Editorial Tal Cual: El prÃ­ncipe de NicolÃ¡s (Maquiavelo)

Editorial Tal Cual: El prÃ­ncipe de NicolÃ¡s (Maquiavelo)

Por biendateao -
6167
628
COMPARTIR

Este hombre, que llegÃ³ a ser canciller en Florencia, naciÃ³ en esta ciudad (y no en la vecina RepÃºblica de Venecia, como han asegurado algunos) en 1469. De Ã©l se han dicho tantas cosas, como aquello de que el fin justifica los medios; y de que de los medios se pasa inmediatamente a los reales; y de que de allÃ­ a Andorra no hay mÃ¡s que un pasaporte diplomÃ¡ticoâ€¦ Se ha dicho tambiÃ©n que fue el primero en teorizar sobre el â€œarteâ€ del gobierno, sobre cÃ³mo obtener un principado y conservarlo. La verdad es que Maquiavelo fue un hombre del Renacimiento, de mentalidad universal. Si no escribiÃ³ acerca de â€œcÃ³mo conservar un principado hereditario por medio de los mangosâ€ es porque en la Italia de su tiempo no se conocÃ­a esa fruta, hoy tan popular.

Una de las cosas que se dicen de Ã©l es que afirmÃ³ que un gobernante tiene que conservar el poder por todos los medios a su alcance. Si son pacÃ­ficos, mucho mejor; pero si debe mentir, manipular, reprimir, torturar e incluso robar, pues quÃ© se le va a hacer. Alguna vez un escritor afirmÃ³ que la historia siempre termina siendo injusta con algunos de sus protagonistas; que el tiempo hizo mucho mÃ¡s mujeriego a Don Juan, mucho mÃ¡s alcahueta a la Celestina y â€”naturalmenteâ€” mucho mÃ¡s maquiavÃ©lico a Maquiavelo.

Examinemos algunas de las cosas que dijo:

â€œSe puede definir como buena utilizaciÃ³n del delito (si es que se puede hablar bien del mal) la que se hace en un momento concreto, por la necesidad de asegurar la propia posiciÃ³n, sin insistir luego en ella, sino intentando sacarle el mayor provecho posible para los sÃºbditos. EstÃ¡n mal usados los delitos que, aunque al principio son pocos, van aumentando con el tiempo en vez de desaparecerâ€.

Esto es: lo mejor para un prÃ­ncipe es no tener que robar. Pero, bueno, si no hay la posibilidad de obrar lÃ­citamente â€”y en nuestro paÃ­s (hablamos de la Florencia del 1500) obrar lÃ­citamente es casi un verdadero delito o cosa de pendejos, simplementeâ€” el delito debe servir para mejorar la vida de los ciudadanos por los cuales el gobernante tiene la obligaciÃ³n de velar. Los grandes imperios, por ejemplo, roban para sus pueblos, no para enriquecer funcionarios. Roban para que sus naciones florezcan. Ahora, si la Ãºnica forma que tiene un prÃ­ncipe de gobernar es aumentando su actitud delincuencial, la cosa va mal para todos, porque el gobierno de ese principado terminarÃ¡ tarde o temprano en enfrentamiento entre bandas rivales.

â€œTampoco se puede definir virtud el hecho de matar a los ciudadanos, traicionar a los amigos, y no tener ni palabra, ni piedad, ni religiÃ³n: de esa forma se puede obtener el poder, pero no la gloriaâ€.

En otras palabras: para Maquiavelo la bÃºsqueda del poder no es un fin en sÃ­ mismo. Tener el poder por el puro goce de tenerlo, sin que este poder se transforme en avance para la naciÃ³n gobernada, no tiene mÃ©rito. Un gobernante virtuoso, en el sentido maquiavÃ©lico del concepto, no puede traicionar todos los valores, porque puede conservar el poder, pero nunca alcanzar la gloria y para Ã©l no hay mayor gloria que la de servir a su pueblo. Cuando Maquiavelo observaba las largas colas que se hacÃ­an en Florencia para encontrar aceite de oliva, sal y toda especie de especias, culpÃ³ a Lorenzo (el MagnÃ­fico), pero este le respondiÃ³: â€œÂ¿Es esto lo que tÃº quieres que continÃºe? Â¿Es esto correcto?â€.

â€œLos hombres son tan simples, y se someten hasta tal punto a las necesidades presentes, que quien engaÃ±a encontrarÃ¡ siempre quien se deje engaÃ±arâ€.

