El Lago de Maracaibo registra cambios frente a la isla del Burro

La naturaleza y sus ciclos indetenibles parecen estar produciendo cambios en una franja del Lago de Maracaibo, yendo en direcciÃ³n a El Milagro, al norte de la capital zuliana.
Elio RÃ­os, miembro de la organizaciÃ³n ambientalista Naturazul, captÃ³ imÃ¡genes que reflejan una merma en la cantidad de agua procedente del Lago que corre por esa orilla.
â€œHay una franja que se ve desde la isla del Burro que se ve desde el Mirador del Lago. Tenemos que ir a averiguar quÃ© estÃ¡ pasando en esa zona del Lagoâ€, expresÃ³.


 

 
â€œHa sido progresiva la sedimentaciÃ³n en ese punto. Es justo frente a las costas del Milagro. La isla de Burro estÃ¡ frente al mirador del Lago donde estÃ¡ el monumento de conmemoraciÃ³n de la Batalla Naval del Lago. En la zona sedimentada se llevÃ³ a cabo la Batalla Naval, cerca de la zona conocida como CapitÃ¡n Chico, en la parte norte de la avenida El Milagro, frente a la quinta Mene Grande de Carbozulia. EstÃ¡ Carbozulia, Lago Mall y el Hotel del Lagoâ€, detallÃ³.
â€œHemos observado que por Carbozulia sale un caÃ±o y tiene meses que no le entra agua. Â No sabemos si en la zona se formarÃ¡ un humedal. Amerita un estudio para determinar quÃ© estÃ¡ pasando allÃ­. Eso estÃ¡ cerca del canal de navegaciÃ³n. Pueden darse transformaciones ecolÃ³gicas en la zonaâ€.



 

