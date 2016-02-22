Douglas Zabala: Amnistía y Justicia

Douglas Zabala: Amnistía y Justicia

Por biendateao -
1955
531
COMPARTIR

La naturaleza de cualquier Ley de Amnistía es la paz entre los ciudadanos del país donde se vaya a ejecutar, ella en sí misma no busca demostrar culpables o determinar cuál de los bandos en pugna resultó el factor determinante de la confrontación iniciada y las consecuencias de dichos enfrentamientos. Cuando el Constituyente plasmó la institución de la Amnistía, valoró su carácter conciliatorio y el cese al cumplimiento de las penas y castigos, que bien haya determinado el Estado, contra cualquier ciudadano por razones políticas. Negarse a ello, aferrándose a los hechos que produjeron los mismos delitos, es insistir en la confrontación y la violencia deseosa de superar.

Habrá de recordarle, sobre todo a quienes desde el poder se ufanan de bolivarianos, que en Venezuela no es nuevo debatir y aprobar leyes de Amnistía.  A principios de 1812, el Congreso Independentista dio el primer ejemplo de generosidad y justicia visto en aquella época, liberando al Sacerdote Provincial de la Orden de San Francisco, Fray Pedro Hernández, condenado a muerte como uno de los principales autores de los acontecimientos de Valencia, y dándole la libertad a más de un centenar de venezolanos, hechos prisioneros por sus opiniones o por su complicidad en ellos.  Resultando este, uno de los primeros actos decretados por el Congreso del 1811, iniciándose apenas la República.

 

Cuando el gobierno del General Cipriano Castro en diciembre de 1902, ante el bloqueo de los puertos de las costas venezolanas, por parte de la Armada anglo-ítalo-alemana, en aras de lograr la unificación del país, emite un decreto de Amnistía General para todos aquellos prisioneros políticos, surgidos de las revueltas y montoneras contra su gobierno, por parte de los caudillos propulsores de la Revolución libertadora.  El mismísimo Juan Vicente Gómez, de manera excepcional, emitió varios decretos de Indultos o de Amnistía. Por no dejar, a la muerte de este dictador, el General Eleazar López Contreras, liberó a todos los presos políticos que aún quedaban en las cárceles venezolanas.

Durante el periodo de la lucha armada en los años sesentas, las cárceles del país estaban abarrotadas de presos políticos y con los partidos PCV y MIR ilegalizados. Los Gobiernos de Rómulo Betancourt y Raúl Leoni, en su afán por derrotar, como en efecto lo hicieron, a los partidos insurgentes,  habían desplegado una feroz represión contra los alzados,  que sólo lograron caminos de conciliación bajo el tercer gobierno de la era democrática.   El Presidente Rafael Caldera, hereda un país todavía convulsionado, y consciente de ello va a impulsar un proceso de pacificación, decretando Amnistía e Indultos, lo cual  llevó a que esa izquierda radicalizada participara de nuevo en la vida democrática.

Refrescando nuestra historia reciente, el hoy héroe, de quienes se oponen rotundamente a una Ley de Amnistía y Reconciliación Nacional, junto a su grupo de alzados en la intentona del 4 de febrero de 1992, quedaron en libertad, gracias a que en su nuevo mandato presidencial, Rafael Caldera, le ordenara a la Corte Marcial les sobreseyera la causa a todos los militares que se habían revelado en contra del ex presidente Carlos Andrés Pérez. Y como tapa que rebosa el vaso, en esta síntesis histórica sobre la Amnistía, el 31 de diciembre de 2007, el Presidente Hugo Chávez, según Gaceta Oficial No. 5.870 ordenó la publicación del Decreto No. 5.789, Ley Especial de Amnistía a favor de los golpista del 2002.

 

Como podemos observar, la tradición histórica en Venezuela, ha sido que a cada crispación de la sociedad, ha devenido momentos de entendimientos entre los factores en pugna.  Oponerse a todo evento que nos conduzca a la paz, como lo ha hecho el derrotado sector oficialista, aparte de revelar su lado oscuro represivo e intolerante, es una demostración palpable al desconocimiento de los resultados electorales y la negación de su aplastante derrota, lo cual no les hace entender al nuevo país que votó por el Cambio y la Reconciliación Nacional. Habrá Amnistía y la Justicia se impondrá a pesar de ellos.

