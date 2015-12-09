La lealtad polÃtica es un tema complejo dentro de la politologÃa porque su anÃ¡lisis depende de mÃºltiples factores donde se mezcla el afecto, la ideologÃa, las actitudes, la cultura y tradiciÃ³n familiar, la sociedad y la economÃa. Cuando la lealtad polÃtica estÃ¡ sustentada en razones afectivas (identificaciÃ³n, compromiso, etc.), tiende a ser mÃ¡s perdurable en el tiempo que cuando se fundamenta en razones meramente cuantitativas (beneficios, prebendas, intereses). En todo caso, la lealtad polÃtica es una variable que puede cambiar a lo largo de la vida de una persona.
Los venezolanos somos proclives a mantener lealtades polÃticas relativamente estables en el tiempo. En el primer perÃodo de la democracia (1958-1998), las lealtades se repartieron entre los dos principales partidos, como fueron AcciÃ³n DemocrÃ¡tica y COPEI, desarrollando profundos lazos de identificaciÃ³n partidista, expresados en frases tan populares como â€œadeco es adeco hasta que se mueraâ€. Con la crisis de legitimidad de esos partidos, la lealtad se resquebrajÃ³ y se conectÃ³, a partir de 1998, con una nueva ideologÃa eminentemente mesiÃ¡nica y populista, centrada en la figura de Hugo ChÃ¡vez FrÃas.
Han transcurrido diecisiete aÃ±os desde la instauraciÃ³n del proceso revolucionario, y de cara a los resultados de las elecciones parlamentarias del pasado domingo, resulta pertinente evaluar la lealtad polÃtica de los revolucionarios. Â¿Acaso es el fin de la lealtad hacia la revoluciÃ³n?, Â¿existen evidencias para pensar que esas lealtades estÃ¡n rotas?, Â¿estÃ¡ emergiendo una nueva lealtad polÃtica entre los venezolanos?
Es prematuro responder tan difÃciles preguntas, pero ciertamente estÃ¡n sucediendo eventos que apuntan hacia un resquebrajamiento de las lealtades polÃticas dominantes en Venezuela. La aplastante derrota del oficialismo el 6 de diciembre, puede interpretarse como un signo de cansancio y desencanto de electores que hasta hace poco tiempo defendÃan las bondades de la revoluciÃ³n chavista y, hoy dÃa, muchos de ellos demandan un cambio de rumbo en el paÃs, responsabilizando directamente a NicolÃ¡s Maduro de tan estruendosa derrota.
En esta coyuntura de minusvalÃa electoral, podrÃamos inferir que la lealtad chavista resultÃ³ mÃ¡s utilitaria que afectiva o emocional, en consecuencia, es mÃ¡s inestable y menos perdurable en el tiempo. Cuando la tasa de utilidad â€“entiÃ©ndase beneficios, pensiones, misiones, prebendas, etc.- proporcionada por el gobierno a los ciudadanos se ve afectada, emergen electores mÃ¡s racionales que buscan restituir lo perdido, apoyando la opciÃ³n que le garantice mejorar su tasa de utilidad. En el caso de Venezuela, no sÃ³lo los beneficios directos que distribuye el gobierno a travÃ©s de las misiones han disminuido substancialmente â€“apenas llegan al 8% de los hogares pobres-, sino que la economÃa en general experimenta una crisis colosal que estÃ¡ afectando a mÃ¡s del 80% de la poblaciÃ³n. En tales circunstancias, se encienden las alarmas de la lealtad en contra de quienes propiciaron condiciones de vida deplorables, especialmente, a nivel de los mÃ¡s pobres.
Al evaluar los resultados de las Ãºltimas elecciones nacionales, se ilustra la abultada pÃ©rdida de las lealtades chavistas. En las elecciones presidenciales del 2012, ChÃ¡vez obtuvo 8.191.132 votos; en las elecciones del 2013, Maduro alcanzÃ³ 7.587.579 votos; y, el pasado 6-D, el PSUV descendiÃ³ a 6.079.919 votos, registrando una pÃ©rdida de 2.111.213 electores en poco mÃ¡s de dos aÃ±os. Por el contrario, la oposiciÃ³n experimentÃ³, en ese mismo lapso de tiempo, un incremento de 1.804.775 sufragios, obteniendo una votaciÃ³n de 65.27%, porcentaje jamÃ¡s obtenido por el presidente Hugo ChÃ¡vez en todas las elecciones en las que participÃ³. Este apoyo mayoritario por la MUD, Â¿presagia el nacimiento de una nueva lealtad polÃtica? Aun es temprano para afirmarlo, pero las cosas ya no serÃ¡n iguales en la polÃtica venezolana.
Definitivamente, el paÃs decidiÃ³ transitar por el camino del cambio, dejando muy claro que el chavismo, a pesar de sus mÃ¡s connotados lÃderes, no se quedarÃ¡ en Venezuela por siempre. Otra cosa que empieza a dilucidarse es que la lealtad hacia la revoluciÃ³n, estÃ¡ muy lejos del â€œamorâ€ y la identificaciÃ³n que despertÃ³ AcciÃ³n DemocrÃ¡tica en sus tiempos de gloria. El afecto por ChÃ¡vez y su revoluciÃ³n tienen nombres propios: misiones, pensiones, viviendas, ayudas, etc., pero una vez que Ã©stas empiezan a escasear como los alimentos, las medicinas, la seguridad y la capacidad de compra, la adhesiÃ³n de los electores chavistas empieza a cambia a modo â€œRacionalâ€, ya que los beneficios que reciben son abrumadoramente menores que el costo que representa apoyar la revoluciÃ³n. En la medida que se profundice el deterioro de la economÃa nacional, haciÃ©ndose mÃ¡s evidente la incapacidad de Maduro para revertir la profunda crisis que vivimos los venezolanos, menor serÃ¡ la lealtad hacia el proceso revolucionario, perdiendo progresivamente la influencia polÃtica, tal como sucediÃ³ con AD y Copei.
Por el momento, algunos oficialistas prefirieron abstenerse que terminar de dar el salto a la otra opciÃ³n polÃtica, pero mientras mayor sea la crisis y menor sea la tasa de utilidad, se producirÃ¡n cambios mÃ¡s sÃ³lidos en las lealtades actuales, hasta lograr que la opciÃ³n que sea percibida como garantÃa para mejorar la calidad de vida, se convierta en mayorÃa definitiva y con ella emerja una nueva lealtad polÃtica entre los venezolanos. En polÃtica nada es eterno y el que asÃ lo crea, no conoce la verdadera idiosincrasia de un paÃs que, como Venezuela, tiene caracterÃsticas polÃticas muy peculiares, tal como lo reseÃ±an episodios cruciales a lo largo de nuestra historia.
@EfrainRincon17
Profesor Titular de LUZ
