Ecopetrol rechazÃ³ legalizar contrabando de gasolina

Por biendateao -
2806
780
La petrolera estatal colombianaÂ Ecopetrol rechazÃ³ hoy “enfÃ¡ticamente”Â que exista en el paÃ­s un esquema para legalizar el contrabando de gasolina procedente de Venezuela.
La compaÃ±Ã­a negÃ³ en un comunicado que participe en actividades ilÃ­citas como el contrabando de combustibles y destacÃ³ que tiene “un fuerte sistema de control para verificar el origen de los productos que adquiere y la idoneidad de los proveedores.
El presidente de Venezuela, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, afirmÃ³ hoy que “Colombia ha colocado en sus leyes todo para legalizar el contrabando de combustible. Ahora ellos son exportadores de gasolina y no produce ni un litro de gasolina”, segÃºn recogieron varios medios de ese paÃ­s.
En este sentido, Ecopetrol destacÃ³ que en relaciÃ³n con Venezuela y el suministro de combustibles en la frontera, solo ha suscrito contratos con la empresa estatal venezolana PetrÃ³leos de Venezuela SA (Pdvsa).
Asimismo, recordÃ³ que asÃ­ sucediÃ³ hasta mediados de 2013 al amparo del convenio binacional firmado por Colombia y Venezuela, agregÃ³ la informaciÃ³n.
Ecopetrol tambiÃ©n subrayÃ³ que “tiene la capacidad e infraestructura para abastecerÂ la totalidad del consumo de combustibles de Colombia”.Â 

