La represa del Guri, en el estado BolÃvar, alcanzÃ³ niveles mÃnimos histÃ³ricos desde el aÃ±o 1950, momento en el que se empezaron a llevar las estadÃsticas de la represa. El respaldo que ofrece la producciÃ³n termoelÃ©ctrica a los conductores del sistema elÃ©ctrico no es suficiente. La Ãºltima cota que se reportÃ³ para el 11 de septiembre fue de 261 metros con cinco centÃmetros por encima del nivel del mar, pues la unidad trabaja fuertemente para poder cubrir la demanda nacional.
El Zulia, siendo el estado que tiene la mayor demanda de energÃa y uno de los puntos mÃ¡s lejanos que existen en el Sistema Interconectado Nacional de la principal fuente de electricidad ubicada en Guayana, se ve altamente afectado. “No se augura una buena perspectiva porque no nos llegan lluvias contundentes para el Ãºltimo trimestre de este aÃ±o y al Guri le faltan 10 metrosâ€, explicÃ³ JosÃ© Aguilar, experto internacional en energÃa elÃ©ctrica.
Los racionamientos diarios que se reportan en distintos sectores del estado se imponen pues la demanda incrementa considerablemente los Ãºltimos cuatro meses del aÃ±o. El Zulia, por las altas temperaturas que experimenta, presiona su demanda, pero no hay suficientes megavatios termoelÃ©ctricos que puedan complementar lo generado por la represa del Guri y los desarrollos de Caruachi y Macagua. Estos Ãºltimos tambiÃ©n se ven afectados por el bajo nivel del Guri.
Riesgos
Esta situaciÃ³n es insostenible para las fuentes principales del Sistema ElÃ©ctrico Nacional. â€œEl Guri con la represa de Caruachi y Macagua, nunca fue diseÃ±ado el sistema de transmisiÃ³n para echarse el paÃs a cuestas. La termolectricidad tiene que ser complementariaâ€.
Explica que cualquier dÃ©ficit que se presente en las otras regiones comprometerÃan el suministro elÃ©ctrico que aporta el Guri al Zulia, pues es el Ãºltimo punto al que arriba. En el estado se presentan constantes interrupciones del servicio por racionamiento debido a la baja generaciÃ³n de energÃa. Sectores como Haticos, San Miguel, La Rotaria, La Rosaleda, Zona Norte y la parroquia Antonio Borjas Romero experimentan cortes de aproximadamente dos horas a diario desde hace tres dÃas.
Aguilar indicÃ³ que a pesar de que se invirtieron cantidades cuantiosas de dinero, las unidades que se instalaron para complementar o aumentar la producciÃ³n elÃ©ctrica no presentan los resultados deseados por falta de mantenimiento. A pesar de tener una capacidad de 17 mil 400 megavatios de energÃa termoelÃ©ctrica instalada, de esa modalidad solo se obtienen entre seis mil y seis mil 300 megavatios.
Para el experto en Venezuela existe un â€œapartheid elÃ©ctricoâ€, pues la regiÃ³n central del paÃs, comprendida por la Gran Caracas y estados como Yaracuy, Aragua, Portuguesa, Carabobo, GuÃ¡rico, la parte baja de Apure y Amazonas, tiene alrededor de ocho mil megavatios instalados, de los que solo funcionan cerca de dos mil 300, dejando un dÃ©ficit de aproximadamente seis mil megavatios. â€œDios nos libre que a la regiÃ³n capital le falte la luz, se chupa energÃa del Guri y eso deja menos energÃa para otros estados de Venezuelaâ€.
PrevÃ© que en los dos primeros trimestres del prÃ³ximo aÃ±o la situaciÃ³n del sector elÃ©ctrico serÃ¡ â€œprecariaâ€. â€œNo se le puede dar fuete al Guri porque si no lo vamos a secar, es la termoelectricidad la que tiene que alzar el vuelo y no lo estÃ¡ haciendo. Entonces, o racionan mÃ¡s y son transparentes con el problema y le dicen la verdad al paÃs o simplemente vamos a estar en una situaciÃ³n muy comprometedoraâ€.
Labores en RamÃ³n Laguna
Trabajadores de la planta RamÃ³n Laguna, ubicada en Haticos, estÃ¡n laborando para poner en funcionamiento la mÃ¡quina 17 PRL, la cual, si se logra llevar a cabo, aportarÃa 40 megavatios al sistema elÃ©ctrico del Zulia.
Sindicalistas reportaron que la planta estaba â€œprÃ¡cticamente paralizadaâ€, pues sÃ³lo funcionaba la mÃ¡quina 13 PRL, que generaba solo 22 megavatios. Indican que en su capacidad completa podrÃa producir unos 600 megavatios.
