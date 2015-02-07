EFE: Venezuela otorgÃ³ 404 millones de dÃ³lares a Bolivia para evitar una...

EFE: Venezuela otorgÃ³ 404 millones de dÃ³lares a Bolivia para evitar una guerra civil

Venezuela ha otorgado a Bolivia 404 millones de dÃ³lares en donaciones, informÃ³ el gobierno de Evo Morales, que asegurÃ³ haber evitado una “guerra civil” con ese dinero.

El ministro boliviano de la Presidencia, Juan RamÃ³n Quintana, hablÃ³ en ese sentido en el Congreso del programa llamado “Bolivia cambia, Evo cumple”, al defender las inversiones que se hicieron con esos fondos para financiar mÃ¡s de 4.500 obras desde el 2007.Â 

Quintana dijo que, antes del Gobierno del presidente Evo Morales que comenzÃ³ el 2006, Bolivia vivÃ­a un divorcio entre el Estado y la sociedad que iba a conducir a graves escenarios de violencia social.

“De no resolverse el divorcio entre el Estado y la sociedad nos Ã­bamos a ver enfrentados en una guerra civil. Esto iba a conducir a una espiral de violencia catastrÃ³fica para el paÃ­s y tenÃ­amos que operar rÃ¡pidamente para impedir esa catÃ¡strofe en el paÃ­s”, dijo.

“Y el mecanismo mÃ¡s rÃ¡pido para prevenir la violencia, para empezar a reencontrar al Estado con el ciudadano, el mecanismo mÃ¡s rÃ¡pido fue el ‘Evo cumple'”, agregÃ³ el ministro.

Sostuvo que ante el Ã©xito, este programa se convertirÃ¡ en una polÃ­tica estatal porque impidiÃ³, impide y seguirÃ¡ impidiendo “las relaciones de conflictividad entre la sociedad y el Estado”.

No obstante, la oposiciÃ³n cree que se trata de inversiones que no tiene transparencia e incluso encubren actos de corrupciÃ³n.

El programa se comenzÃ³ a financiar en 2007 con las donaciones venezolanas miles de obras de infraestructura deportiva, social, educativa, sindical, sanitaria, entre otras, mediante cheques que Morales entrega de forma directa a los beneficiarios.

El mandatario revelÃ³ hace unos dÃ­as que con parte del dinero del programa tambiÃ©n se compraron nueve aviones militares.

El programa fue financiado en el perÃ­odo 2007-2011 con 404 millones de dÃ³lares donados por Venezuela y a partir del 2011 Bolivia puso de su tesoro otros 266 millones de dÃ³lares, segÃºn el informe detallado de Quintana.

En total, el programa “Bolivia Cambia, Evo Cumple” ha gastado hasta ahora 670 millones de dÃ³lares, en obras que tuvieron un impacto social y posibilitaron la creaciÃ³n de cerca de 1 millÃ³n de empleos en el paÃ­s, entre directos e indirectos.

Quintana destacÃ³ que “la donaciÃ³n, la solidaridad, el apoyo del pueblo venezolano” llegÃ³ a varias regiones de Bolivia y volviÃ³ a negar que se traten de prÃ©stamos que se deben devolver a Venezuela, como sostuvo semanas atrÃ¡s la oposiciÃ³n.

La donaciÃ³n venezolana fue posible por los convenios de cooperaciÃ³n firmados entre el entonces presidente venezolano, Hugo ChÃ¡vez, y su homÃ³logo, amigo y aliado boliviano Morales.

Tras su informe al Parlamento, Quintana fue respaldado por el partido gobernante, el mayoritario Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), ante las criticas de la oposiciÃ³n que insistiÃ³ en una supuesta falta de transparencia en la inversiÃ³n de esos fondos.

Durante la sesiÃ³n, los opositores expusieron fotografÃ­as gigantes para mostrar que algunas de esas obras como estadios, escuelas o centros deportivos, varios de ellos bautizados con el nombre de Morales, estÃ¡n sin concluir o abandonados.

La diputada opositora Norma PiÃ©rola reiterÃ³ en rueda de prensa, junto a sus correligionarios, que hubo un “despilfarro” y actos “de corrupciÃ³n” porque esas inversiones nunca fueron fiscalizadas.

Su correligionario, el diputado Willman Cardozo, seÃ±alÃ³ que la interpelaciÃ³n hecha a Quintana en el Congreso fue “una tomadura de pelo” porque fue el MAS el que planteÃ³ las preguntas, por lo que no se pudo aclarar las denuncias de la oposiciÃ³n.