Es decir: conforme a lo que establece la receta de la isla (de CÃ³rcega), hay que apoyarse en la simpleza de la gente para conservar el poder. Si todo el mundo estÃ¡ demasiado ocupado tratando de conseguir pimienta, canela, nuez moscada y clavos de olor, la gente serÃ¡ sometida con mayor facilidad. Si, encima, usted les dice que eso es obra de la guerra de los otomanos, mejor que mejor. La gente siempre preferirÃ¡ la simpleza del engaÃ±o que el esfuerzo mental que implica encontrar la verdad.

â€œSi el partido principal, sea el pueblo, el ejÃ©rcito o la nobleza, que os parece mÃ¡s Ãºtil y mÃ¡s conveniente para la conservaciÃ³n de vuestra dignidad, estÃ¡ corrompido, debÃ©is seguirle el humor y disculparlo. En tal caso, la honradez y la virtud son perniciosasâ€.

Dicho en latÃ­n de Florencia: disculpatum est. Seguirle el humor no significa en este caso reÃ­r, sino dejar que ese partido exprese su naturaleza proclive a la corrupciÃ³n. Si la virtud y la honradez son perniciosas, mejor es encarcelar a los honrados y arrebatarles sus bienes a los que trabajan en la decencia, porque serÃ¡n siempre un mal ejemplo que pondrÃ¡ en evidencia a quienes siguen el camino deshonesto. Si todos somos corruptos, casi ni se nota.

â€œCuando los estados que se conquistan estÃ¡n acostumbrados a vivir en libertad, hay tres formas de conservarlos: destruirlos, vivir allÃ­ personalmente o dejar que sigan viviendo con sus leyesâ€.

OpciÃ³n A: â€œdestruirlosâ€. Â¡La respuesta es correcta!, salvo que prefiera llamar un amigo o consultar a la audiencia.

â€œA los hombres hay que acariciarlos o destruirlos, pues vengarÃ¡n un insulto leve, pero quedarÃ¡n indefensos si se les aplica un golpe duroâ€.

Dicho de otra manera: si, luego de un golpe duro, usted les da a los ciudadanos un golpe mÃ¡s duro, la gente estarÃ¡ tan pendiente de salvar el pellejo que se quedarÃ¡ quieta soportando todos los desmanes del prÃ­ncipe.

â€œPorque, en verdad, no hay otro medio mÃ¡s seguro de posesiÃ³n que la ruinaâ€.

Senza parole.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

628 COMENTARIOS

  1.   July 24, 2006>Ok, this is why you are the Grammar Queen and I am not.Dayum.Ok, and in one of your beginning paragraphs of your post, you should have used y’all instead of you all. heheOh, and my response after reading my first grammar les?on:ehs(you know you love my smart ass)

  4. NevÃ­m, nevÃ­m, ale kdyÅ¾ jsme s nimi hrÃ¡li na MÄŒR starÅ¡Ã­ch Å¾Ã¡kÅ¯ tak jsme hrÃ¡li na tÅ™i kompletnÃ­ lajny a poslednÃ­ch pÄ›t minut jsme hrÃ¡li pouze na dvÄ› nejmladÅ¡Ã­ lajny (roÄnÃ­k 98 a 99) a tÄ›m dali kluci z Jemnice pouze dva gÃ³ly. A mimochodem hrÃ¡li jsme s nimi na vÃ½sledek (o prvnÃ­ mÃ­sto ve skupinÄ› na MÄŒR starÅ¡Ã­ch Å¾Ã¡kÅ¯). Tak nevÃ­m jestli se musÃ­ hrÃ¡t na dvÄ› lajny, kdyÅ¾ se hraje na vÃ½sledek. S pozdravem:Mistr ÄŒR 2012 ve starÅ¡Ã­ch Å¾Ã¡cÃ­ch, hrÃ¡Ä FbÅ¡ Bohemians ddm Praha 7

  6. To me, a "used" e-book is just a copy. I don't quite see it the same way as me taking the physical book I paid for, and reselling it (or giving, or loaning, or whatever). I guess if there is a mechanism for ensuring that I no longer have it, there is room for discussion; otherwise it just seems like illegal copying.

  9. I would like to thnkx for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website. I’m hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the future too. In fact your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own web site going now. Actually blogging is spreading its wings and growing fast. Your write up is a great example.

  12. / Jamie,Wow what a moving post.Thank you for sharing, in its power and courage the very beauty of the vulnerability you were expressing truly touched my spirit and It wept for ( or with) you as I read it. and in admission of that I enter into this area of vulnerability as well. again thank you for all you do and are,Jeff

  14. I'm all for the rule of law, which is why people should face charges for assaulting the "person of interest." People shouldn't be allowed to get away with beating a guy to within an inch of his life when much less force could have been used to hold him until the cops arrived. Prosecute whatever vigilantes against whom a case can be made, I say.

