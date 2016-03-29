Eddie Ramírez: Agricultura: una patraña más

Eddie Ramírez: Agricultura: una patraña más

El Padrino, me refiero al general-ministro de la Defensa, sabe algo que el resto de los mortales ignoramos. Por ello  se unió al coro rojo que vocifera que Venezuela es una potencia o que al menos  va  encaminada a ser una potencia al seguir el Plan de la Patria diseñado por el difunto. Tiene que saber algo inédito, porque si la producción de petróleo,  hierro, aluminio, oro y diamantes ha caído como demostramos  en el artículo del martes pasado ¿cómo puede declarar  que estamos a punto de ser un país potencia?  El turismo está descartado,  ya que  con la inseguridad aquí solo vienen quienes quieren hacer algún negocio sucio. ¿Quizá el secreto bien guardado esté en nuestra producción agrícola?

Lamentablemente no es así. La política del régimen en el sector agrícola resultó otra patraña. En 17 años han desfilado 13 ministros, de los cuales solo Riera y Montilla merecen respeto.  Empezaron pregonando que con los rubros bandera llovería café en el campo,  habría arroz hasta para tirar para arriba y que solo importaríamos trigo y productos que  no podemos cultivar. Después promovieron  las cooperativas agrícolas, descartadas al rato por considerarlas  empresas capitalistas   disfrazadas. Posteriormente propusieron los saraos, saraitos, fundos Zamoranos, conucos mejorados, Gran Misión Agro Venezuela,  gallineros verticales y, últimamente, agricultura en porrones y cría de cachamas en tanques de agua caseros.

Los resultados, según cifras de la Memoria y Cuenta de ese ministerio, evidencian el fracaso. Con respecto al 2014, el año pasado la producción de arroz descendió en un 27,8%, la de maíz en 18,9%, sorgo 49,6%, girasol 58%, palma aceitera 18,4%, soya 8,9%, caña de azúcar 17,3%, mango 13,7%, melón 13,3%, naranja 14,85%, patilla 21%, piña 11,8% y plátanos 1,7%. Solo hubo aumento en algunos rubros de menor  impacto.

En cuanto al subsector animal, las cabezas de bovinos se redujeron en un 6,5%,  la de porcinos en 3,8% y la producción de huevos descendió 2,9%. En el subsector pesquero, la captura de atún se redujo en un 20%, y la de mero en 45%. El cultivo de cachamas disminuyó en un 73,2%.

Llama la atención que el presupuesto original del Ministerio finalizó aumentado en un 332%, lo cual evidencia la mala planificación. Los  proyectos de producción de caña de azúcar en ocho centrales tuvieron una  ejecución de apenas un  35%.  Otro ejemplo lamentable es  la empresa Ruso-Venezolana,  que  con un presupuesto de 152 millones de bolívares tenía como meta para el 2015  producir y comercializar cuatro millones de toneladas de frutas, 512  toneladas de café y millón y medio  tallos de corte, pero no produjo ni comercializó frutas, ni café y solo un 8% de la meta de flores.

Entre las perlas de la Memoria y Cuenta, un mamotreto de 1327 páginas elaborado para dificultar la evaluación, podemos leer que mediante la Fundación Frente Bolivariano de Luchadores Sociales se logró la formación política de 86.476 luchadores bolivarianos; y que para dictar unos Talleres, con una inversión de 155,9 millones de bolívares, “se activó la logística para la recepción de hermanos cubanos facilitadores”.

Debemos reconocer que en el pasado tampoco  las políticas agrícolas fueron  acertadas  y cuando lo fueron se descontinuaron al poco tiempo, sin embargo gradualmente aumentaba la producción y productividad aunque con algunos baches. Hoy el sector sufre los efectos de políticas fracasadas. La inseguridad jurídica y personal ha obligado a muchos agricultores y ganaderos a abandonar el campo. Quienes persisten deben además enfrentar problemas de desabastecimiento de insumos y de control de precios.

El centurión mayor y otros rojos deberían analizar  las Memorias y Cuentas de los numerosos ministerios. Seguro que su fanatismo les impedirá rectificar, pero al menos podrían dejar de mencionar la pendejada  de “país potencia”. Por culpa de los rojos  somos el hazmerreir del mundo, un país que lo tiene casi  todo pero que una caterva tiene sumido en la miseria. Nunca seremos una potencia, pero en cuanto nos desembaracemos de estos fanáticos resentidos e ignorantes lograremos emprender el camino del desarrollo.

Como (había) en botica: Es importante y urgente que la Asamblea Nacional se aboque a investigar la explotación de oro y diamantes en Bolívar. En el caso de los diamantes, Venezuela se retiró del Proceso Kimberly antes de que la suspendieran. Ahora quiere atraer empresas de Angola y de China, pero para ello requiere que la vuelvan a certificar. Cabe investigar si cumplimos con los requisitos de  controlar el contrabando, de respetar los derechos humanos de los mineros y de garantizar las concesiones aprobadas a inversionistas, como el caso de la Cooperativa La Salvación en Guaniamo. Los culpables de la corrupción en Pdvsa no pueden ser solo los analistas que admitieron el delito en tribunal de Estados Unidos. También debe haber peces gordos detrás de  los tres guardias nacionales detenidos por la droga decomisada en República Dominicana. ¡No más prisioneros políticos, ni exiliados!

eddiearamirez@hotmail.com

