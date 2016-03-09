El límite de la TC para cupo viajero debe ser superior a...

El límite de la TC para cupo viajero debe ser superior a 310 mil bolívares

El cupo viajero fue incluido en el Sistema de Divisas Complementario (Dicom), el cual fluctuará y comienza con la tasa referencial del Sistema Marginal de Divisas (Simadi), que en la actualidad se cotiza en 206,92 bolívares por dólar.

Es decir, que para hacer uso del cupo viajero de 1.500 dólares -si se mantiene el mismo monto para los viajes a los países del Alba y Mercosur, por ejemplo-, los usuarios deberán tener una tarjeta de crédito de un banco del Estado con un límite de 310.380 bolívares.

En caso de que sea aprobado el cupo electrónico de 300 dólares, necesitarías al menos 62.076 bolívares de límite, para poder consumir en dólares.

