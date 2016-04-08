Douglas Zabala: Desconociendo a Maduro

Será que todo está perdido, acaso no tendremos posibilidad alguna de salir de este lodazal donde nos ha metido quien desde que llegó se la juró hacérnosla de cuadrito. Hoy casi todo el país rumia su desesperanza, pero rechaza la presencia de este disparatado chofer que un mal día y como castigo eterno, nos legara quien como si no hubiese roto un plato, descansa en paz en el Museo de la Montaña. Quien dijo que la salida no tiene salida sin salida. Habrá salida y cuando se produzca comenzaremos de nuevo a creer en nosotros mismo como los únicos responsables de hacer que todo volvamos al reencuentro del camino extraviado.

Aparentemente hemos llegado a un callejón sin salida, el proyecto político prometido como liberador de los males de la cuarta república, se niega a desaparecer sin echar un tiro, de los tantos que prometió desde los tiempos cuando pusieron de moda el “patria, socialismo o muerte”. Ya no apelan a las masas porque saben que la masa no está pa bollo. Entendieron que sólo les queda el poder conquistado por el influjo del líder desparecido y por la otrora bonanza petrolera. Están atrincherado allí, en el mismo poder casi absolutista, asumido cuando aquella oposición en tiempos de la Coordinadora Democrática, se lo dio todo porque erráticamente se abstuvo para su desgracia y la del país.

Parapetados se encuentran y disparan a mansalva desde un TSJ, que ha emitido casi 50 mil sentencias, donde ni por equivocación se da un fallo desfavorable al Poder Ejecutivo. A falta de defensa popular se amparan en un Defensor del Pueblo, quien con el mismo empeño que utiliza para pintarretearse su rostro, tiene el tupé de presentarse al parlamento nacional, con su también maquillado informe anual, para denigrar de la recién sancionada Ley de Amnistía, por “vulnerar” el derecho humano a la verdad y debido a que la misma “se convierte en un mecanismo de impunidad, porque borra el proceso jurídico en marcha”.

Como perdieron la voluntad del soberano, mantienen secuestrado al CNE y pretenden desde allí marcar pauta legislativa, al abrogarse prerrogativas sólo existentes en su viejo poder. Ya la flamante Tibisay Lucena, con su desparpajo irreversible, ha sentenciado a través de una misiva dirigida a la Asamblea Nacional, que sólo el CNE puede presentar ante proyectos de leyes en materia electoral, cuando el artículo 204 de la Constitución, bien clarito señala, que la iniciativa de una ley puede ser planteada por el Poder Electoral, pero es competencia de los diputados plantear, discutir y aprobar las leyes, inclusos las referidas al ente electoral y de forma particular al referéndum presidencial revocatorio.

Hacia allá va el gobierno, popo a poco apretando el torniquete para trancar cualquier salida comicial, donde se ponga en riesgo lo hasta ahora conquistado y hecho trizas por su incompetencia. Juega duro Maduro, lo propio hace el TSJ con su Salas Electoral y Constitucional, sale al ruedo la Tibi, y por no dejar, armado hasta los diente, el Ministro de la Defensa ordena que en todas las guarniciones militares se habrá el debate sobre la Ley de Amnistía y Reconciliación Nacional, no para analizarla y democráticamente hacerles recomendaciones, sino para imponer su cantaleta de la Ley de Amnesia criminal.

Por lo que humea desde la Sala Situacional de Miraflores, no habrá Ley de Amnistía, ni conciliación, tampoco Enmienda Constitucional. A Nicolás nadie le recogerá una firma para refrendarle su salida y hasta las elecciones de gobernadores y legisladores regionales, reposan bajo el manto oscuro de la incertidumbre. De verdad todo está perdido. Habrá Maduro enloquecido al ponerle candado a todas las iniciativas opositora y se tragó la llave. Vaya usted a saber, pero lo cierto es que él mismo, siendo constituyente, aprobó el conocido y temible comodín del Articulo 350 de la Constitución Bolivariana.

Ya un grupo de venezolanos encabezados por Douglas Bravo, Adelfa Giovanni, Tito Núñez, Luis Díaz, Víctor Poleo, Julio Fandiño, Leonardo González, José Quintero Weir y quien escribe, hemos planteado que es de gran urgencia un cambio de gobierno en Venezuela, frente a la masiva violación de los derechos políticos, sociales y económicos de la población. Pero además hemos señalado que si cierran todas las salidas, irremediablemente habrá que acompañar al pueblo, quien sin tantas formalidades constitucionales ni malabarismos políticos, se echará el 350 al hombro y terminará en la calle desconociendo a Maduro, hasta que definitivamente se vaya pal coño, así el gordo Escarrá explote como un sapo.