La ONG MÃ©dicos sin Fronteras advirtiÃ³ hoy de que aunque Sierra Leona haya sido declarado por la OMS paÃ­s libre de la transmisiÃ³n del Ã‰bola, la enfermedad sigue siendo un peligro en Ãfrica occidental y sobre todo la atenciÃ³n a los 15.000 supervivientes, con problemas de salud fÃ­sicos y psicolÃ³gicos.

En un comunicado, el especialista de MÃ©dicos sin Fronteras Armand Sprecher alertÃ³ de un “riesgo residual” del virus en los supervivientes que, en estos momentos, no es cuantificable pero que por ese peligro latente “la ciencia deberÃ¡ estar a su servicio”.

ExplicÃ³ que muchos de los supervivientes sufren dolores en las articulaciones, fatiga crÃ³nica, problemas de audiciÃ³n y en los ojos, con peligro de ceguera y pese a estas dolencias no tienen acceso a atenciÃ³n especializada.

AdemÃ¡s, alertÃ³ de que la vivencia de haber tenido Ã©bola puede conducir a la persona a una situaciÃ³n de estrÃ©s postraumÃ¡tico y a problemas de salud mental.

El portavoz de la ONG pidiÃ³ a las autoridades que coordinen sus esfuerzos para garantizar a los supervivientes el acceso oportuno a la atenciÃ³n gratuita y de calidad, tanto para ellos como para sus familias.

TambiÃ©n ha recordado que pese al fin de la epidemia en Sierra Leona, el virus estÃ¡ presente en Guinea y hay riesgo de que se produzcan nuevos casos.EFE