 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

531 COMENTARIOS

  1. 322368 389036Thanks for the post. I like your writing style – Im trying to start a blog myself, I think I might read thru all your posts for some suggestions! Thanks once more. 889803

  2. 364624 397433Most heavy duty trailer hitches are designed utilizing cutting edge computer aided models and fatigue stress testing to ensure optimal strength. Share new discoveries with your child and keep your child safe by purchasing the correct design for your lifestyle by following the Perfect Stroller Buyers Guideline. 867769

  4. 243260 11551Im not certain exactly why but this web website is loading incredibly slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end? Ill check back later and see if the issue still exists. 156934

  5. 263872 543177Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch! 198735

  17. 886817 806420What a excellent viewpoint, nonetheless is just not produce every sence by any means discussing this mather. Just about any technique thanks and also i had try and discuss your post directly into delicius but it surely appears to be an issue in your blogging is it possible you should recheck this. thank you just as before. 401749

  24. You have made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  32. 608306 207835yourselfm as burning with excitement along accumulative concentrating. alter ego was rather apocalyptic by the mated ethical self went up to. Its punk up to closed ego dispirited. All respecting those topics are movables her should discover no end touching unpronounced. Thanks so much! 577199

  33. This very blog is definitely awesome as well as diverting. I have found helluva interesting advices out of this blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  37. 312800 669537Hi there for your personal broad critique, then again particularly passionate the recent Zune, and moreover intend this specific, not to mention the beneficial feedbacks other sorts of everyone has posted, will determine if is it doesnt answer youre looking for. 613216

  46. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its helped me. Good job.

  54. Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers

  66. This blog is definitely awesome and informative. I have found helluva interesting tips out of this blog. I ad love to go back over and over again. Thanks a bunch!

  71. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  75. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  99. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Vendor formed by Michael Jemery. The role of Emeryeps.com is to offer you SEO services and help Portland businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them ascend the standing of Google. Take a look at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  100. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Company started by Mike Koosher. The cause of IMSCSEO.com is to provide SEO services and help SG business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them rise the position of Google. Visit imscsseo.com

  101. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Specialist founded by Mike Koosher. The role of IMSCSEO.com is to produce SEO services and help Singapore firms with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them ascend the standing of Google or bing. Take a look at imscsseo.com

  105. It is actually mostly close to impossible to find well-advised men or women on this issue, nonetheless you appear like you know what exactly you’re talking about! Bless You

  106. I really intend to inform you you that I am new to blog posting and really admired your review. Most likely I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You seriously have lovely article materials. Truly Appreciate it for giving out with us all of your blog post

  113. I really wish to advise you that I am new to writing and absolutely enjoyed your post. Likely I am inclined to store your blog post . You certainly have magnificent article information. Value it for telling with us the best web post

  114. I simply hope to share it with you that I am new to putting up a blog and undeniably adored your article. Very possible I am prone to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have great article material. Value it for share-out with us your current url webpage

  116. I simply have to show you that I am new to online blogging and undeniably loved your site. Likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have superb article materials. Love it for expressing with us your favorite internet site page

  124. It’s almost close to impossible to come across well-advised viewers on this theme, yet somehow you look like you are familiar with exactly what you’re writing on! Excellent

  125. It really is nearly not possible to find well-informed men and women on this theme, nonetheless you seem like you comprehend exactly what you’re writing on! Bless You

  126. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Vendor. The objective of Market.Source-wave.com is to present Buy PBN Links services and help merchants with their Search Engine Optimization to help them rise the ranking of A search engine.

  129. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Enterprise. The goal of Market.Source-wave.com is to produce Buy PBN Links services and help organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to help them climb the standing of Search engine.

  134. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Business formed by Mike Koosher. The aim of IMSCSEO.com is to extend SEO services and help Singapore business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the rankings of A search engine. Visit imscsseo.com

  136. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Online Business formed by Mike Koosher. The objective of IMSCSEO.com is to produce SEO services and help singapore small businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them go up the ranks of Search engine. Try imscsseo.com

  137. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Organization put together by Michael Jemery. The objective of Emeryeps.com is to render SEO services and help Portland companies with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them go up the position of Google or bing. Take a look at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  138. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Contractor founded by Michael Jemery. The function of Emeryeps.com is to supply you with SEO services and help Portland Oregon organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the standing of Search engine. Take a look at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  142. I’m extremely pleased to find this website. I need to to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and i also have you book marked to look at new things on your web site.

  159. I’m extremely impressed along with your writing talents and also with the format on your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it your self? Anyway stay up the excellent quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a nice blog like this one today..|

  160. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who has been doing a little homework on this. And he in fact ordered me lunch simply because I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending time to discuss this matter here on your internet site.|

  161. You could definitely see your expertise within the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart.|

  166. This blog is really educating additionally diverting. I have found many useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Cheers!

  175. Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for information about this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon so far. However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  187. I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and excellent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You’re an expert in this topic!

  189. I’m excited to discover this website. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new things on your website.

  190. It’s actually mostly extremely difficult to encounter well-updated individuals on this subject, still, you look like you are familiar with what exactly you’re indicating! Appreciation

  191. This is the best time to prepare some desires for the possible future. I’ve looked over this document and if I should, I desire to suggest to you you handful interesting advice.

  192. I simply desire to show you that I am new to blogging and absolutely cherished your write-up. Very possible I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You seriously have lovely article material. Acknowledge it for swapping with us your main internet site webpage

  194. Hello there, just got aware about your blog site through Search engines like google, and found that it’s genuinely educational. I will appreciate should you retain this approach.

  196. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  198. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is actually annoying. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this website, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.

  200. I was extremely pleased to uncover this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new information on your website.

  203. Woman of Alien Great work you have got carried out, this site is admittedly interesting with great facts. Time is God as method of retaining everything from going on at once.

  205. You’ve made some good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.|

  208. First of all I would like to say wonderful blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing. I’ve had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out. I do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints? Thanks!|

  209. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your site. You have some really great articles and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Cheers!|

  212. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back in the future. I want to encourage you continue your great work, have a nice evening!|

  215. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I believed this post was once great. I do not recognise who you’re however certainly you are going to a well-known blogger if you aren’t already. Cheers!|

  221. I have been browsing on-line more than three hours these days, but I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the net will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.|

  223. Hello there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this website.|

  237. Thank you for every other magnificent post. The place else may anybody get that type of info in such a perfect method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such info.

  241. We stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.

  248. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and may come back later in life. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great writing, have a nice morning!|

  250. Usually I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very nice article.

  253. Hello, Neat post. There is a problem together with your website in internet explorer, would check this? IE still is the marketplace leader and a big component to other folks will omit your magnificent writing because of this problem.|

  259. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really recognise what you are speaking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my website =). We could have a hyperlink exchange contract between us|

  261. Hi there I am so excited I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Digg for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the great job.|

  262. Howdy, I do think your web site could possibly be having internet browser compatibility issues. When I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other than that, fantastic blog!|

  264. I’ve been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  269. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  270. It certainly is near not possible to find well-advised people on this matter, unfortunately you come across as like you realize what exactly you’re writing about! Appreciate It

  272. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  273. It truly is almost unattainable to encounter well-aware people on this issue, however , you come across as like you realize those things you’re writing on! Cheers

  275. whoah this blog is wonderful i really like reading your posts. Keep up the great work! You realize, lots of persons are looking round for this info, you can help them greatly. |

  276. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  278. Good day very cool web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also? I am happy to search out a lot of useful information here in the publish, we’d like develop more techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .|

  279. Hi there, simply was aware of your blog through Google, and located that it’s really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate in case you continue this in future. Numerous people will likely be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  280. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  282. Heya here, just turned aware about your wordpress bog through Search engines like google, and realized that it is quite interesting. I will be grateful for in the event you continue this informative article.

  284. Hi folks here, just turned out to be aware of your article through Google, and have found that it’s seriously informative. I will truly appreciate should you decide persist this idea.

  285. Good day there, just turned out to be receptive to your weblog through Bing and yahoo, and discovered that it is pretty beneficial. I will like should you keep up this.

  286. Howdy here, just got mindful of your post through Search engine, and discovered that it is very good. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to continue on this approach.

  287. I’ve been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  289. I simply wish to show you that I am new to having a blog and genuinely liked your post. Probably I am probably to save your blog post . You literally have outstanding article content. Be Grateful For it for giving out with us your web write-up

  290. I really desire to tell you that I am new to online blogging and absolutely loved your report. Quite possibly I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You certainly have outstanding article materials. Be Thankful For it for expressing with us your main domain write-up

  291. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!|

  292. I merely have to tell you that I am new to blog posting and really loved your information. Probably I am going to store your blog post . You really have extraordinary article materials. Get Pleasure From it for giving out with us all of your internet site page

  293. I just hope to advise you that I am new to online blogging and clearly liked your page. Probably I am likely to remember your blog post . You literally have impressive article materials. Get Pleasure From it for expressing with us your very own domain document

  294. I merely desire to inform you you that I am new to posting and absolutely valued your work. Very likely I am likely to store your blog post . You really have wonderful article information. Truly Appreciate it for giving out with us your own domain document

  297. Hiya! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa? My site discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!|

  299. Asking questions are actually nice thing if you are not understanding anything entirely, but this article offers nice understanding even.|

  303. It’s really a great and useful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.|

  310. Good morning here, just got aware of your blog site through The Big G, and have found that it’s very entertaining. I will take pleasure in if you maintain this approach.

  311. It really is the right opportunity to generate some schedules for the long run. I have read through this blog post and if I would, I want to encourage you very few interesting tips.

  313. This is appropriate opportunity to put together some schedules for the longer term. I have scan this blog and if I have the ability to, I want to recommend you a few fascinating ideas.

  318. It is convenient opportunity to produce some options for the possible future. I’ve go through this document and if I would, I wish to suggest to you you couple of intriguing recommendation.

  319. I’m excited to uncover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and I have you book marked to look at new information in your website.

  320. I was very pleased to discover this great site. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to see new information on your website.

  322. Howdy there, just became mindful of your web page through Search engines like google, and realized that it is genuinely entertaining. I will be grateful for should you decide continue this approach.

  323. I’m extremely pleased to find this page. I need to to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and I have you book marked to see new information on your web site.

  326. I’m extremely pleased to discover this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to see new things in your web site.

  328. I’m excited to discover this web site. I need to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to see new stuff on your site.

  333. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog. A great read. I will definitely be back.|

  334. Hiya here, just turned out to be alert to your blog page through Bing and yahoo, and have found that it is genuinely informative. I’ll truly appreciate if you keep up these.

  337. Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a appropriate deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered shiny clear concept|

  339. Good day there, just turned out to be aware of your blog page through Search engines like google, and found that it is really useful. I will truly appreciate in the event you persist these.

  341. I was extremely pleased to uncover this page. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new things in your site.

  344. I’m more than happy to discover this web site. I wanted to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and I have you saved to fav to see new things on your website.

  345. Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any helpful hints for newbie blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.|

  349. What i do not understood is actually how you are no longer actually a lot more smartly-appreciated than you may be right now. You are very intelligent. You already know therefore significantly when it comes to this topic, produced me personally believe it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be fascinated until it is something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. At all times care for it up!|

  350. May I just say what a relief to uncover somebody that genuinely knows what they are discussing on the net. You actually realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More people ought to read this and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you aren’t more popular because you definitely have the gift.|

  351. I’m more than happy to uncover this website. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you book marked to look at new things in your web site.

  352. Hey here, just turned receptive to your blog page through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it is very good. I will truly appreciate should you keep up this informative article.

  353. I was excited to uncover this website. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to look at new things on your blog.

  359. I think this is among the most significant information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers|

  362. It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!|

  365. Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, very good blog!|

  367. You can certainly see your skills within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  375. Wow, incredible blog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog glance easy. The full glance of your site is fantastic, as smartly the content material!

  378. Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|

  397. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. But think of if you added some great photos or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this blog could definitely be one of the very best in its field. Excellent blog!|

  399. I do consider all the ideas you’ve introduced in your post. They are very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are too quick for novices. Could you please prolong them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.|

  443. Read this Article Good info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thank you :)

  444. Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Great choice of colors!

  462. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  464. Wow, fantastic blog structure! How long have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The full look of your web site is great, let alone the content!

  466. I will right away clutch your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly permit me recognize in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  484. Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.|

  489. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Chrome. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Cheers|

  490. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a colleague who was conducting a little homework on this. And he actually bought me lunch due to the fact that I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending the time to talk about this issue here on your blog.|

  496. You made some really good points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  502. Thanks for another wonderful article. Where else could anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal manner of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  520. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  526. A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment. I believe that you should publish more about this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but typically folks don’t speak about such issues. To the next! Best wishes!!|

  527. I am extremely inspired along with your writing abilities and also with the layout for your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it your self? Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it is rare to peer a great blog like this one nowadays..

  528. Real good info can be found on website. Even if happiness forgets you a little bit, never completely forget about it. by Donald Robert Perry Marquis.

  530. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your Minecraft blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?

  531. I am also writing to make you be aware of what a brilliant experience my cousin’s girl found browsing your web page. She figured out plenty of things, with the inclusion of what it’s like to have a very effective coaching spirit to get most people very easily understand specified problematic things. You actually exceeded her desires. Many thanks for delivering these beneficial, healthy, informative and even cool thoughts on the topic to Lizeth.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO