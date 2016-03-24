EEUU investiga a bancos suizos relacionados con cuentas de Pdvsa

EEUU investiga a bancos suizos relacionados con cuentas de Pdvsa

Por redaccionbd -
7184
585
COMPARTIR

Suiza habría acordado entregar a la justicia estadounidense los registros de, al menos, 18 entidades bancarias vinculadas a la estatal Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (Pdvsa), empresa que está siendo investigada por el Departamento de Justicia de los Estados Unidos.

El último giro en una amplia investigación que las autoridades estadounidenses dicen que ha revelado evidencia de corrupción en Pdvsa, la pieza clave de la industria petrolera de Venezuela, así como en el Bandes, el banco de desarrollo económico de la nación, publicó el portal especializado Bloomberg.

Los registros fueron solicitados por el fiscal Preet Bharara (el mismo que lleva el caso de los primos Flores) quien está investigando a la oficina de representantes de Derwick Associates, una empresa de energía de Venezuela, que ha hecho negocios con Pdvsa, dijo la Oficina Federal de Justicia (OFJ) en Berna. Con la solicitud de Bharara se les dará un registro de todas las transacciones entre los 18 bancos y los particulares o empresas sospechosas de soborno u otras conductas delictivas en Venezuela.

La investigación de EEUU ya ha dado lugar a cargos criminales, incluyendo las declaraciones de culpabilidad de tres exfuncionarios de PDVSA que hayan sido desprecintados en Houston el martes, de acuerdo con documentos de la corte, entre los que destacan José Luis Ramos Castillo, de 38 años; Cristiano Javier Maldonado Barillas, de 39 años, y Eliezer Alfonzo Gravina Muñoz, 39 – admitido a aceptar sobornos y ayudar a dos hombres de negocios a obtener contratos lucrativos de la empresa estatal.

La declaración de las autoridades suizas es la primera confirmación oficial de la existencia de unainvestigación en EEUU a Derwick Associates. La compañía ha negado las alegaciones presentadas en los juicios civiles que sobornó a funcionarios de Pdvsa con el fin de obtener contratos lucrativos. No hay cargos criminales han sido presentadas contra la torre de perforación.

El abogado de los Derwick dijo que desconocía las investigaciones en contra de sus clientes y señaló que están siendo objeto de una “cacería de brujas”.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

585 COMENTARIOS

  5. I’m on the fence regarding this flan. I did a lot of research on different recipes and since my last one (that called for cream instead of condensed milk, and definitely less egg yolks) sort of fell apart, I thought I would try this one that was sure to be thicker. I didn’t quote a site because I saw the same recipe in a few places and I made it my own with the thicker caramel and vanilla bean. Anyway, all that to say that this flan is very thick. I have tried flan like this before and it tastes really good, but it’s almost like eating a plate of candy.

  13. HUNUL spune:sunteti doar o noua fata draguta in P.E. sau aveti si alte calitati care va recomanda?ar fi interesant sa existe o echipa mai tanara de politicieni ca si alternativa viabila la echipa “old ladies” formata din: fosti procurori, fosti informatori, fosti activisti, fosti noemncalturisti- toti/toate in fusta , adica de sex feminin .

  25. Beyond anything, I think schools need toÃ‚Â look at themselves as a “medium of change”. In a country like India, they are the builders ofÃ‚Â the bridge between “haves and have-nots” . EveryÃ‚Â money-minting school should have a quota to admit free students who cannot afford such education. And thenÃ‚Â their challenge will be create an environment where the two sections of theÃ‚Â society can gel cordially and move forward with mutual respect and understanding.Now that will be aÃ‚Â real challenge and a true achievement for education to bring about changeÃ‚Â that we allÃ‚Â hope forÃ‚Â in India. Ã‚Â

  33. Well 24 seven, there are supervisors all over the place that are paid many dollars to run the State of New Jersey.There are always mangaers in charge. I am sure the people that were away could always be reached by way of email or cell phone. Also texting etc.In 2010 communication is done by these means. I like the old school way but the world is changeing.

  42. Ignorant hearing person (IHP): “But you’re certified, right?”Me Sign Lang Interp (SLI) “No. I’m not certified. I’m a staff interpreter for the college.”IHP: “You’re not certified?!!!!? Are are are are you a REAL interpreter?”Me SLI: “Yes. I’m a staff interpeter at the college”IHP: “Can you prove it? How can you prove it?”Me SLI: “I can show you my college degrees.”

