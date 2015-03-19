“El Apple Watch es el Ãºnico reloj que vale la pena”

Por biendateao -
1646
454
A poco mÃ¡s de un mes despuÃ©s que el Apple Watch ha sido lanzado al mercado, Tim Cook, director ejecutivo de la compaÃ±Ã­a estadounidense, hablÃ³ sobre su nuevo producto estrella, uno de los mÃ¡s esperados desde la apariciÃ³n del iPad.

Pero a pesar que sus mayores rivales ya tienen una Ã³ varias generaciones de relojes inteligentes sobre sus espaldas, el CEO de la empresa de la manzana igual estÃ¡ esperanzado en el Ã©xito que le espera a su flamante dispositivo, que saldrÃ¡ a la venta el prÃ³ximo 24 de abril.

“No fuimos primeros con el reproductor de MP3; no fuimos primeros con la tableta; no fuimos primeros con el smartphone. Pero sin duda tuvimos el primer telÃ©fono inteligente moderno, y seremos el primer reloj inteligente moderno que valga la pena”, seÃ±alÃ³ el lÃ­der de la firma con sede en la ciudad californiana de Cupertino.

Cook agregÃ³ que “miras el reloj, y las principales tecnologÃ­as son software y la interfaz de usuario. EstÃ¡s trabajando con una pantalla pequeÃ±a, asÃ­ que hay que inventar nuevas formas de entrada”.

CrÃ­ticas a sus rivales

El sucesor de Steve Jobs precisÃ³ ademÃ¡s: “Las entradas que trabajan para un telÃ©fono, una tablet o un Mac no funcionan tan bien en una pantalla mÃ¡s pequeÃ±a, y la mayorÃ­a de las empresas que han hecho smartwatchesno lo han pensado”.

“De esta manera nos dimos cuenta que no funcionaba y tuvimos que plantear nuevas ideas, buscando que la pantalla parezca mÃ¡s grande de lo que realmente es”, aÃ±adiÃ³ Cook durante un reportaje con la revista Fast Company.

En otra crÃ­tica a sus competidores, el CEO de Apple destacÃ³ la estrategia de integraciÃ³n de producto con la que trabaja la empresa que Ã©l dirige: “Sin colaboraciÃ³n, lo que resulta es un producto de Windows”.

Una prÃ¡ctica que suele perjudicar el resultado final de un nuevo dispositivo mÃ³vil es el hecho de trabajar condiferentes equipos durante el desarrollo del hardware, el software y los servicios. “Un ejemplo de esto es Windows en dispositivos de escritorio y Android en mÃ³viles”, concluyÃ³ Cook.

