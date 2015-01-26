El iPhone 6 no se rompe al caer desde la estratÃ³sfera |...

El iPhone 6 no se rompe al caer desde la estratÃ³sfera | VIDEO

Por biendateao -
1981
508
COMPARTIR

Con el fin de promover una carcasa para celulares, una firma de California enviÃ³ el smartphone de Apple al espacio conectado con una cÃ¡mara GoPro. El resultado de la experiencia te sorprenderÃ¡.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

508 COMENTARIOS

  6. It as actually very complicated in this active life to listen news on TV, thus I simply use world wide web for that reason, and get the newest news.

  8. This awesome blog is really awesome as well as diverting. I have picked helluva helpful advices out of this source. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!

  12. Where I am from we don at get enough of this type of thing. Got to search around the entire globe for such relevant stuff. I appreciate your effort. How do I find your other articles?!

  25. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  37. Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!

  38. Your style is so unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this web site.

  41. I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!

  42. I think other web site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  72. Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this web site.

  81. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  88. I?аАТаЂаll right away grasp your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  141. You made some respectable factors there. I looked on the internet for the problem and located most individuals will associate with along with your website.

  145. This blog is definitely entertaining additionally diverting. I have discovered helluva handy things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks!

  153. I will right away clutch your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me recognise so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  155. Wow, amazing blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The whole look of your web site is excellent, as well as the content!

  156. I?аАТаЂаll right away seize your rss feed as I can at in finding your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me realize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  158. Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks

  172. Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!|

  173. Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? With thanks|

  175. When I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Perhaps there is an easy method you can remove me from that service? Cheers!|

  176. Terrific work! That is the kind of info that are supposed to be shared across the web. Shame on the seek engines for now not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and seek advice from my website . Thanks =)

  182. I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!

  184. Hello there, simply changed into alert to your blog thru Google, and located that it is truly informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of other folks might be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!

  192. You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  195. Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme. Appreciate it|

  198. Does your website have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.|

  203. Good article and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thank you :)

  208. Hello I am so grateful I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was looking on Bing for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.|

  209. I simply desired to appreciate you all over again. I am not sure the things I might have implemented in the absence of the type of solutions contributed by you concerning this problem. It actually was a very troublesome scenario for me, however , being able to see the very well-written fashion you solved the issue made me to jump with fulfillment. I’m thankful for the support and in addition hope that you really know what a powerful job you were doing teaching many others all through your website. Most probably you haven’t encountered any of us.

  213. Hi I am so delighted I found your webpage, I really found you by error, while I was searching on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the excellent job.|

  214. Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you|

  222. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  235. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to give something back and aid others such as you helped me.|

  237. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  240. This very blog is without a doubt entertaining and amusing. I have chosen many useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back again soon. Thanks!

  244. If you are free to watch comical videos on the internet then I suggest you to pay a quick visit this web site, it contains actually therefore humorous not only videos but also extra information.

  254. I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this website. I really hope to see the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my very own site now ;)|

  259. Thanks for another great article. Where else may anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect means of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the look for such information.

  267. It as hard to find well-informed people in this particular subject, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  269. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  273. prada ?аАТаЂа?c?e?AаАТаЂа`???A?аАТаЂа ?E?аАТаЂа?i?o ?O?e?A?? ?аАТаЂа?c?e?AаАТаЂа`???A?аАТаЂа

  292. I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.|

  297. sure, study is having to pay off. So pleased to have located this post.. So content to have located this post.. So content to get located this article..

  299. I?ve read several excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you put to make one of these fantastic informative website.

  300. Thank you for any other wonderful post. The place else may anyone get that type of info in such a perfect approach of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.|

  303. This website is commonly a walk-through you will find the facts it appropriate you relating to this and don at know who have to. Glimpse right here, and you can undoubtedly find out it.

  304. You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation but I to find this topic to be actually one thing that I feel I’d never understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very huge for me. I’m taking a look forward to your next put up, I’ll attempt to get the hold of it!|

  306. I’m not certain where you are getting your info, however great topic. I must spend some time finding out more or working out more. Thanks for magnificent information I was searching for this info for my mission.|

  324. You produced some decent points there. I looked on the net to the issue and found many people go together with together together with your internet web site.

  327. Hi There! We are looking for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  328. Your current article usually have got a lot of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just stating you are very imaginative. Thanks again

  330. Hi There! We are looking for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  331. Hello there, simply changed into alert to your weblog thru Google, and located that it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate for those who proceed this in future. Many people might be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|

  334. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  336. This particular blog is without a doubt educating additionally diverting. I have picked a bunch of interesting advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it again soon. Thanks!

  341. Thanks for some other informative site. The place else may I get that type of information written in such an ideal means? I’ve a challenge that I am simply now running on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.|

  343. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  344. I will immediately grab your rss feed as I canaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТt locate your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  357. This is the right site for everyone who hopes to understand this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a subject that’s been discussed for years. Great stuff, just great!|

  362. Hey, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, amazing blog!|

  371. Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this web site.

  373. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  374. Howdy! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

  379. What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & assist other users like its aided me. Great job.|

  383. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m certainly happy I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!|

  389. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this superb blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!|

  392. Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.

  406. I have been surfing online more than three hours lately, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty price enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content material as you did, the web can be much more helpful than ever before.|

  412. your blog is really a walk-through for all of the information you wanted about this and didn at know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you all definitely discover it.