  16. Great items from you, man. I’ve take into accout your stuff previous to and you are simply extremely wonderful. I actually like what you have got right here, really like what you’re stating and the way by which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to stay it smart. I can’t wait to read much more from you. That is really a great website.

  17. “My father served in WWII”- Barack Obama Jr Barack Obama Sr was born in 1936.Stanley Ann Dunham was living in Washington attending U of Washington classes which started in late August 1961 2 weeks after she supposedly gave birth to Barack Obama Jr.If Barack Sr and Ann are not his parents, neither is Frank Marshall Davis which leaves one choice, Malcolm X aka Bari Malik Shabazz and Betty Shabazz, whose 2nd child was born Oct 28, 1959.At least Obama is legal to be President. Mitt Romney is not; his father was not a Naturalized US Citizen

  19. The BBC does not call Hamas terrorist for the same reason it promotes its propaganda.If the BBC was committed to democracy it would show the bias against Hamas as a terrorist organisation that any news organisation in a free society should do.The BBC is an organisation subverted by the Marxist Left and needs to be purged and renewed to restore impartiality.  I remember a time when it still made one feel proud to be British.   0 likes

  20. deÃ—ÂÃ—Â¡Ã—Â£ Ã—Â”Ã—ÂÃ—Â Ã—ÂªÃ—Â•Ã—Â›Ã—Âœ Ã—ÂœÃ—ÂªÃ—Âª Ã—ÂžÃ—ÂªÃ—Â›Ã—Â•Ã—ÂŸ Ã—ÂœÃ—Â©Ã—Â›Ã—Â‘Ã—Âª Ã—Â”Ã—Â˜Ã—Â™Ã—Â— Ã—Â”Ã—Â—Ã—Â™Ã—Â¦Ã—Â•Ã—Â Ã—Â™Ã—Âª. Ã—Â”Ã—ÂªÃ—Â Ã—Â•Ã—Â¨ Ã—Â Ã—ÂžÃ—Â¦Ã—Â Ã—ÂÃ—Â¦Ã—ÂœÃ—Â™ Ã—Â‘Ã—ÂžÃ—Â§Ã—Â•Ã—Â Ã—Â©Ã—Â¡Ã—Â•Ã—Â¤Ã—Â’ Ã—Â”Ã—Â©Ã—Â§Ã—Â™Ã—Â” Ã—Â‘Ã—ÂÃ—Â•Ã—Â¤Ã—ÂŸ Ã—Â§Ã—Â‘Ã—Â•Ã—Â¢ Ã—Â§Ã—Â‘Ã—Â•Ã—Â¢ Ã—Â•Ã—Â¦Ã—Â¨Ã—Â™Ã—Âš Ã—ÂœÃ—Â”Ã—Â’Ã—ÂŸ Ã—Â¢Ã—ÂœÃ—Â™Ã—Â•.Ã—ÂªÃ—Â•Ã—Â“Ã—Â”21

  30. Ruben, so beautifully written. Your descriptive language took me on a journey this morning. Not as adventurous as you. Wouldn’t ever consider a night of camping in the desert but did check out the website of 29 Palms Inn. Outside of your snake reference, the thought of “no signal” on the mobile kind of scared me. Ridiculous, I know. Maybe I need a few nights in the desert, if even at the 29 Palms Inn. Love that many rooms take dogs.

  32. , “Nikki, why didn’t you tell me…”Here it comes, I thought.“…that you had scraped your cheek?”“Oh, well, I dunno. I’ll go to the office to put some ice on it before the class picture.”“I’ll come with you,” Brandon offered.“HEY!” I shouted, pointing. “What’s that person doing there?!”When Brandon turned to look, I took off running to find Zoey, who put the makeup back on.That was a close call!But the best part was standing next to Brandon for the picture. I didn’t need to fake a happy smile.

  36. Tak sangka ramai yg jahil kat sini…Aku tak faham dengan sikap gadis islam d malaysia…Memalukan sungguh….Aku tak tau lak…zaman bcinta dah boleh anggap jantan tu suami ..nak cium tangan bagai…depan umum camni…belakang tak pastilah…..ni bukan sesaja nak kecoh…CIUM TANGAN …. Cium tangan yer bukan bsalaman biasa…amenda yg taksub sgt menang terus cium tangan?Ramai yg amik temeh hal ni…Karat pun sama jahil…..Artis mmg takleh jadi idola…

  37. Sure…Of course, coming up with an elegant formal characterization of “degrees of consciousness” is one thing … and coming up with a measure that can actually be used in reality, given the types of data available about real systems, is another (probably harder) thing …I’ve been working on a novel formal definition of general intelligence (a tweak of one created by Shane Legg and Marcus Hutter recently) and I think one can make a formal definition of consciousness that is related to this…So, stay tuned 😉

  40. YEAH BASEBALL SEASON!! I tell my husband that we HAVE to live in a city with a MLB team after I’m done with school…luckily he agrees! I am a diehard Rays fan, was so fun to see them actually do well last year and go to a bunch of games. There is only minor league where we live now, but it will still be fun. Yeah web gems on ESPN every night!!

  43. No Dave, very little. I’ve not been there for years! I just wanted to do it to prove to myself that I could.At the moment I’ve disadvantaged myself. If I were to go to the USA now and operate, I’d have to use my General class licence which has less privileges than if I were to operate using my own callsign and the CEPT agreement. Hence why I’ll be studying for the Amateur Extra exam.

  53. I should point out to those who seem to think that I’m an Android newbie that, as I mention in the review, I’ve used a Galaxy Tab Pro 7.0 extensively, as well as a Kindle Fire, and that I also have three Android smartphones: a Galaxy Nexus, a Galaxy S Captivate and a Droid Bionic. So I know whereof I speak. Haven’t tried voice recognition on the Nexus 7 much, but it is so good on my Galaxy Nexus that it puts the limited voice recognition on my iPhone 4 (not S) to shame. It’s one of the best features of Android. My limited use on the Nexus 7 hasn’t been promising, however.

  62. Not to my knowledge; but this doesn't mean there aren't more recent classified reports out there. Rand's was originally an internal secret document, until news of it leaked and they reluctantly made it pblic. If I find any interesting links I'll post them here, or in an update to this.

  66. Karlla querida,alÃ©m de nÃ£o saber escrever,vocÃª tambÃ©m nÃ£o sabe interpretar,provavelmente nÃ£o deve nem saber ler direito. Quem tÃ¡ acabando com a reputacÃ£o do Brasil Ã© VOCÃŠ!!VOCÃŠ Ã© a VERGONHA nacional! TÃ¡ difÃ­cil p entender?! Quer que eu desenhe,hahahaha!! NÃ£o discuto com gente IGNORANTE!! Vai procurar o que fazer…ficaadica

  76. Hmm… how is higher profits on flat output a good thing? In a competetive marketplace economic profits are supposed to be competed down to zero (as opposed to the cost of capital, which is hard to estimate but must be presumed to be low now given loose money). This suggests a lot of monopoly power in the manufacturing industry. What is the evidence that the profits are being invested in future capacity or R&D?

  78. With regards American football, I wonder if the reason quarterbacks and running backs are less given to extravagant celebrations is the knowledge that they would surely become the object of a vicious reprisal on the next down. This isn’t an issue for a defensive player, who is relatively free to bask in his achievement without fear of his head becoming a target seconds later.

  79. Yes, I would be interested in purchasing one like you have shown, I haven’t had any luck finding something comparable on line.I appreciate your minimalist view of exercise, but wouldn’t you agree that there is a difference between exercising for progress vs. maintenance? Your physique is impressive, but I’m not there yet. Doesn’t it stand to reason that I need to do more, in some sense, in order to get to where I want and then find the minimum effective dose to maintain my physique?

  81. hi hi, heureusement que le ridicule ne tue pas ! Mais t’inquiÃ¨te pas que j’ai regardÃ© Ã  gauche et Ã  droite avant de me coucher, Monsieur s’est bien demandÃ© ce que je foutais dans cette position (vu qu’il m’avait pas vu chuter avec un grand fracas !).

  88. Pedro,Obrigado pela tua ajuda, que sÃ³ vai de encontro ao que eu pensava. Aparentemente Vale e Azevedo Ã© muito mau porque enfrentou o sistema e ameaÃ§ou rasgar contratos.Do mesmo modo, alguÃ©m me ilucida porquÃª tanto barulho contra Veiga? Ele era sÃ³cio do Porto e presidente de uma casa do Porto? E Vieira?

