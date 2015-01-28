El dilema del iPad

Hay un dato muy importante que anunciÃ³ Cook en relaciÃ³n a las ventas del iPad: el 50% de los que compraron un iPad en Estados Unidos, Reino Unido y JapÃ³n fueron nuevos usuarios, personas que nunca habÃan tenido uno de estos dispositivos. En China, en cambio, el 70% de compradores de iPad en el pasado trimestre fueron usuarios primerizos. Esto lo explica todo.
Para el usuario final, el iPad tiene una duraciÃ³n mÃ¡s extensa que un iPhone.Casi nadie ve la necesidad de reemplazar una tablet de una forma tan acelerada como algunos cambian de mÃ³vil. Hoy en dÃa, un iPad 2 puede hacer prÃ¡cticamente todo lo mismo que hace un iPad Air 2, y sigue contando con soporte oficial para recibir la mÃ¡s reciente versiÃ³n de iOS. Esto quiere decir que si ya tienes un iPad es muy difÃcil que estÃ©s pensando en cambiarla por un modelo mÃ¡s nuevo, a menos que sea el modelo original, o seas una persona que cambia de gadgets constantemente solo porque sÃ.
En Q1 2015, una gran parte de iPads vendidos era a primerizosEste es, quizÃ¡s, el motivo de que el iPad haya visto esa considerable reducciÃ³n en sus ventas trimestrales, mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de cualquier suposiciÃ³n errÃ³nea, como intentar ver al iPhone 6 Plus (o los phablets en general) como un “asesino” del iPad. Vamos, solo ha transcurrido un trimestre desde su lanzamiento, no hay forma de evidenciar esto en tan poco tiempo.
Tim Cook nos recuerda que Apple tiene un acuerdo con IBM relacionado a vender iPhones y iPads optimizados a nivel corporativo, este es justamente el factor que catapultarÃ¡ las ventas de su tablet, mientras tanto, el crecimiento serÃ¡ lento. La base de usuarios de iPad ya ha sido creada, y al igual que sucede con un portÃ¡til, nadie actualiza su iPad tan rÃ¡pido como un mÃ³vil, menos aÃºn sin la facilidad que dan operadores en algunos paÃses de adquirir smartphones bajo contrato.
Las cifras del iPad en el pasado trimestre (Q1 2015) no ha activado ningÃºn tipo de alarma en Apple. Todo lo contrario, Cook nos asegurÃ³ que es algo que esperaban.