  416. Unquestionably imagine that that you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest factor to keep in mind of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed even as folks think about issues that they just do not recognise about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , folks could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thanks|

  424. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  439. I have read several just right stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you set to make such a excellent informative website.|

  441. What i don’t understood is in fact how you’re now not actually much more well-favored than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You realize thus significantly when it comes to this subject, made me individually believe it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated except it is something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. Always care for it up!|

  442. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your website is wonderful, let alone the content material!

  444. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.|

  445. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  452. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!

  460. You are so interesting! I don’t believe I have read through a single thing like that before. So nice to find someone with a few unique thoughts on this subject matter. Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This web site is something that’s needed on the web, someone with a little originality!|

  466. ¿Tiene en mal estado sus electrodomésticos SAMSUNG? En este enlace te dejamos los de la provincia de Barcelona, para que selecciones el que más te convenga. Hola, puedes conseguir los recambios en cualquiera de nuestros Servicios Técnicos Oficiales de Cádiz. Hola, Susy, los recambios para esta cafetera están disponibles pueden solicitarse en cualquiera de nuestros Servicios Técnicos Oficiales de Palma. Hola, Carmen, puedes encontrarla en cualquiera de los Servicios Técnicos Oficiales de Taurus.

  467. El navegador también puede incluir la posibilidad de especificar mejor qué cookies tienen que ser aceptadas y cuáles no. En concreto, el usuario puede normalmente aceptar alguna de las siguientes opciones: rechazar las cookies de determinados dominios; rechazar las cookies de terceros; aceptar cookies como no persistentes (se eliminan cuando el navegador se cierra); permitir al servidor crear cookies para un dominio diferente.

  468. Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thank you|

  469. Oh my goodness! an excellent article dude. Many thanks However I am experiencing trouble with ur rss . Do not know why Not able to enroll in it. Will there be any person obtaining identical rss dilemma? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx

  470. It’s genuinely very difficult in this busy life to listen news on Television, therefore I simply use internet for that purpose, and obtain the most up-to-date news.|

  473. It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!|

  474. Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?|

  475. I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?|

  476. I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is an issue that not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I stumbled across this in my search for something regarding this.|

  477. I just couldn’t depart your site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard information an individual provide for your visitors? Is gonna be back frequently in order to inspect new posts

  481. Great article! This is the kind of info that are supposed to be shared across the internet. Disgrace on the search engines for now not positioning this post higher! Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks =)|

  484. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say superb blog!

  485. It’s the best time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have learn this post and if I may I desire to counsel you some interesting issues or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles relating to this article. I desire to learn more issues about it!|

  486. I definitely wanted to jot down a note to thank you for the magnificent facts you are showing at this Minecraft website. My rather long internet lookup has at the end of the day been recognized with brilliant content to exchange with my co-workers. I ‘d claim that many of us readers are quite endowed to live in a good Mods place with so many outstanding Minecraft fans with beneficial strategies. I feel extremely privileged to have used your entire Minecraft website page and look forward to many more brilliant moments reading here. Thanks a lot once more for a lot of things.

  487. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something informative to read?

  489. I don’t even understand how I ended up right here, however I assumed this submit was good. I do not know who you are however certainly you’re going to learn about aliens and toa well-known blogger if you happen to aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

  491. Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your UFO headquarters on an aliens view iphone during lunch break. I lovethe NASA scientists info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your science UFO headquarters loaded on an aliens view mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful UFO headquarters!

  492. magnificent put up, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t understand this. You must proceed your writing. I’m confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!

  493. I’m commenting to let with you being a Gaga fan be aware of what a remarkable experience my wife’s child experienced checking your site. She discovered numerous things, including what it’s like to possess a wonderful helping heart to get men and women with ease completely grasp a number of hard to do topics. with you being a Gaga fan truly did more than my expectations. As a Lady Gaga fan I appreciate with you being a Gaga fan for showing these priceless, trusted, edifying not to mention fun tips on that Gaga music topic to Lizeth.

  495. Nice post. I study one thing more difficult on totally different Minecraft blogs everyday. It is going to always be stimulating to read content material from different writers and observe a little one thing from their store. I’d favor to make use of some with the best Minecraft content on my weMinecraft blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a hyperlink on your internet Minecraft blog. Thanks for sharing.

  497. UFO sre are some fascinating deadlines on this article however I don’t know if I see all of UFO sm heart to learn about aliens and toheart. UFO sre may be some validity but I’ll take hold opinion till I look into learn about aliens and toit fur UFO sr. Good article , thanks and we want extra! Added to learn about aliens and toFeedBurner as nicely

  498. Hey very cool web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take UFO s feeds also…I am happy to learn about aliens and tofind numerous useful info here in UFO s post, we need work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for UFO news and forsharing. . . . . .

  499. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

  502. Things i have observed in terms of personal computer memory is always that there are specifications such as SDRAM, DDR and so on, that must go with the specifications of the mother board. If the computer’s motherboard is fairly current while there are no operating system issues, updating the storage space literally normally requires under 1 hour. It’s one of the easiest laptop or computer upgrade types of procedures one can consider. Thanks for revealing your ideas.

  503. I have really learned newer and more effective things via your web site. One other thing I would really like to say is that often newer laptop or computer operating systems usually allow a lot more memory for use, but they furthermore demand more memory space simply to perform. If people’s computer can’t handle much more memory as well as the newest computer software requires that memory space increase, it can be the time to buy a new Laptop or computer. Fox News

  505. Oh my goodness! a tremendous article dude. Thank you Nonetheless As a Lady Gaga fan I am experiencing difficulty with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting similar rss problem? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx

  507. Magnificent goods from you, man. I a Pokemon Go player have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely great. I a Pokemon Go player really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are saying and Pokemon Go way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I a Pokemon Go player cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific site.

  508. Hi! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO