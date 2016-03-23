El BCV ha liquidado en dos meses en Suiza 1.766 millones de dólares de las reservas de oro

Venezuela exportó unos 443 millones de francos suizos (456 millones de dólares) de oro en febrero, según datos aduanales difundidos el martes, en momentos en que el Banco Central del país sudamericano adelanta varios canjes de oro monetario en búsqueda de recursos para capear su crisis económica, reseñó ayer la agencia Reuters
Los datos de la aduana de Suiza no detallaron si el mineral sería utilizado para realizar operaciones financieras, pero el presidente del Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV), Nelson Merentes, confirmó el mes pasado a Reuters que se estaban realizando canjes a cambio de efectivo en medio de la profunda caída de los ingresos petroleros.
“Es normal, todo banco central hace eso (…) hemos decidido en el directorio hacer ‘swap’ para buscar liquidez“, dijo en esa oportunidad el presidente del ente emisor, agregando que se han pactado de estos contratos con “muchos bancos”, sin dar mayores detalles.
A principios de febrero, fuentes anónimas dijeron a Reuters que el emisor había concretado varios canjes y estaba en negociación con Deustche Bank para una nueva operación.
Venezuela está utilizando sus reservas en oro para intentar contrarrestar la caída de sus ingresos por el derrumbe del precio del crudo, su principal producto de exportación, y para cumplir con sus pesados compromisos internacionales.
En enero, los envíos de oro a Suiza significaron unos 1.271 millones de francos suizos, según la aduana de ese país. Sumados los 443 millones de francos suizos de febrero, tenemos que las operaciones de liquidación de oro suman 1.714 millones de francos suizos, equivalentes a 1.766 millones de dólares estadounidenses.
De inmediato no hubo una respuesta del BCV para confirmar los datos.
Cerca de dos tercios de las reservas internacionales venezolanas están expresadas en oro. Las reservas totales suman unos 13.318 millones de dólares, según cifras oficiales.
(1 dólar = 0,9706 francos suizos)