  43. Took me moment in time to think about each and every one of the commentary, except I truly loved the article. It proved being actually obliging to me plus I am positive to every one of the commenters here! Itâ€™s normally kind when you can not just be informed, but in addition entertained! I am constructive you had satisfying writing this write-up.

  49. Dude, I understand why you deleted my posts. I figured it out; couldn’t have done it without your page…! I’m totally getting into Linux, but man, it makes me feel like a complete moron when it comes to code.Moz Firefox 3.5.1 is way better than 3.0.12.Thank you!

  50. Kristin skreiv:Hei hei!Jeg er bare veldig misunnelig pÃ¥ dere for Ã¥ si det sÃ¥nn.HÃ¸res bra ut! Jeg kom nettop tilbake fra 4 dager i masse snÃ¸, tÃ¥ke og vind pÃ¥ josten. Ikke sÃ¥ mange varmegrader der nei…Kanskje like greit at du gÃ¥r pÃ¥ idoform sigrun? hehe.Gleder meg til dere kommer heim og jeg kan hÃ¸re mere.NÃ¥r er det forresten?Kos dere videre!

  51. If you are thinking about a new solitaire gemstone you’ll want preserved adequate regarding these kind of fairly baubles will not arrive low cost. Even so, the band it not just concerning money. It’s going to be the most open token of the really like and also you intend to be sure to obtain it ideal.

  56. How To Make money with affiliate programs Today. Affiliate marketing is the easier and probably the most effective method to make money from the internet. It is basically, a kind of selling technique where potential buyers from your website are directed to the websites of sellers. For every click, the website owner gets a small commission.www.onlineuniversalwork.com

  57. they would "762 someone", that meant they would mess them up real bad.The only criticism have of the M60 is that it had brittle bolts and the barrel lock down system had a tendency to come loose in a jungle environment. We had to tie it down with boot laces. (This was corrected on later models.)

  60. Hola Pachy!!El tema con otros paÃ­ses que no sean Argentina, es que el envÃ­o es dos veces mÃ¡s caro que la funda!TendrÃ¡s por casualidad algÃºn amigo que estÃ© viajando a Buenos Aires?Si quieres puedes escribirnos a . es mÃ¡s fÃ¡cil comunicarnos por ahÃ­.gracias!fundas In Transit

  61. I’ve always had in mind to do a “smash book” about all the homes I’ve lived in from childhood to now. I think it would be interesting to my grand and great-grandchildren. Also have been taking pics of my grandchildrens’ residences since each of them were born (have 5 grandchildren by my 2 boys) to make a “timeline” smashbook for the two families. I love mini-scrapbooks—especially the “catch-all” concept with tags & mementos.

  62. First of all slow ya roll sweety, No shouting at me with the caps, I’m a grown ass women. Second of all It would have been alot more believable hadï»¿ she’d been chocolate like the fuck she was supposed to…..THAT’S my personal opinion. Reguardless I’m a huge RE fan and will always be one. You don’t like my opinion, fuck off, and have a lovely evening.

  63. lovely! I had the great good fortune to study paper marbling with two of Australia's (and the world's) foremost practitioners of the craft – Margo Snape (in 1996) and Joan Ajala (2009)…. who both explained that paper marbling is part craft, part science, but mostly it's just MAGIC…..

  64. bÃ¡, JUCA, muito legal isso do teu irmÃ£o.SERIA absolutamente normal, mas digo isso especialmente em contraponto aos gremistas que preferem simplesmente depositar o fracasso na conta do “o juiz roubou”.claro, Ã© muito mais fÃ¡cil ignorar os erros botando a culpa em UM ÃšNICO ALGUÃ‰M [roth, tcheco, juiz, direÃ§Ã£o, FGF, GANDULA, o escambau] do que aceitar a simplicidade dos fatos e admitir que um dia a gente ganha e no outro a gente perde, e que isso nÃ£o pode ABALAR nossa FÃ‰.:~~~~

  66. he’ll be brain dead and drooling in the corner by then anyway, so what’s the difference? He’s such a drama queen. ha) I would definitely not have another one just to ‘try for a boy’- it would be to have another BABY, even if we were kinda secretly maybe hoping for a boy 😉 

  67. Flora, I neglected to comment on your last two posts. I'm taking a moment to revisit this dream land of yours – your projects, your work and your photos are just exquisite!!! If it is possible in the real world to find it – your place seem entirely a utopia – and the winter there both cosy and magical – certainly enchanting from a visual point of view!!!! Btw, this is Valentines day – Happy Valentines day, Flora and Larry!Marcia

  68. Wednesday, June 27, 2012 at 3:32 am I really love the OMG bag. I thought it would be perfect for my weekend getaways and it seems to fit everything I normal bring! The Cobalt blue would be my pick!! I already have the perfect outfits for the bag Thanks for introducing us to Lo and Songs.

  70. Buy Xanax…Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the …

  74. I have figured out some significant things through your website post. One other thing I would like to say is that there are various games available and which are designed mainly for toddler age kids. They include things like pattern acceptance, colors, family pets, and patterns. These often focus on familiarization in lieu of memorization. This keeps little kids occupied without having the experience like they are learning. Thanks

  75. hi jess! this is so exciting! i'm dying to get my hands on beyond the shadows so i'm gonna be here all week asking questions ;)hmmm… i was watching beauty and the beast last night so:which fairy tale is your absolute favorite? and have you read a fairytale retelling that you like more than the original?p.s. no need to enter me for his darkest hunger–i already have my copy :)

  80. Thank you so much Shmuel; you have raised the question many of us on this blog wouldlike to know the answer to–like you, we appreciate what Jesse is trying to do, using the environmental issues and issues of sharing natural resources to make the local a better place for living, but what about the plight of the Palestinians beyond drinking watery slop so Israeli Jews can swim in their clear home swimming pools?

  95. ÃÂ ÃÂ²ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ ÃÂŸÃÂ¸-ÃÂŸÃÂ¸ Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ ÃÂ²ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¸ÃÂ°ÃÂ½Ã‘Â‚, ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ³ÃÂ´ÃÂ° Ã‘Â Ã‘ÂÃÂ²ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼ ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â€ÃÂµÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘Â‰ÃÂµÃ‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ²ÃÂµÃÂ½ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ»ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ½Ã‘Â‹ÃÂ¼ Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘Â€ÃÂ¸Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ Ã‘Â€ÃÂµÃ‘Â€ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ÃÂµÃÂ½ÃÂ´Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘ÂŽ ÃÂ±Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ Ã‘Âƒ Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘Â€ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¿ÃÂµÃ‘Â€ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾ÃÂ², ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼Ã‘Âƒ Ã‘Â‡Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ´ÃÂµÃÂ¹Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ²ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ²ÃÂ¼ÃÂµÃÂ½Ã‘ÂÃÂµÃÂ¼ÃÂ°Ã‘Â ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾ÃÂ³Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¼ÃÂ° Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂºÃÂ¾ Ã‘Âƒ ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â… ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂÃÂ´Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ¸ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ². ÃÂ•Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ. ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ½ÃÂµÃ‘Â‡ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾, ÃÂ¸ Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ»ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â†ÃÂ°, ÃÂºÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°Ã‘Â Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ°ÃÂµÃ‘Â‚ Ã‘Â Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂÃÂ´Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ¸ÃÂºÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¸, ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘Â€ÃÂ¸Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ ÃÂ²Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂÃÂ´ ÃÂ»ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ² Ã‘ÂÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃÂ½ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ·ÃÂ°ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ ÃÂ½ÃÂ°ÃÂ·ÃÂ²ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂÃÂ´ÃÂ½Ã‘Â‹Ã‘Â… ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¿ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¹-) ÃÂ˜ Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂºÃÂ¾ ÃÂ² ÃÂ²ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¸ÃÂ°ÃÂ½Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµ ÃÂŸÃÂ¸-ÃÂŸÃÂ¸+ÃÂ‘ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ÃÂ±Ã‘Âƒ.

  96. La zucca di Halloween si Ã¨ trasformata in una magnifica carrozza con una bellissima Principessa di…una "favola" ..di carnevale! Verameente meraviglioso! Complimenti a tutti ed in particolare a te, Annarita! Sei straordinaria!Un caro saluto e grazie per questa meraviglia!Anna

  100. Bien sÃ»r que ce n’est pas grÃ¢ve, et j’imagine que celles qui auront rÃ©pondu « seulement » la prise de la bastille, on leur dira que c’est bon. Il n’empÃªche que la rÃ©ponse est incomplÃ¨te et ne mÃ©rite alors que la moitiÃ© des points… Autre question que je me pose : 11. Qui a dit « Lâ€™important câ€™est de participer » ? Que fait cette question en littÃ©rature ?

  107. The origin of the engagement ring is stated to date back to the year 1215. Pope Innocent III announced a period of waiting to be observed from the time of betrothal for the period of marriage. Believers began to put on an engagement ring to show the present or changed status of betrothed couples. The practice became well-liked with slight variations around the globe.

  109. Â¡GRACIAS A TODOS! Por vuestra asistencia, por vuestra iniciativa. En definitiva, por vuestro apoyo, un aÃ±o mÃ¡s. Desde que iniciamos esta cuarta aventura, hasta el jueves 12 de julio, hemos podido disfrutar de vuestra visita.Y ahora, toca descansar y pensar quÃ© sorpresa os daremos el aÃ±o que viene…Pondremos lo mejor de nosotros mismos para seguir siendo atravidos…BUEN DECANSO! Hasta la prÃ³xima. Saludos. MÂª Ãngeles Corpas

  112. Ã Â®Â…Ã Â®Â±Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®ÂµÃ Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â³Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®ÂªÃ Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂªÃ Â¯ÂˆÃ Â®Â¯Ã Â®Â¾, Ã Â®Â¨Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â®Â¿ Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â¯ÂŠÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â®Â°Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂªÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®ÂµÃ Â¯Âˆ Ã Â®Â¨Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â•Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®Â†Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â®Â°Ã Â®ÂµÃ Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â©Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂŽÃ Â®Â©Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â±Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂªÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â°Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®Â¨Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂŠÃ Â®Â£Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸ Ã Â®Â‡Ã Â®Â°Ã Â®Â£Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â®Â¾Ã Â®ÂµÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂœÃ Â¯Â€Ã Â®ÂµÃ Â®Â©Ã Â¯Âˆ Ã Â®Â‡Ã Â®Â©Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â±Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â©Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂšÃ Â®Â¨Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â•Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®Â±Ã Â¯Â‡Ã Â®Â©Ã Â¯Â.Ã Â®Â…Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂšÃ Â®Â°Ã Â®Â¿, Ã Â®Â¯Ã Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â°Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®Â…Ã Â®Â¨Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¤ Ã Â®Â®Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â®Â²Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂœÃ Â¯Â€Ã Â®ÂµÃ Â®Â©Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂŽÃ Â®Â©Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â±Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯Â‡Ã Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â•Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®Â±Ã Â¯Â€Ã Â®Â°Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â•Ã Â®Â³Ã Â®Â¾? Ã Â®Â…Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â¯Âˆ Ã Â®Â®Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®Â¸Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â®Â°Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¯Ã Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®Â¯Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®ÂŸÃ Â®Â®Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯Â‡Ã Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â²Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂšÃ Â¯ÂŠÃ Â®Â²Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂµÃ Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â°Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®Â…Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®Â•Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®ÂŸÃ Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â•Ã Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â®Ã Â¯Â, Ã Â®Â¨Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â•Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂªÃ Â®Â¿Ã Â®ÂŸÃ Â®Â¿Ã Â®ÂµÃ Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â°Ã Â®Â£Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯Â Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂŠÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â•Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂµÃ Â¯Â‡Ã Â®Â± Ã Â®Â•Ã Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â°Ã Â®Â£Ã Â®Â®Ã Â¯Â. Ã Â®ÂªÃ Â®Â¿Ã Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂªÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â¯Âˆ Ã Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯ÂˆÃ Â®Â°Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â®Â¾ Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â®Â°Ã Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â® Ã Â®Â¨Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â•Ã Â¯Â€Ã Â®Â°Ã Â®Â©Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸ Ã Â®Â•Ã Â®Â¾Ã Â®ÂšÃ Â¯Â Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â¤Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂµÃ Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â™Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â• Ã Â®ÂµÃ Â®ÂšÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂšÃ Â®Â¿Ã Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â©Ã Â¯Â‡Ã Â®Â©Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â± Ã Â®Â•Ã Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂªÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂªÃ Â¯Â. Ã Â®ÂÃ Â®Â©Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â©Ã Â®Â¾, Ã Â®Â‰Ã Â®Â™Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â• Ã Â®Â†Ã Â®Â°Ã Â¯Â.Ã Â®ÂŽÃ Â®Â¸Ã Â¯Â.Ã Â®ÂŽÃ Â®Â¸Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®Â†Ã Â®Â³Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â™Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â• Ã Â®ÂªÃ Â®Â¿Ã Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂªÃ Â®ÂŸÃ Â®Â®Ã Â¯Â Ã Â®ÂªÃ Â®Â¾Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â•Ã Â®Â±Ã Â®Â¤Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â² Ã Â®Â•Ã Â¯ÂŠÃ Â®Â²Ã Â¯Âˆ Ã Â®ÂµÃ Â¯Â†Ã Â®Â±Ã Â®Â¿Ã Â®Â¯Ã Â®Â©Ã Â¯ÂÃ Â®Â•Ã Â®Â³Ã Â®Â¾Ã Â®ÂšÃ Â¯ÂÃ Â®ÂšÃ Â¯Â‡.

