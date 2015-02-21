El mayor error que puedes cometer al comprar un smartphone

De las costumbres y manÃas tecnolÃ³gicas que no comparto con mucha gente podrÃa rescatar varias: lo de tener un serio problema con las selfies, lo de las fundas horteras que ocultan trabajados diseÃ±os industriales, la costumbre de tener la lente de la cÃ¡mara llena de grasa y arruinar las fotos nocturnas, las pantallas de inicio caÃ³ticas… pero hay una que me supera especialmente:comparar y valorar smartphones en base a sus especificaciones, un error terrible. Las especificaciones son una medida relativa, unidimensional, una mera aproximaciÃ³n en el mejor de los casos. Para que se entienda mejor, ahÃ va una comparativa entre dos smartphones, A y B, en base Ãºnicamente a sus especificaciones.
|Smartphone A
|Smartphone B
|4.8″
|4.7″
|ResoluciÃ³n
|720p
|750p
|CÃ¡mara trasera
|8 megapÃxeles
|8 megapÃxeles
|CÃ¡mara frontal
|2.1 megapÃxeles
|1.9 megapÃxeles
|Procesador
|Quad-core 1.4 GHz
|Dual-core 1.4 GHz
|RAM
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Almacenamiento base
|16 GB
|16 GB
|BaterÃa
|2.100 mAh
|1.800 mAh
A priori, parecen dos smartphones muy similares. Incluso apurando, el A serÃa mejor que B, ya que tiene algo mÃ¡s de baterÃa y una mejor cÃ¡mara frontal. Oh, wait… El smartphone A es el Samsung Galaxy S III, el smartphone B es eliPhone 6. Sorpresa. No valoro si Android es mejor que iOS o viceversa, este debate no va por aquÃ. Objetivamente, el iPhone 6 tiene mejor pantalla, mejor autonomÃa, mejor rendimiento y mejores cÃ¡maras que el Galaxy S III. Para algo se ha presentado dos aÃ±os y medio mÃ¡s tarde, claro. Mirando Ãºnicamente la hoja de especificaciones, esto no podrÃa saberse.
Para que esto no se interprete como una alabanza encubierta a Apple, que mis alabanzas y mis crÃticas me gusta hacerlas pÃºblicas, y ya que hay que contar con las diferencias entre iOS y Android, ahÃ va una nueva tabla entre otros dos smartphones algo mÃ¡s coetÃ¡neos, el C y el D. En teorÃa, casi idÃ©nticos.
|Smartphone C
|Smartphone D
|5.96″
|5.7″
|ResoluciÃ³n
|1440p
|1440p
|CÃ¡mara trasera
|13 megapÃxeles
|16 megapÃxeles
|CÃ¡mara frontal
|2 megapÃxeles
|3.7 megapÃxeles
|Procesador
|Quad-core 2.7 GHz
|Quad-core 2.7 GHz
|RAM
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Almacenamiento base
|32 GB
|32 GB
|BaterÃa
|3.220 mAh
|3.220 mAh
Misma baterÃa, misma pantalla, misma RAM, mismo procesador (en cuanto a especificaciones), tamaÃ±os de pantalla muy similares… El smartphone C es elNexus 6, el smartphone D es el Samsung Galaxy Note 4. Una gran decepciÃ³n frente a uno de los mejores smartphones del aÃ±o. El Note 4 tiene una mayor autonomÃa, un mejor rendimiento, mejor cÃ¡mara, su pantalla es mucho mejor… Una vez mÃ¡s, ciÃ±Ã©ndonos a las especificaciones esto no serÃa notable.
Valorar un smartphone viendo sus especificaciones es el equivalente en navegaciÃ³n marÃtima a remar con un colador.Vamos a afinar un poco mÃ¡s: pantallas. Esta vez, sin tablas. PodrÃamos pensar que la pantalla del LG G3, 5.5″ 1440 p, es mejor que la del HTC One M8, 5″ 1080p, por poner un ejemplo. Ni hablar. El panel del One M8 tiene mucho mejor contraste, brillo, Ã¡ngulos de visiÃ³n y temperatura de color que el panel del G3, que puedo suponer que por querer ser el primer gran fabricante en incorporar una pantalla con esta resoluciÃ³n sin querer subir el precio hasta los 700 dÃ³lares renunciÃ³ a cualquier cosa parecida a la calidad en el panel. En Ãºltima instancia, un Moto G 2014 es mejor terminal en muchos aspectos que algunos gama media-alta y alta de ese mismo aÃ±o, aunque sus nÃºmeros no digan lo mismo a priori. Algo similar ocurre con el Note 4 y el Note Edge: casi idÃ©nticos en nÃºmeros, muy distintos en cuanto a experiencia.
Piensen en mÃ¡s ejemplos, que hay de sobra. Con las cÃ¡maras, por ejemplo. Harta escuchar que es mejor la de un smartphone X que la de un Y porque tiene 20 megapÃxeles en lugar de 13. O que un procesador octa-core es instantÃ¡neamente mejor que un quad-core. De verdad, las especificaciones son lo menos importante de todos los factores importantes que tiene un smartphone. Anclarse ahÃ es un error, el desempeÃ±o real de un producto y de sus partes es algo que no cabe en una hoja de especificaciones. SÃ³lo sirven para hacerse una remota idea de cÃ³mo es.
