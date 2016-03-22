Alfonso Hernández: El año de la misericordia para Venezuela

Alfonso Hernández: El año de la misericordia para Venezuela

Propicio el momento de conmemorarse la pasión, muerte y resurrección de nuestro señor Jesús de Nazareth durante la Semana Santa, para exhortar a la clase política venezolana tanto del gobierno como de la oposición, a deponer las posturas egocéntricas de individualidades y partidos que pretenden alcanzar o mantenerse en el poder; focalizándose por un momento en el amor por Venezuela, convirtiéndose en ejemplos para el perdón y la reconciliación.

Es imperante que la clase política siga los preceptos del buen cristiano en el año de la misericordia, como lo propone el Papa Francisco en la carta pontificia expedida por la curia romana, poniendo el foco en el amor: “como ama el Padre así estiman los hijos. Como Él es misericordioso, así somos llamados seres misericordiosos los unos con los otros.”

El año del Jubileo, inicia con la apertura de la Puerta Santa, se trata de una puerta que es abierta sólo durante el Año Santo, el rito de abrir la Puerta Santa expresa simbólicamente el concepto que durante el Jubileo es ofrecido a los fieles un camino extraordinario hacia la salvedad; propicio es entonces este año para comenzar a abrir puertas, para tender puentes de entendimiento, para que la sensatez se la guía de nuestros líderes políticos, para que cese la polarización e impere la reconciliación y la unidad nacional.

El lema de este año santo es “misericordiosos como el Padre”. Es mi vivo deseo, dice el Papa, que el pueblo de Dios reflexione durante el Jubileo sobre obras de misericordia corporales y espirituales, la grandeza de la misericordia, en el sacramento de la “reconciliación” Dios perdona todos los pecados; propicio entonces el momento para lograr el diálogo y el entendimiento, superando las posiciones encontradas, dejando a un lado el resentimiento, las posturas revanchistas, las descalificaciones, el odio y cualquier forma de agresión y violencia que tanto daño le ha hecho a nuestra tierra.

El Año Santo o Jubilar es tradicionalmente un año de perdón y reconciliación, oportuno es el momento para que los representantes del gobierno, liberen a los presos políticos, a través del indulto presidencial o la amnistía; acto de grandeza y madurez política, que facilitaría el diálogo y la reconciliación en Venezuela, desplazando a los radicales de ambas tendencias, que apuestan al fatalismo, a la violencia y a las salidas inconstitucionales.

La indulgencia, se facilitaría con el reconocimiento de las faltas cometidas por quienes hoy están detenidos e imputados por el Ministerio Publico. En palabras del Papa francisco: “El Jubileo siempre ha sido la ocasión de una gran amnistía, destinada a hacer partícipes a muchas personas que, incluso mereciendo una pena, sin embargo han tomado conciencia de la injusticia cometida y desean sinceramente integrarse de nuevo en la sociedad dando su contribución honesta”.

Durante una entrevista el Papa Francisco, declaró “Estamos acostumbrados a las malas noticias, a las noticias crueles y atrocidades más grandes que ofenden el nombre y la vida de Dios”. Durante este año de la misericordia, sería de felicidad para todos, que abunden las buenas noticias, que los agentes del gobierno puedan sentarse con los representantes del sector privado, propiciando un verdadero Diálogo Social, que incluya a los líderes sindicales de distintas tendencias, a fin de lograr consenso sobre la necesidad de crear nuevos empleos, aumentar la producción para enfrentar la escasez, equilibrar los salarios, garantizar una mejor seguridad social, apostar por el desarrollo y progreso del país, para el beneficio de todos los venezolanos.

Ha dicho el papa Francisco: “Si se pierde la dimensión de servicio, el poder se transforma en arrogancia y se convierte en dominio y profanación”, es propicio en este año de la misericordia que la clase política, entienda que han sido electos para servir al pueblo, que el poder es para transformar a la sociedad, para el bien común, para garantizar la igualdad, la justicia, lo contrario “es ejercer una autoridad sin respeto por la vida, sin justicia, sin misericordia”, así como “la sed de poder”…“¡Abre tu corazón a la misericordia!” porque “la misericordia divina es más fuerte que el pecado de los hombres!”.

 

Alfonso Hernández Ortíz

Politólogo- Abogado

dialogopublico@gmail.com / @AlfonsoZulia

 

 

 

DEJA UN COMENTARIO