encarecido el financiamiento para Venezuela por temores a un default, porque el paÃ­s tiene que cancelar un 25 por ciento de sus vencimientos de deuda antes del 2018.

China, en cambio, ha seguido prestando en los Ãºltimos aÃ±os mÃ¡s de 10.000 millones de dÃ³lares, fundamentales para el paÃ­s que ha tenido problemas de liquidez tras el derrumbe del barril de crudo.

Y la potencia asiÃ¡tica anunciÃ³ que seguirÃ¡ haciendo aportes al fondo binacional que alimenta.

A cambio, Venezuela le enviÃ³ 630.000 barriles por dÃ­a (bpd) el aÃ±o pasado, segÃºn indica la data oficial, y con parte de ese crudo que despachan ya cancelÃ³ mÃ¡s de la mitad de los crÃ©ditos.

Fue en 2007 cuando los socios acordaron la creaciÃ³n del Fondo China-Venezuela que se renueva cada tres aÃ±os y al que el gigante de Asia ya prestÃ³ unos 30.000 millones de dÃ³lares a travÃ©s de su Banco de Desarrollo (CDB). En el 2010, China aportÃ³ 20.000 millones de dÃ³lares adicionales a pagar en 10 aÃ±os.

La mitad de ese crÃ©dito a largo plazo era en yuanes para financiar la importaciÃ³n de productos chinos a Venezuela.

MENOS OBSTÃCULOS

Las marcas chinas han desembarcado para vender desde grÃºas hasta telÃ©fonos celulares en un paÃ­s donde se hacen horas de cola para comprar bienes bÃ¡sicos como leche o papel higiÃ©nico.

En contraste, compaÃ±Ã­as estadounidenses como Ford o General Motors han reducido al mÃ­nimo sus operaciones locales por la falta de insumos ante la sequÃ­a de divisas, y otras firmas se apresuran a desconsolidar sus activos en Venezuela o, definitivamente, dejar el paÃ­s.

La alianza binacional ha permitido que las empresas chinas eludan los controles cambiarios que ChÃ¡vez lanzÃ³ en 2003.

Por ejemplo, la automotriz china Chery Automobile Co no ha tenido problemas para recibir las divisas y enviar piezas a Venezuela, donde una empresa mixta ensambla los autos de la marca, dijo una fuente de Chery en Beijing que asesorÃ³ a la firma en Venezuela y que pidiÃ³ no ser identificada por no estar autorizada a declarar.

En los primeros once meses del 2014, llegaron a Venezuela mÃ¡s piezas de esa marca china para el ensamblaje de sus vehÃ­culos que las que trajeron General Motors y Ford juntas, segÃºn datos portuarios que revisÃ³ Reuters.

Las socias chinas hacen buen negocio, aÃºn cuando las empresas de capital mixto venezolano-chino no cumplen las metas de producciÃ³n.

La industria Chino Venezolana del Taladro (ICVT) no llegÃ³ a producir en el paÃ­s lo que se necesitaba, aunque recibiÃ³ ayuda del fondo chino. SÃ³lo ensamblÃ³ 13 taladros petroleros entre el 2010 y el 2011 en una planta ahora inactiva.

Su socia, la petrolera venezolana PDVSA terminÃ³ comprando otros 86 taladros a China entre el 2010 y el 2012, segÃºn la empresa estatal.

ChÃ¡vez, en plena campaÃ±a para reelegirse presidente en el 2012, celebrÃ³ la alianza con China para construir la planta de electrodomÃ©sticos de Haier en el pueblo rural de San Francisco de Yare, a unos 70 kilÃ³metros al sur de Caracas.

â€œAhorita estamos trayÃ©ndolos para acÃ¡, pero ya llegarÃ¡ el dÃ­a en que nosotros, aquÃ­, haremos todo esoâ€, dijo entonces el lÃ­der venezolano, que falleciÃ³ de cÃ¡ncer en el 2013.

Hasta ahora lo Ãºnico que se construyÃ³ es un inmenso galpÃ³n blanco, y casi no hay actividad en las calles de tierra a su alrededor.

â€œLa verdad es que estos prÃ©stamos no generan nuevos puestos de trabajo ni inversiÃ³n en Venezuela, mÃ¡s bien los estÃ¡n creando en Chinaâ€, dijo Harold Trinkunas, un economista Brookings Institution que ha monitorizado las inversiones chinas en la regiÃ³n desde Washington.

Por Corina Pons y Brian Ellsworth/Reuters

    1100. <