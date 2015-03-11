El euro sigue derrumbÃ¡ndose y ya vale casi lo mismo que el dÃ³lar

El nuevo descenso en el valor del euro se produjo como consecuencia del enorme programa de alivio cuantitativo lanzado por el Banco Central Europeo (BCE).
La entidad que dirige la polÃtica monetaria de Europa comenzÃ³ el lunes a comprar bonos soberanos a travÃ©s de la impresiÃ³n de dinero, en un esfuerzo por impulsar el crecimiento y la inflaciÃ³n en la eurozona, causando una fuerte bajada a mÃnimos histÃ³ricos en los rendimientos de la deuda de casi todos los paÃses del bloque y alejando a los inversores de la denominada “moneda Ãºnica”.
El euro se depreciaba hasta los 1,0560 dÃ³lares este miÃ©rcoles, una bajada de 1,3% en el dÃa y un retroceso decasi 13% desde el comienzo del aÃ±o. La moneda europea podrÃa registrar su peor trimestre al finalizar marzo.
“El dÃ³lar y el euro podrÃan alcanzar la paridad, y eso podrÃa ocurrir muy rÃ¡pido, dentro de los prÃ³ximos dos meses”, dijo Gian Marco Salcioli, jefe de ventas de divisas en el brazo de inversiÃ³n Banca IMI de la italiana Intesa Sanpaolo.
“Es como quedarse atrapado en el trÃ¡fico mientras vas camino a la costa. TÃº sabes que llegarÃ¡s, pero no sabes cuÃ¡ndo”, agregÃ³.
Cerca de un tercio de la caÃda del euro de este aÃ±o se ha producido desde el viernes pasado, cuando un reporte de empleo de Estados Unidos mÃ¡s sÃ³lido de lo esperado avivÃ³ la especulaciÃ³n respecto de que la Reserva Federal podrÃa empezar a elevar su tasa de interÃ©s de referencia desde mediados de 2015.
El euro sufrÃa un descenso generalizado, al tocar un mÃnimo de siete aÃ±os contra la libra esterlina de 70,145 peniques y su peor nivel en 18 meses contra el yen, a 128,360 unidades. Mientras que la divisa japonesa operaba cerca de sus niveles mÃnimos frente al dÃ³lar.
El billete verde se beneficiaba de la debilidad del euro, y el yen ganaba 0,9%, a un mÃ¡ximo de 12 aÃ±os de 99,507 contra una canasta de importantes monedas. El Ãndice dÃ³lar operaba a muy poca distancia de la barrera psicolÃ³gica de 100 registrada por Ãºltima vez en abril de 2003.
