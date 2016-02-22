Douglas Zabala: Amnistía y Justicia

La naturaleza de cualquier Ley de Amnistía es la paz entre los ciudadanos del país donde se vaya a ejecutar, ella en sí misma no busca demostrar culpables o determinar cuál de los bandos en pugna resultó el factor determinante de la confrontación iniciada y las consecuencias de dichos enfrentamientos. Cuando el Constituyente plasmó la institución de la Amnistía, valoró su carácter conciliatorio y el cese al cumplimiento de las penas y castigos, que bien haya determinado el Estado, contra cualquier ciudadano por razones políticas. Negarse a ello, aferrándose a los hechos que produjeron los mismos delitos, es insistir en la confrontación y la violencia deseosa de superar.

Habrá de recordarle, sobre todo a quienes desde el poder se ufanan de bolivarianos, que en Venezuela no es nuevo debatir y aprobar leyes de Amnistía. A principios de 1812, el Congreso Independentista dio el primer ejemplo de generosidad y justicia visto en aquella época, liberando al Sacerdote Provincial de la Orden de San Francisco, Fray Pedro Hernández, condenado a muerte como uno de los principales autores de los acontecimientos de Valencia, y dándole la libertad a más de un centenar de venezolanos, hechos prisioneros por sus opiniones o por su complicidad en ellos. Resultando este, uno de los primeros actos decretados por el Congreso del 1811, iniciándose apenas la República.

Cuando el gobierno del General Cipriano Castro en diciembre de 1902, ante el bloqueo de los puertos de las costas venezolanas, por parte de la Armada anglo-ítalo-alemana, en aras de lograr la unificación del país, emite un decreto de Amnistía General para todos aquellos prisioneros políticos, surgidos de las revueltas y montoneras contra su gobierno, por parte de los caudillos propulsores de la Revolución libertadora. El mismísimo Juan Vicente Gómez, de manera excepcional, emitió varios decretos de Indultos o de Amnistía. Por no dejar, a la muerte de este dictador, el General Eleazar López Contreras, liberó a todos los presos políticos que aún quedaban en las cárceles venezolanas.

Durante el periodo de la lucha armada en los años sesentas, las cárceles del país estaban abarrotadas de presos políticos y con los partidos PCV y MIR ilegalizados. Los Gobiernos de Rómulo Betancourt y Raúl Leoni, en su afán por derrotar, como en efecto lo hicieron, a los partidos insurgentes, habían desplegado una feroz represión contra los alzados, que sólo lograron caminos de conciliación bajo el tercer gobierno de la era democrática. El Presidente Rafael Caldera, hereda un país todavía convulsionado, y consciente de ello va a impulsar un proceso de pacificación, decretando Amnistía e Indultos, lo cual llevó a que esa izquierda radicalizada participara de nuevo en la vida democrática.

Refrescando nuestra historia reciente, el hoy héroe, de quienes se oponen rotundamente a una Ley de Amnistía y Reconciliación Nacional, junto a su grupo de alzados en la intentona del 4 de febrero de 1992, quedaron en libertad, gracias a que en su nuevo mandato presidencial, Rafael Caldera, le ordenara a la Corte Marcial les sobreseyera la causa a todos los militares que se habían revelado en contra del ex presidente Carlos Andrés Pérez. Y como tapa que rebosa el vaso, en esta síntesis histórica sobre la Amnistía, el 31 de diciembre de 2007, el Presidente Hugo Chávez, según Gaceta Oficial No. 5.870 ordenó la publicación del Decreto No. 5.789, Ley Especial de Amnistía a favor de los golpista del 2002.

Como podemos observar, la tradición histórica en Venezuela, ha sido que a cada crispación de la sociedad, ha devenido momentos de entendimientos entre los factores en pugna. Oponerse a todo evento que nos conduzca a la paz, como lo ha hecho el derrotado sector oficialista, aparte de revelar su lado oscuro represivo e intolerante, es una demostración palpable al desconocimiento de los resultados electorales y la negación de su aplastante derrota, lo cual no les hace entender al nuevo país que votó por el Cambio y la Reconciliación Nacional. Habrá Amnistía y la Justicia se impondrá a pesar de ellos.