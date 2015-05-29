Este hombre, que llegÃ³ a ser canciller en Florencia, naciÃ³ en esta ciudad (y no en la vecina RepÃºblica de Venecia, como han asegurado algunos) en 1469. De Ã©l se han dicho tantas cosas, como aquello de que el fin justifica los medios; y de que de los medios se pasa inmediatamente a los reales; y de que de allÃ a Andorra no hay mÃ¡s que un pasaporte diplomÃ¡ticoâ€¦ Se ha dicho tambiÃ©n que fue el primero en teorizar sobre el â€œarteâ€ del gobierno, sobre cÃ³mo obtener un principado y conservarlo. La verdad es que Maquiavelo fue un hombre del Renacimiento, de mentalidad universal. Si no escribiÃ³ acerca de â€œcÃ³mo conservar un principado hereditario por medio de los mangosâ€ es porque en la Italia de su tiempo no se conocÃa esa fruta, hoy tan popular.
Una de las cosas que se dicen de Ã©l es que afirmÃ³ que un gobernante tiene que conservar el poder por todos los medios a su alcance. Si son pacÃficos, mucho mejor; pero si debe mentir, manipular, reprimir, torturar e incluso robar, pues quÃ© se le va a hacer. Alguna vez un escritor afirmÃ³ que la historia siempre termina siendo injusta con algunos de sus protagonistas; que el tiempo hizo mucho mÃ¡s mujeriego a Don Juan, mucho mÃ¡s alcahueta a la Celestina y â€”naturalmenteâ€” mucho mÃ¡s maquiavÃ©lico a Maquiavelo.
Examinemos algunas de las cosas que dijo:
â€œSe puede definir como buena utilizaciÃ³n del delito (si es que se puede hablar bien del mal) la que se hace en un momento concreto, por la necesidad de asegurar la propia posiciÃ³n, sin insistir luego en ella, sino intentando sacarle el mayor provecho posible para los sÃºbditos. EstÃ¡n mal usados los delitos que, aunque al principio son pocos, van aumentando con el tiempo en vez de desaparecerâ€.
Esto es: lo mejor para un prÃncipe es no tener que robar. Pero, bueno, si no hay la posibilidad de obrar lÃcitamente â€”y en nuestro paÃs (hablamos de la Florencia del 1500) obrar lÃcitamente es casi un verdadero delito o cosa de pendejos, simplementeâ€” el delito debe servir para mejorar la vida de los ciudadanos por los cuales el gobernante tiene la obligaciÃ³n de velar. Los grandes imperios, por ejemplo, roban para sus pueblos, no para enriquecer funcionarios. Roban para que sus naciones florezcan. Ahora, si la Ãºnica forma que tiene un prÃncipe de gobernar es aumentando su actitud delincuencial, la cosa va mal para todos, porque el gobierno de ese principado terminarÃ¡ tarde o temprano en enfrentamiento entre bandas rivales.
â€œTampoco se puede definir virtud el hecho de matar a los ciudadanos, traicionar a los amigos, y no tener ni palabra, ni piedad, ni religiÃ³n: de esa forma se puede obtener el poder, pero no la gloriaâ€.
En otras palabras: para Maquiavelo la bÃºsqueda del poder no es un fin en sÃ mismo. Tener el poder por el puro goce de tenerlo, sin que este poder se transforme en avance para la naciÃ³n gobernada, no tiene mÃ©rito. Un gobernante virtuoso, en el sentido maquiavÃ©lico del concepto, no puede traicionar todos los valores, porque puede conservar el poder, pero nunca alcanzar la gloria y para Ã©l no hay mayor gloria que la de servir a su pueblo. Cuando Maquiavelo observaba las largas colas que se hacÃan en Florencia para encontrar aceite de oliva, sal y toda especie de especias, culpÃ³ a Lorenzo (el MagnÃfico), pero este le respondiÃ³: â€œÂ¿Es esto lo que tÃº quieres que continÃºe? Â¿Es esto correcto?â€.
â€œLos hombres son tan simples, y se someten hasta tal punto a las necesidades presentes, que quien engaÃ±a encontrarÃ¡ siempre quien se deje engaÃ±arâ€.
Es decir: conforme a lo que establece la receta de la isla (de CÃ³rcega), hay que apoyarse en la simpleza de la gente para conservar el poder. Si todo el mundo estÃ¡ demasiado ocupado tratando de conseguir pimienta, canela, nuez moscada y clavos de olor, la gente serÃ¡ sometida con mayor facilidad. Si, encima, usted les dice que eso es obra de la guerra de los otomanos, mejor que mejor. La gente siempre preferirÃ¡ la simpleza del engaÃ±o que el esfuerzo mental que implica encontrar la verdad.
â€œSi el partido principal, sea el pueblo, el ejÃ©rcito o la nobleza, que os parece mÃ¡s Ãºtil y mÃ¡s conveniente para la conservaciÃ³n de vuestra dignidad, estÃ¡ corrompido, debÃ©is seguirle el humor y disculparlo. En tal caso, la honradez y la virtud son perniciosasâ€.
Dicho en latÃn de Florencia: disculpatum est. Seguirle el humor no significa en este caso reÃr, sino dejar que ese partido exprese su naturaleza proclive a la corrupciÃ³n. Si la virtud y la honradez son perniciosas, mejor es encarcelar a los honrados y arrebatarles sus bienes a los que trabajan en la decencia, porque serÃ¡n siempre un mal ejemplo que pondrÃ¡ en evidencia a quienes siguen el camino deshonesto. Si todos somos corruptos, casi ni se nota.
â€œCuando los estados que se conquistan estÃ¡n acostumbrados a vivir en libertad, hay tres formas de conservarlos: destruirlos, vivir allÃ personalmente o dejar que sigan viviendo con sus leyesâ€.
OpciÃ³n A: â€œdestruirlosâ€. Â¡La respuesta es correcta!, salvo que prefiera llamar un amigo o consultar a la audiencia.
â€œA los hombres hay que acariciarlos o destruirlos, pues vengarÃ¡n un insulto leve, pero quedarÃ¡n indefensos si se les aplica un golpe duroâ€.
Dicho de otra manera: si, luego de un golpe duro, usted les da a los ciudadanos un golpe mÃ¡s duro, la gente estarÃ¡ tan pendiente de salvar el pellejo que se quedarÃ¡ quieta soportando todos los desmanes del prÃncipe.
â€œPorque, en verdad, no hay otro medio mÃ¡s seguro de posesiÃ³n que la ruinaâ€.
Senza parole.
