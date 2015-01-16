El IMA y el IMAU toman las calles de Maracaibo

La AlcaldÃ­a de Maracaibo realizÃ³ ayer un operativo especial de recolecciÃ³n de basura en la recta de Ciudad Lossada, donde fueron utilizados varios camiones de volteo, gandolas y showers.

Melvin VelÃ¡squez, presidente del Instituto Municipal de Aseo Urbano, (IMAU), explicÃ³ que labores similares se desarrollaron en el sector La Trinidad, lugar al cual fueron asignados cinco cuadrillas de trabajadores del barrido manual.

â€œTambiÃ©n fue intervenido el corredor UdÃ³n PÃ©rez. Nuestro personal tambiÃ©n se trasladÃ³ al corredor vial JesÃºs Enrique Lossada. En el sector Cuatricentenario, igualmente se desarrollaron jornadas de limpiezaâ€.

El Instituto Municipal de Ambiente (IMA) tambiÃ©n desplegÃ³ a sus obreros 5 de Julio, Bella Vista y en la Calle 78, desde Plaza de Las Madres.

NP| LA VERDAD