  122. para todos los triperos loco no nos pueden decir amargos por q ellos nÃºnca salieron y nÃºnca van a salir asi q vos tripero sos muy amargo no yenas la cancha nÃºnca y cuando la yenas es a 2 pesos la entrada nosotros la yenamos a 14 asi q no podes decir nanda entendiste? nadamuchas gracias pincha por todas estas alegrias

  138. Great post, Mark, you never disappoint. You definitely had me rolling with some of your funny comments. I really enjoy your candor and wit. Tell Phil it looks like Woodstock is finally going to get some rain this weekend. It’s been super dry around here the last few weeks. Best of luck and safe travels as you all move up that extraordinary ant hill.Ken

  145. It's very suspect that Chaney has found his 'voice' after 8 yrs. He had plenty of time and reasons to exercise his free speech and voice concerns. (Oh, that's right he was more concerned with hunting and. Skeet shooting!). Now he has all the answers!President Obama is too much of a gentleman and/or politican to dive deeper into the shaded past of the past 8 years- but perhaps that's what's needed to provide the 'Immodium' that Cheney needs.I say let him keep on blathering' Karma can be a bitch…

  147. Wow Mandy what great, thoughtful responses to Tammy's sheet. I like how you point out that expectations have to be practice until they become habits….and creating a common area for supplies…. I do this for some but not all supplies….perhaps I should venture more with this…..jeannie

  154. Blessed is the nation whose God is the LordPsalm 33:12Ever since we as a nation turned our back on God as a nation,every area of American life has become cursed,everything from education,economy,government,health,you name it. It started with the removal of God/prayer from school and it's been the slippery slide down to hell ever since. We're almost there !

  155. I have noticed that wise real estate agents everywhere you go are starting to warm up to FSBO Advertising and marketing. They are knowing that it’s more than simply placing a sign post in the front property. It’s really with regards to building human relationships with these retailers who later will become buyers. So, whenever you give your time and energy to assisting these traders go it alone — the “Law involving Reciprocity” kicks in. Good blog post.

  156. morganovich states: "the great misconception is that somehow manufacturing jobs are good jobs. for the most part they are not."morganovich is obviously very intelligent as evidenced by bis comments on this blog BUT I disagree with "m" here.First, I think there is a class bias against people who work with their hands. Secondly, if mnaufacturing jobs are not good jobs then how did China rise to the second largest economy in the world over the last twenty years?Look at the This massively populated country started producing things for the rest of the world.

  157. Tim / Great article – I have tried Lucid dreaming before and your tip at the bottom here is a good one to get started. It really does seem to condition your brain if you start to jot down your dreams, for some reason over time you start to remember much more of them and they can be quite interesting to say the least!

  159. Peut-Ãªtre mais je ne connais pas ces commandes… les prÃ©cÃ©dentes migrations se sont passÃ©es plus ou moins bien… mais quand un site prend de l’ampleur Ã§a devient plus difficile de faire la jonction… bon c’est comme tout il aurait fallu mieux prÃ©parer avant !

  162. appreciate the info. sort of. am back in canada less than 1 yr and having serious second thoughts. the quality of life does not offset the inexplicable costs/ taxation, and the spirit of pettiness and bureaucracy that runs through everything has begun to make me question the validity of conducting business here. in another 10 yrs when gen y is economically emeshed its only going to be worse. looking for the carrot…

  172. May27 Thanks for these tips. One thing I additionally believe is credit cards presenting a 0% interest rate often bait consumers along with zero interest, instant authorization and easy on the web balance transfers, nevertheless beware of the top factor that will probably void your own 0% easy road annual percentage rate and also throw you out into the very poor house fast.

  175. Sorry to disappoint you allhypocrites such as yourself do not disappoint me, they inspire me. your smug self aggrandizing know-it-all apartheid supporting posts inspire me. they probably inspire many of us jon.now what is it you were saying about “the port of gaza” being disinformation?yawn.quick question/edit..did you read my response to you in the . it’s your smug little attitude that gives you away jon. “Sorry to disappoint you” my ass, you revel in it.cheerio zio- tool

  181. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  188. This awesome blog is no doubt awesome additionally informative. I have chosen helluva helpful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back again soon. Cheers!

  208. IA?AаЂаve read several excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you set to make this kind of wonderful informative website.

  216. Very nice post i must say wedkarstwo.Very nice post i must say wedkarstwo.Very nice post i must say wedkarstwo.Very nice post i must say wedkarstwo.Very nice post i must say wedkarstwo.

  218. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  226. I simply want to mention I’m beginner to blogging and really loved you’re web blog. Very likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You definitely come with impressive stories. Appreciate it for sharing with us your web-site.

  228. Is not it amazing whenever you discover a fantastic article? My personal web browsings seem full.. thanks. Respect the admission you furnished.. Extremely valuable perception, thanks for blogging..

  244. Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it

  249. Your current blogs always possess a lot of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just saying you are very creative. Thanks again

  269. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  278. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  290. This unique blog is really interesting and besides diverting. I have found helluva handy advices out of it. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!

  292. It as actually a great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  293. Fenster

    […]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they are truly worth a go via, so possess a look[…]

  325. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 sure. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks|

  329. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this outstanding blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!|

  330. ombc

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless genuinely worth taking a search, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got additional problerms as well […]

  332. Usually I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great post.

  333. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  336. standard parts you happen to be familiar with but might not know how to utilize properly, along with other unique offerings in the car that ensure it is more hard to.

  337. That is a good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!

  348. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at appear. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say excellent blog!

  363. I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I’m quite certain I will learn a lot of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!|

  364. It’s actually very difficult in this full of activity life to listen news on TV, so I just use world wide web for that purpose, and take the most up-to-date news.|

  365. Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to provide one thing again and aid others such as you aided me.|

  385. I have to express appreciation to this writer for bailing me out of this particular scenario. After looking throughout the internet and meeting techniques that were not powerful, I thought my life was done. Living minus the solutions to the problems you have resolved as a result of the article is a serious case, and the ones which could have adversely damaged my entire career if I had not discovered the blog. That mastery and kindness in dealing with all the pieces was precious. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I had not come across such a point like this. I can also at this point relish my future. Thanks a lot so much for your expert and sensible guide. I won’t hesitate to propose your web blog to anyone who needs to have care on this issue.

  393. I have been surfing on-line more than three hours as of late, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.|

  394. The Birch of the Shadow I feel there may become a several duplicates, but an exceedingly helpful list! I have tweeted this. Quite a few thanks for sharing!

  401. Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in reality was once a entertainment account it. Look complicated to far delivered agreeable from you! However, how can we keep in touch?|

  402. Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol|

  403. Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, very good site!|

  404. Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share. Thanks!|

  405. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually understand what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally talk over with my website =). We can have a hyperlink alternate arrangement between us|

  406. Fantastic blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any ideas? Cheers!|

  409. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  410. Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity to your post is simply cool and i could assume you’re a professional on this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to snatch your RSS feed to stay updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.|

  412. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  413. You are so awesome! I do not think I’ve read a single thing like this before. So great to find somebody with some original thoughts on this subject. Really.. thank you for starting this up. This site is something that’s needed on the web, someone with some originality!|

  414. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  416. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this excellent blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!|

  417. Howdy I am so happy I found your web site, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a remarkable post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the awesome jo.|

  418. Great post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I am inspired! Very helpful info specifically the closing phase :) I take care of such information a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a very long time. Thanks and best of luck. |

  419. My brother recommended I may like this blog. He was entirely right. This submit truly made my day. You cann’t consider just how so much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!|

  420. Hi There! We are looking for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  421. Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any suggestions for newbie blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.|

  426. Hey there outstanding blog! Does running a blog like this take a large amount of work? I have absolutely no knowledge of coding however I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyway, if you have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject however I simply needed to ask. Cheers!|

  429. Hey I am so delighted I found your webpage, I really found you by accident, while I was searching on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the great b.|

  430. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who has been doing a little research on this. And he in fact ordered me lunch simply because I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this issue here on your website.|

  432. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.|

  435. Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme. Many thanks|

  436. Undeniably believe that that you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the net the easiest factor to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked even as people consider concerns that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest as smartly as defined out the entire thing without having side effect , other folks can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  438. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.|

  439. Its such as you learn my thoughts! You seem to grasp a lot about this, such as you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think that you could do with some p.c. to force the message house a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.|

  440. Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  441. Wonderful article! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning this post upper! Come on over and talk over with my web site . Thank you =)|

  442. Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  449. Appreciating the time and effort you put into your blog and detailed information you present. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.|

  450. You are so awesome! I do not think I’ve read something like that before. So wonderful to discover another person with a few original thoughts on this topic. Really.. thanks for starting this up. This website is one thing that is needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!|

  451. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance. I must say that you’ve done a great job with this. In addition, the blog loads very fast for me on Internet explorer. Superb Blog!|

  467. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.|

  468. Baler Manufacturer

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did a single master about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]

  487. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange arrangement between us!

  506. American

    […]we like to honor several other internet websites around the web, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  508. Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks|

  513. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who had been doing a little homework on this. And he actually bought me dinner simply because I discovered it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending some time to talk about this topic here on your web page.|

  518. This awesome blog is really educating and also factual. I have discovered many handy tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks a bunch!

  522. Hello my friend! I wish to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include approximately all important infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .|

  536. Thank you, I ave just been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  537. I’аve recently started a site, the information you provide on this web site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.

  543. I will immediately grab your rss feed as I can not in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  545. After examine a number of of the blog posts in your website now, and I truly like your method of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site listing and might be checking again soon. Pls try my web page as well and let me know what you think.

  549. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Appreciate it!

  550. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.

  552. Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful info particularly the closing part :) I maintain such information a lot. I used to be looking for this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.

  553. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to learn about aliens and tobe on UFO s internet UFO s simplest thing to learn about aliens and tobe aware of. I say to learn about aliens and toyou, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that UFO sy plainly do not know about. You managed to learn about aliens and tohit UFO s nail upon UFO s top as well as defined out UFO s whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to learn about aliens and toget more. Thanks

  557. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Magnificent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  559. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & UFO sme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to learn about aliens and todo it for UFO news and foryou? Plz reply as I’m looking to learn about aliens and todesign my own blog and would like to learn about aliens and toknow where u got this from. cheers

  564. Thank you for another informative site. Where else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect way? I have a project that I am just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.

  566. Hello! I’ve been following your weMinecraft blog for a long time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the excellent work!

  569. You really make it seem really easy together with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be really one thing which I feel I’d never understand. It kind of feels too complex and very extensive for me. I’m looking forward in your subsequent publish, I will attempt to get UFO hold of it!

  570. Hello there, with you being a Gaga fan have done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and in my opinion recommend to my friends. As a Lady Gaga fan I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.

  573. Thank you for some other fantastic post. Where else may anyone get that kind of information in such a perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the search for such information.

  577. Hi there, I discovered your Minecraft website by means of Google whilst looking for a comparable matter, your site got here up, it appears good Mods. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

  581. Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

  582. Hello UFO sre, just turned into alert to your weblog thru Google, and located that it’s truly informative. I am going to watch out for UFO news and forbrussels. I’ll appreciate for UFO news and forthose who proceed this in future. Many folks will be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!

  583. I just like the helpful info you supply for your articles. I will bookmark your blog and take a look at again here regularly. I am relatively sure I will learn lots of new stuff right here! Good luck for the following!

  584. Aw, this was a very nice post. In concept I would like to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and precise effort to learn about aliens and tomake an excellent article… however what can I say… I procrastinate alot and not at all seem to learn about aliens and toget one thing done.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO