EfraÃ­n RincÃ³n MarroquÃ­n: Lealtades rotas

La lealtad polÃ­tica es un tema complejo dentro de la politologÃ­a porque su anÃ¡lisis depende de mÃºltiples factores donde se mezcla el afecto, la ideologÃ­a, las actitudes, la cultura y tradiciÃ³n familiar, la sociedad y la economÃ­a. Cuando la lealtad polÃ­tica estÃ¡ sustentada en razones afectivas (identificaciÃ³n, compromiso, etc.), tiende a ser mÃ¡s perdurable en el tiempo que cuando se fundamenta en razones meramente cuantitativas (beneficios, prebendas, intereses). En todo caso, la lealtad polÃ­tica es una variable que puede cambiar a lo largo de la vida de una persona.
Los venezolanos somos proclives a mantener lealtades polÃ­ticas relativamente estables en el tiempo. En el primer perÃ­odo de la democracia (1958-1998), las lealtades se repartieron entre los dos principales partidos, como fueron AcciÃ³n DemocrÃ¡tica y COPEI, desarrollando profundos lazos de identificaciÃ³n partidista, expresados en frases tan populares como â€œadeco es adeco hasta que se mueraâ€. Con la crisis de legitimidad de esos partidos, la lealtad se resquebrajÃ³ y se conectÃ³, a partir de 1998, con una nueva ideologÃ­a eminentemente mesiÃ¡nica y populista, centrada en la figura de Hugo ChÃ¡vez FrÃ­as.
Han transcurrido diecisiete aÃ±os desde la instauraciÃ³n del proceso revolucionario, y de cara a los resultados de las elecciones parlamentarias del pasado domingo, resulta pertinente evaluar la lealtad polÃ­tica de los revolucionarios. Â¿Acaso es el fin de la lealtad hacia la revoluciÃ³n?, Â¿existen evidencias para pensar que esas lealtades estÃ¡n rotas?, Â¿estÃ¡ emergiendo una nueva lealtad polÃ­tica entre los venezolanos?
Es prematuro responder tan difÃ­ciles preguntas, pero ciertamente estÃ¡n sucediendo eventos que apuntan hacia un resquebrajamiento de las lealtades polÃ­ticas dominantes en Venezuela. La aplastante derrota del oficialismo el 6 de diciembre, puede interpretarse como un signo de cansancio y desencanto de electores que hasta hace poco tiempo defendÃ­an las bondades de la revoluciÃ³n chavista y, hoy dÃ­a, muchos de ellos demandan un cambio de rumbo en el paÃ­s, responsabilizando directamente a NicolÃ¡s Maduro de tan estruendosa derrota.
En esta coyuntura de minusvalÃ­a electoral, podrÃ­amos inferir que la lealtad chavista resultÃ³ mÃ¡s utilitaria que afectiva o emocional, en consecuencia, es mÃ¡s inestable y menos perdurable en el tiempo. Cuando la tasa de utilidad â€“entiÃ©ndase beneficios, pensiones, misiones, prebendas, etc.- proporcionada por el gobierno a los ciudadanos se ve afectada, emergen electores mÃ¡s racionales que buscan restituir lo perdido, apoyando la opciÃ³n que le garantice mejorar su tasa de utilidad. En el caso de Venezuela, no sÃ³lo los beneficios directos que distribuye el gobierno a travÃ©s de las misiones han disminuido substancialmente â€“apenas llegan al 8% de los hogares pobres-, sino que la economÃ­a en general experimenta una crisis colosal que estÃ¡ afectando a mÃ¡s del 80% de la poblaciÃ³n. En tales circunstancias, se encienden las alarmas de la lealtad en contra de quienes propiciaron condiciones de vida deplorables, especialmente, a nivel de los mÃ¡s pobres.
Al evaluar los resultados de las Ãºltimas elecciones nacionales, se ilustra la abultada pÃ©rdida de las lealtades chavistas. En las elecciones presidenciales del 2012, ChÃ¡vez obtuvo 8.191.132 votos; en las elecciones del 2013, Maduro alcanzÃ³ 7.587.579 votos; y, el pasado 6-D, el PSUV descendiÃ³ a 6.079.919 votos, registrando una pÃ©rdida de 2.111.213 electores en poco mÃ¡s de dos aÃ±os. Por el contrario, la oposiciÃ³n experimentÃ³, en ese mismo lapso de tiempo, un incremento de 1.804.775 sufragios, obteniendo una votaciÃ³n de 65.27%, porcentaje jamÃ¡s obtenido por el presidente Hugo ChÃ¡vez en todas las elecciones en las que participÃ³. Este apoyo mayoritario por la MUD, Â¿presagia el nacimiento de una nueva lealtad polÃ­tica? Aun es temprano para afirmarlo, pero las cosas ya no serÃ¡n iguales en la polÃ­tica venezolana.
Definitivamente, el paÃ­s decidiÃ³ transitar por el camino del cambio, dejando muy claro que el chavismo, a pesar de sus mÃ¡s connotados lÃ­deres, no se quedarÃ¡ en Venezuela por siempre. Otra cosa que empieza a dilucidarse es que la lealtad hacia la revoluciÃ³n, estÃ¡ muy lejos del â€œamorâ€ y la identificaciÃ³n que despertÃ³ AcciÃ³n DemocrÃ¡tica en sus tiempos de gloria. El afecto por ChÃ¡vez y su revoluciÃ³n tienen nombres propios: misiones, pensiones, viviendas, ayudas, etc., pero una vez que Ã©stas empiezan a escasear como los alimentos, las medicinas, la seguridad y la capacidad de compra, la adhesiÃ³n de los electores chavistas empieza a cambia a modo â€œRacionalâ€, ya que los beneficios que reciben son abrumadoramente menores que el costo que representa apoyar la revoluciÃ³n. En la medida que se profundice el deterioro de la economÃ­a nacional, haciÃ©ndose mÃ¡s evidente la incapacidad de Maduro para revertir la profunda crisis que vivimos los venezolanos, menor serÃ¡ la lealtad hacia el proceso revolucionario, perdiendo progresivamente la influencia polÃ­tica, tal como sucediÃ³ con AD y Copei.
Por el momento, algunos oficialistas prefirieron abstenerse que terminar de dar el salto a la otra opciÃ³n polÃ­tica, pero mientras mayor sea la crisis y menor sea la tasa de utilidad, se producirÃ¡n cambios mÃ¡s sÃ³lidos en las lealtades actuales, hasta lograr que la opciÃ³n que sea percibida como garantÃ­a para mejorar la calidad de vida, se convierta en mayorÃ­a definitiva y con ella emerja una nueva lealtad polÃ­tica entre los venezolanos. En polÃ­tica nada es eterno y el que asÃ­ lo crea, no conoce la verdadera idiosincrasia de un paÃ­s que, como Venezuela, tiene caracterÃ­sticas polÃ­ticas muy peculiares, tal como lo reseÃ±an episodios cruciales a lo largo de nuestra historia.
@EfrainRincon17
Profesor Titular de LUZ