  90. I took the Niners going 14-2 this year and now I’m kinda bummed I didn’t go 15-1 ((since I picked them to lose last week I couldn’t have had them go 16-0).But when you roll into GB and basically destroy them on both sides of the ball (and even the most pessimistic fan could see that the refs totally fucked them ultimately letting GB score enough pts to make it *look* like it was a game) you can beat any team anywhere in whatever way you choose to beat them.Niners blow out Detroit tomorrow 41-6……..

  92. Extra fat Bottomed Pixels, That they Make The Rockin? Entire world Go ?Round.An electronic digital camera is actually excellent with regard to a great number of periods, nonetheless there was an occasion a few weeks ago should the cameras wouldn’t supply the best high quality graphics obtainable.Due to of which, Safe Storeroom may comprise a few end user identifiers, and so PIEPR could inquire you pick out the proper you just before the idea reaches your decryption of the data (fig.

  94. E che vuoi essere pure pagato anche tu per ‘ste zozzerie che lasci qua?!? Ormai non puoi negare, Ã¨ tutto nero su bianco, anzi, bit su harddisk…@Teiluj: Il bestiario l’avevo sfogliato, ma Ã¨ immenso! E onestamente ‘sti cuckold m’erano sfuggiti! Oggettivamente Ã¨ gente messa male, ma ‘ndo le trovano mogli (che l’amico lo capirei anche… dai…) disposte a fare ‘ste robe qua? Bah, il mondo Ã¨ bello perchÃ¨ Ã¨ avariato…

  97. Oh, how it struggles to make some sort of KKK/Republican affiliation.Another few long, scatter brained novelettes and maybe a couple of leftist idiots who visit here might actually forget that the KKK is a Democrat institution.An institution that is still lynching minorities who leave the plantation.Wanna see a modern day public lynching? Look up Herman Cain or any other notable ethnic individual who didn’t vote Democrat.The only thing that has changed over the years is the failure to use an actual noose.

  103. Your feelings of being an unattractive female, whilst pretending to be a female are quite profound.It started with the chemotherapy for the ass cancer. When mold's hair fell out, he got himself a wig. Things took off from there. Bras, panties, dresses, heels. The works. You need to discuss this in the next session with your Doctor. Hell of a mind pretzel for the poor Doctor.The doctor can lift that black cloud in mold's head. But getting him to stop working the truck-stops is another issue.

  111. Ciao Rob Questo io vedo quello che ho letto molte volte. E ‘come cercare di raggiungere un accordo in materia di immigrazione con gli Stati Uniti nel mio paese … Ossee difficile. Ãˆ evidente che, indipendentemente degli accordi Ã¨ un dato di fatto l’esistenza di mafie messicane che il traffico in cubano … vergognoso, ma vero. Saluti da Messico

  114. I think the Point of The Jungle was to motivate the people to correct wrongs. It sort of worked and not in the way Sinclair intended.Subversion of a pure intent may be a great topic if you’ve not already done something on it.Eva: You don’t know literature if you’re dissing Fahrenheit 451. The repeated usage of the concept of “play” leads me to confirm my initial judgment.One must see a play, not read it to truly understand it. Shakespeare on the page is shit compared to Shakespeare on the stage.

  121. november 16, 2012 at 5:39 am It is a shame you donâ€™t have a donate button! Iâ€™d most undoubtedly donate to this outstanding internet site! I suppose within the meantime iâ€™ll be happy with bookmarking and putting your Rss feed to my Google account. I appear forward to fresh updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group: )

  127. One thing to keep in mind is that sometimes we hate the video's message, but like the fact that the video is up.An example is a video of some politician spouting off ignorant or malicious opinions (and as such we disagree with the the content within), but like the fact that someone posted the video because it shows just how stupid that politician is.If you give the video a high rating, it might seem like you agree with the message. If you give the video a low rating, it might discourage the poster.

  145. Mouarfffffff, j’aimerais pas m’empaller dessus.C’est vraiment du n’importe quoi.SÃ©curitÃ© routiÃ¨re mes fesses, Ã  se demander s’ils ne sont pas lÃ  plutÃ´t pour nous pourrir notre passion.Stop Ã  tout cela.Il y a des fois un manque d’intelligence de ces constructeurs.C’est comme les bordures dans les villages, quand on veut sortir de chez nous oÃ¹ y rentrer ils ne pensent pas Ã  effectuer un tranchant, donc nos pauvres jantes en prennent plein la pomme.La population motarde en a marre de toutes ces incohÃ©rances.ABE salut Bala

  149. En midsommar Ã¥kte vi till min mans kusiners stÃ¤lle ute i skÃ¤rgÃ¥rden. Hade tagit med mig en hÃ¤rlig midsommarklÃ¤nning i olika rÃ¶da nyanser. Hade inte en tanke pÃ¥ att vÃ¤dret faktiskt gÃ¶r lite som det vill.. Mycket riktigt.. Regnet stod som spÃ¶n i backen o alla byltade pÃ¥ sig lÃ¥ngbyxor o varma trÃ¶jor. Men jag, jag hade min klÃ¤nning! TÃ¤nkte att Ã¤r det midsommar sÃ¥ Ã¤r det! Det skulle va roligt att vinna en ny favorit!/Linda

  163. Mazzucco scrive:[quote]Nel frattempo, caro Paolo, te la rivolgo io una domanda di tipo “deontologico” (*): dov’era la tua indignazione quando Alberto Angela – questo sÃ¬, senza nessun contraddittorio – Ã¨ andato in televisione, su una rete pubblica nazionale, a "dare spazio solo alla versione ufficiale", mentre ci raccontava che le “Torri Gemelle erano come dei parallelepipedi vuoti”?[/quote]Ma ve lo vedete Angela a parlare di missili e termite senza ridere? E poi, le Torri non erano in effetti praticamente parallelepipedi vuoti? Mah…

  169. Bonjour Patrick,Je tenais simplement Ã  vous remercier vous, StÃ©phane Diagana et Bernard Faure pour la maniÃ¨re dont vous avez couvert l’athlÃ©tisme aux Jeux Olympiques. Un merci pour votre dynamisme, votre enthousiasme et votre recul (cf. par exemple votre « Ã©ditorial oral » sur la disqualification de Yohann Diniz).Sportivement vÃ´tre.

  173. Oui et peut Ãªtre que la droite sachant qu’elle a perdu d’avance en 2012, devient mauvaise perdante …Ce maire n’en est que la partie Ã©mergÃ©e, mais je crois qu’il ne faudra pas compter sur un ludimania 2012 aprÃ¨s la pub faite autour de cette « affaire vidberg ».Tout cela est comique quand on se souvient que l’auteur c’est quand mÃªme Maublanc, mais comme il n’est pas connu au point d’avoir un sujet sur France3, et bien personne ne le censure.

  176. Hi! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My site addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!

  179. Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin

  183. Hey my names Heiko. You need to build a email subscribers list to market your site to, theres floods of great content here! I’ll be the first one to subscribe to your list! I’ve been using http://TEARcloud.com which is free for your first 2000 subscribers. I’de love to help you skyrocket your marketing to get you more subscribers! Add me on skype: heiko.viceoffers or send me an email!

  186. I simply could not depart your website prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information a person provide in your guests? Is going to be back regularly to check up on new posts.

  190. This is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise info Thank you for sharing this one. A must read post!

  193. You can definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  215. Wow, wonderful weblog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content material!

  232. I simply want to say I am very new to weblog and honestly savored this blog. More than likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You definitely come with incredible article content. With thanks for sharing with us your blog.

  246. I haven’t checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend :)

  259. I wanted to draft you that little bit of remark in order to say thank you the moment again considering the pleasing solutions you’ve documented here. It’s so unbelievably open-handed of you to supply extensively just what a number of us would have advertised for an e-book to generate some profit for their own end, notably seeing that you might well have tried it if you ever decided. The tactics as well served to become a great way to fully grasp that some people have similar keenness just like my very own to understand many more regarding this problem. I am sure there are lots of more fun moments ahead for many who browse through your blog post.

  263. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

  271. This is a really good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very precise info Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  288. Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate in case you proceed this in future. Lots of other folks will likely be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  307. My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking over your web page yet again.|

  310. hello!,I really like your writing very a lot! proportion we communicate extra approximately your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that is you! Looking forward to look you. |

  316. Somebody necessarily assist to make significantly articles I might state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and up to now? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this particular post extraordinary. Magnificent task!|

  320. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  321. I’m excited to uncover this web site. I need to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you book marked to check out new information in your blog.|

  332. Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!|

  334. You made some really good points there. I looked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  336. Thank you for any other great article. Where else could anyone get that kind of information in such a perfect method of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the look for such info.

  351. I do agree with all of the ideas you have presented in your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for novices. Could you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.

  352. hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the website a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again soon.|

  359. I am curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be using? I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest site and I would like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any recommendations?|

  361. Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|

  368. I will right away snatch your rss feed as I can at to find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  380. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The entire glance of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content material!

  385. It’s the best opportunity to prepare some intentions for the possible future. I’ve read through this blog entry and if I should, I desire to suggest you couple insightful recommendations.

  387. Good day! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!

  397. I’m pretty pleased to find this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new stuff in your site.

  400. I was pretty pleased to find this site. I want to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also have you book marked to see new stuff in your web site.

  403. It’s really a nice and useful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.|

  404. Nice weblog right here! Additionally your web site loads up fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your associate link in your host? I want my site loaded up as fast as yours lol|

  409. Hiya there, just became alert to your writings through Search engines like google, and found that it is pretty informative. I will value should you decide carry on this post.

  412. This is the best day to create some schemes for the future. I’ve digested this blog and if I may, I want to propose you number of enlightening instruction.

  413. Unquestionably consider that that you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be at the net the simplest thing to be mindful of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed whilst folks consider concerns that they just don’t recognize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest as well as outlined out the entire thing without having side effect , folks can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thanks|

  414. I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one these days.|

  416. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  428. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!|

  429. I was very happy to discover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to see new information in your site.

  433. This design is incredible! You definitely know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  434. I’m pretty pleased to discover this web site. I want to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and I have you bookmarked to look at new information in your web site.

  439. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. thanks a lot|

  443. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!|

  445. I’m very happy to uncover this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and I have you saved to fav to see new information in your web site.

  446. When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the exact same comment. Perhaps there is an easy method you can remove me from that service? Thanks a lot!|

  448. We’re a group of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable task and our entire group will probably be grateful to you.|

  454. Greetings here, just turned out to be alert to your wordpress bog through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it is truly interesting. I will value in the event you continue this informative article.

  455. I merely wish to tell you that I am new to online blogging and extremely admired your webpage. Very possible I am prone to save your blog post . You absolutely have lovely article content. Love it for expressing with us your very own web webpage

  458. A person necessarily assist to make seriously articles I might state. That is the very first time I frequented your website page and to this point? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular submit extraordinary. Wonderful activity!|

  463. Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?|

  464. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Many thanks|

  466. You could definitely see your skills within the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.|

  467. I just want to show you that I am new to posting and thoroughly liked your review. Very likely I am probably to store your blog post . You truly have wonderful article content. Admire it for swapping with us your url document

  468. Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thanks, However I am having issues with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I can’t join it. Is there anyone else having similar RSS problems? Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanx!!|

  469. Thank you for some other informative blog. Where else may just I get that type of information written in such a perfect approach? I’ve a challenge that I am simply now working on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such info.|

  470. Hi this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!|

  474. First off I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing. I’ve had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out. I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips? Thanks!|

  476. I really need to advise you that I am new to wordpress blogging and clearly cherished your page. Most likely I am prone to remember your blog post . You seriously have fantastic article materials. Value it for telling with us the best url document

  478. Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  484. I do not even understand how I stopped up right here, but I assumed this publish was great. I do not understand who you’re however certainly you are going to a well-known blogger should you aren’t already. Cheers!|

  485. Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Glance complicated to far delivered agreeable from you! By the way, how can we keep up a correspondence?|

  487. Heya there, just started to be aware about your website through Bing and yahoo, and discovered that it is seriously good. I’ll be grateful for if you maintain this informative article.

  488. What i do not realize is in truth how you’re not actually much more neatly-favored than you may be now. You are very intelligent. You realize therefore significantly in terms of this subject, made me in my opinion believe it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men are not interested unless it is one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs nice. All the time deal with it up!|

  490. I simply intend to inform you that I am new to blogging and totally valued your website. More than likely I am probably to remember your blog post . You really have wonderful article information. Be Grateful For it for share-out with us your blog page

  492. We stumbled over here from a different page and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking at your web page yet again.|

  493. Admiring the dedication you put into your blog and detailed information you present. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material. Wonderful read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.|

  494. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!|

  502. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.|

  503. Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?|

  504. I do not even know how I ended up here, however I believed this submit was good. I don’t recognize who you are however definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already. Cheers!|

  505. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.|

  512. I really want to reveal to you that I am new to blogging and genuinely adored your review. Likely I am most likely to store your blog post . You truly have fabulous article blog posts. Value it for expressing with us your very own domain webpage

  514. Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your weblog. You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested. Thank you!|

  523. It really is near extremely difficult to come across well-advised women and men on this theme, fortunately you look like you are familiar with the things that you’re indicating! Many Thanks

  527. I just intend to tell you that I am new to writing a blog and thoroughly liked your information. Very possible I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You simply have impressive article materials. Delight In it for share-out with us the best url article

  536. hey there and thank you for your information â€“ I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the website many times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again very soon.|

  537. I simply hope to notify you that I am new to writing a blog and completely enjoyed your article. Most likely I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You truly have magnificent article material. Truly Appreciate it for telling with us your site webpage

  538. Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have developed some nice procedures and we are looking to trade methods with other folks, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.|

  543. Hello there, just turned aware about your weblog through Google, and realized that it’s truly informative. I’ll take pleasure in should you decide continue this informative article.

  545. It’s actually a great and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.|

  547. Terrific work! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the internet. Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning this post higher! Come on over and talk over with my web site . Thank you =)|

  551. Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too great. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a wonderful site.|

  552. Hello there, just became aware of your weblog via Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you happen to proceed this in future. Many other folks will be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|

  553. Might be practically close to impossible to find well-informed women and men on this area, even though you look like you be aware of what you’re raving about! Appreciation

  555. Can I simply just say what a relief to discover somebody who really understands what they’re discussing online. You actually realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important. A lot more people must check this out and understand this side of your story. I can’t believe you are not more popular because you most certainly possess the gift.|

  556. It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy. I have read this submit and if I may just I wish to suggest you some attention-grabbing things or advice. Maybe you could write next articles relating to this article. I wish to learn more issues about it!|

  559. I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.|

  560. Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice practices and we are looking to swap strategies with others, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.|

  565. My brother recommended I may like this website. He was entirely right. This put up truly made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!|

  567. This is really interesting, You are an excessively skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and sit up for in the hunt for extra of your great post. Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks|

  569. Heya are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  571. Good day here, just turned alert to your blogging site through yahoo, and found that it is quite interesting. I’ll value if you decide to carry on this idea.

  572. Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Thank you|

  574. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful information specifically the last part :) I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.|

  576. Hi there all, here every person is sharing these kinds of knowledge, thus it’s fastidious to read this weblog, and I used to pay a quick visit this website daily.|

  577. Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any suggestions for inexperienced blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|

  581. I merely want to reveal to you that I am new to writing a blog and clearly admired your review. Quite possibly I am inclined to save your blog post . You really have amazing article material. Be Grateful For it for sharing with us your main domain webpage

  582. I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write related to here. Again, awesome website!|

  583. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.|

  584. Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you so much, However I am experiencing troubles with your RSS. I don’t understand why I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting the same RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanx!!|

  587. Might be mostly close to impossible to see well-informed parties on this area, still, you appear like you are familiar with those things you’re talking about! Many Thanks

  589. I’m not sure why but this blog is loading incredibly slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.|

  590. Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve take into accout your stuff prior to and you are just extremely magnificent. I actually like what you have acquired right here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which by which you assert it. You’re making it entertaining and you still take care of to stay it sensible. I can’t wait to learn much more from you. This is really a wonderful web site.|

  594. Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account helped me a appropriate deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vivid clear concept|

  595. We are a bunch of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with useful information to work on. You’ve performed a formidable process and our whole group will likely be grateful to you.|

  598. Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!|

  600. I merely need to tell you that I am new to writing and certainly loved your report. Likely I am likely to remember your blog post . You truly have extraordinary article content. Delight In it for discussing with us all of your internet site page

  601. You’ll find it almost unattainable to see well-updated individual on this theme, then again you appear like you are familiar with exactly what you’re indicating! Bless You

  603. It really is most suitable opportunity to generate some schemes for the near future. I have scan this posting and if I may possibly, I wish to encourage you number of useful advice.

  604. It happens to be proper time to get some schedules for the longer term. I have go through this document and if I may possibly, I wish to suggest you few fascinating tip.

  605. It’s mostly extremely difficult to encounter well-qualified viewers on this content, yet somehow you come across as like you understand those things you’re writing on! Many Thanks

  608. It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this submit and if I may just I want to recommend you few fascinating issues or tips. Maybe you can write next articles relating to this article. I want to read even more things about it!|

  611. It can be near close to impossible to find well-aware users on this matter, nevertheless you appear like you fully grasp whatever you’re raving about! Gratitude

  612. I simply couldn’t depart your website prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the standard information a person supply in your visitors? Is going to be again regularly to investigate cross-check new posts|

  614. Thank you for another informative website. The place else may I get that type of info written in such an ideal method? I have a undertaking that I am just now operating on, and I have been at the look out for such information.|

  618. Good day very cool blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally? I’m glad to search out so many useful information right here within the put up, we need work out extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|

  623. Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your website in internet explorer, may test this? IE still is the marketplace chief and a huge portion of other people will pass over your fantastic writing due to this problem.|

  626. With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO